The ancient Egyptian kings were buried in tombs, which were placed inside pyramids. These pyramids are still around today. Children are fascinated by them and will love to shape pyramids out of clay. Here's how to make a pyramid out of clay.

Materials:

Modeling clay

Rolling pin

Ruler

Knife

Pencil

Fork

Here's what to do:

Roll approximately three pounds (1.36 kilograms) of clay into a large ball. Roll the clay into a ½-inch (1.27-centimeter) thick slab, using the rolling pin. Place the ruler along one edge of the slab, and draw a straight line. Cut the straight line with the knife. You now have a straight edge on your clay. Draw a triangle on the clay using the straight edge as one side. Cut out the triangle with the knife. Place the cut-out triangle on top of the slab. Using the cut-out triangle as a guide, trace another triangle. Cut out the second triangle. Repeat steps 7 and 8 until you have four triangles. Place the ruler against the edges of the triangles and press down. You now have beveled edges. This will help the sides of the pyramid fit together. Make slight grooves in the beveled edges by pressing the fork down on the edges. Stand up two triangles and press them firmly together, forming a corner. Stand up the third triangle and press it firmly against one wall to form another corner. Repeat the process with the fourth triangle. Press all sides together. You now have a four-sided pyramid. Squeeze and pinch all the joints together firmly in order to seal them. Give the pyramid a stone-like design by etching a stone-design into the clay. You can do this with the pencil.

[sources: Big Ceramic, Crayola]