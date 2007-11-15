If your children are in need of unique science projects involving physics, look no further than Sir Isaac Newton's laws of gravity and motion. Science projects for kids: laws of gravity and motion can teach your children how applying force to a pendulum inhibits its swing or how centrifugal force can assist in lifting a heavy object.

Testing the laws of physics doesn't have to be difficult for your children. Let them find out how easy the laws of gravity and motion are to comprehend by helping them complete some of these science projects for kids: laws of gravity and motion.

Follow the links below to learn how to make science projects for kids: laws of gravity and motion:

Swing on a Pendulum

Have your children take their science project outside to the playground to learn about pendulums.

Watch an Ounce Lift a Pound

Centrifugal force is at hand with this science project where a lighter object can lift a heavier one. Learn more.

Keep reading to learn how a pendulum works by testing the laws of physics on playground swings.

