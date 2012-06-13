How to Host a Pinterest Crafting Party

" " Get all your supplies together and get ready to craft! F1online/ Thinkstock

Those of us who like to amass ideas for projects or collect pretty images have stacks of magazines with favorite pages flagged and hundreds of images we've pulled off the Web clogging up our computer. And the truth of the matter is, most of these are images we'll never find and projects we'll never get to, because there's no good way to organize. Or is there?

The minds behind Pinterest saw an opportunity to get the images that inspire us organized and filed into a single, easy-to-access place on the Web. Taking the concept one step further, it also allows us to share these images with friends, as well as access anyone else's images, connecting us to a community much larger than our immediate sphere of influence. Images are displayed in pinboards, which resemble the image boards that real-life designers often use to present a concept to clients during their initial approach on a project. Needless to say, this style-conscious layout only further serves to appeal to millions of design-philes that live in the virtual world of Pinterest. Huge retail companies like the Gap and Nordstrom have even started using it as a marketing tool, like Facebook and Twitter.

But you don't have to be a designer or a corporation to enjoy what Pinterest has to offer. Instead, why not leave the virtual environment and get a group of friends together to make a craft that you've pinned? Read on for some tips for hosting a Pinterest crafting party.