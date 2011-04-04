How to Make Homemade Soap

When you make soap, you can choose the ingredients, color and aroma. You can either make your own soap from scratch, or use a recipe like the one below. If you decide to make your soap from scratch, remember the following:

Lye The lye/fat proportion shouldn't be too high, or the soap will be harsh on your skin. You can check online charts to find the recommended proportions.

Fats Different types of fat produce different types of soap. For example, almond oil will produce a rich, moisturizing soap while olive oil will help moisturize your skin.

Liquid The proportion of liquid to fat varies depending on the liquid used. When using water, use one part water to three parts fat. However if you use milk, use a ratio of one part milk to two parts fat [source: The proportion of liquid to fat varies depending on the liquid used. When using water, use one part water to three parts fat. However if you use milk, use a ratio of one part milk to two parts fat [source: Miller ].

If you'd rather dress up an existing bar of soap, you can make grass soap, as follows:

Advertisement

Wheatgrass

Blotter paper

Flower press

Glycerin soap

Knife

Measuring cup, microwave safe

Scissors

Grass fragrance oil (optional)

Spray bottle filled with rubbing alcohol

Molds

Here's what you do:

Cut some wheatgrass. Lay it in a single layer on a sheet of blotter paper. Cover the grass with another sheet of blotter paper. Place the wheatgrass from step 1 in between the pages of the flower press. Allow the wheatgrass to dry for at least two days. Cut up the soap into enough small pieces to fill the measuring cup. Melt the soap on medium heat in the microwave. Add a few drops of grass fragrance oil. This step is optional. Pour some of the melted soap into your molds and top with a few blades of wheatgrass. Allow the soap to dry for about 30 seconds. Spray the soap with alcohol. This will eliminate any bubbles. Pour more soap into the mold. Spray again with alcohol [source: Martha Stewart ].