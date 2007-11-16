Easy water activities for kids are a splash -- kids will agree. What makes them so easy is that you probably won't have to buy special materials to do them.
There's a lot to learn about water. So get kids started melting, magnifying, even singing with water on their path to knowledge about everything liquid.
Put the sea in a bottle in this easy kids' activity.
Water and glass have something in common in this water activity. Learn what it is.
Solid, liquid, or gas? This easy water activity has all three. Read on to find out more.
How come liquid doesn't overflow a glass easily? Do this kids' activity to find out.
See which floats to the top when you pit oil against water.
Watch an ice cube melt in slow motion in this easy activity.
In this kids' activity, learn how water turns into an instrument.
Don't hold your breath if you want to make a cloud in a bottle. Keep reading to learn more.
This easy water activity shows the powerful force of air pressure. Find out how.
Make your own contained ocean in the easy water activity on the next page.
