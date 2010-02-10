10 Popular Craft Projects

" " Landscape painting is a popular craft that allows artists to express their points of view about the scenery surrounding them. ©iStockphoto.com/webphotographeer

Looking to give your creative side a bit of a workout? Can't remember the last time you picked up a paintbrush or a needle and thread? Maybe it's time to choose a craft and see what you can do with your hands, a few materials and a bit of creativity. You may find a new hobby or a way to relax and spend time with friends and family -- without investing a lot of money. You may even discover some hidden talents and turn your crafting into a business enterprise. As you try different craft projects, you're also sure to end up with some decorative items you can use to brighten up your home or workspace.

But where to begin? There are countless types of crafts to try, from needlework to painting, but for those unaccustomed to crafting, the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming. Let's take a look at 10 popular types of craft projects and get an idea of what you'll need to try each one. Read on to discover how a simple craft project can become a family heirloom, and why old, familiar craft projects are gaining steam with younger generations.