Science Projects for Kids: Reflection and Refraction

Try this Reflection and Refraction experiment.
Science Projects for Kids: Reflection and Refraction provides the opportunity to look more closely at the world you. For example, light is all around us. But have you stopped to consider what colors are inside pure white light?

In this article, you'll learn how to experiment with light. Sir Issac Newton discovered that light can be split into many colors -- red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet -- by using a prism. Keep reading to learn how to use a prism.

Prisms

Find the end of the rainbow when you use a prism and a simple beam of light.­

Click to the next page of science projects for kids: reflection and refraction to discover all the colors within a simple ray of white light.

White light is composed of all the rainbow colors. You can break light down by using prisms.

What You'll Need:

  • Scissors
  • Cardboard
  • Prism
  • White paper

Cut a slit in a large piece of cardboard. Place the cardboard in a sunny window so that a shaft of sunlight shines through the slit. In one hand, hold a prism in front of the cardboard so that the sunlight passes through it. With your other hand, hold a sheet of white paper so that the light passing through the prism shines on it. You will see a rainbow of colors on the paper.

