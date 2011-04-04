How to Make Homemade Soap

When you make soap, you can choose the ingredients, color and aroma. You can either make your own soap from scratch, or use a recipe like the one below. If you decide to make your soap from scratch, remember the following:
- Lye The lye/fat proportion shouldn't be too high, or the soap will be harsh on your skin. You can check online charts to find the recommended proportions.
- Fats Different types of fat produce different types of soap. For example, almond oil will produce a rich, moisturizing soap while olive oil will help moisturize your skin.
- Liquid The proportion of liquid to fat varies depending on the liquid used. When using water, use one part water to three parts fat. However if you use milk, use a ratio of one part milk to two parts fat [source: Miller].
If you'd rather dress up an existing bar of soap, you can make grass soap, as follows:
- Wheatgrass
- Blotter paper
- Flower press
- Glycerin soap
- Knife
- Measuring cup, microwave safe
- Scissors
- Grass fragrance oil (optional)
- Spray bottle filled with rubbing alcohol
- Molds
Here's what you do:
- Cut some wheatgrass. Lay it in a single layer on a sheet of blotter paper. Cover the grass with another sheet of blotter paper.
- Place the wheatgrass from step 1 in between the pages of the flower press. Allow the wheatgrass to dry for at least two days.
- Cut up the soap into enough small pieces to fill the measuring cup. Melt the soap on medium heat in the microwave.
- Add a few drops of grass fragrance oil. This step is optional.
- Pour some of the melted soap into your molds and top with a few blades of wheatgrass. Allow the soap to dry for about 30 seconds.
- Spray the soap with alcohol. This will eliminate any bubbles.
- Pour more soap into the mold.
- Spray again with alcohol [source: Martha Stewart].
