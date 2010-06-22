Inexpensive Home DecorCrafts

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Yard sale finds and ordinary household items become beautiful home décor projects with just a few simple steps.

Supplies used:

Glass lamp with white lampshade

Assorted ribbon

Buttons

Mini Glue Dots

Square glass vase

Transparency

Trimmer

Assorted stickers

Xyron 505 Create-A-Sticker

A plain white lampshade will coordinate with any room in your home with the addition of colorful buttons. Simply adhere the buttons to the top and bottom of the lampshade and add ribbon to the lamp base for a final touch.

A glass vase becomes a sophisticated, personalized gift with your favorite photo.

Using your computer printer, print out a black and white photo onto a transparency. Allow a few moments for the photo to dry.

Trim the photo from the transparency and run through an adhesive machine.

Peel the photo from the backing and apply to the front of the glass vase.

Apply coordinating stickers and ribbon, trimming the ribbon ends if necessary.

Your completed project makes a wonderful housewarming or shower gift, or can be easily replicated for beautiful wedding centerpieces.

