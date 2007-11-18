Science Projects for Kids: Light and Heat

Your kids can create a multitude of colors once they try mixing lights with colored pieces of cellophane.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Science projects for kids: light and heat are a great way for your children to learn how light and heat affect common objects. For instance, they can learn what new color is formed by mixing together two common colors. Or they can see if a growing plant will be able to find its way to a light source despite obstacles.

The best part about constructing science projects for kids: light and heat is that all your kids need are a few items to get started, a clean workspace, and they'll be off and ready to explore the world of science projects.

Follow the links below to learn how to create science projects for kids: light and heat:

Mixing Lights

Your children can learn all about creating different colors by simply combining red, blue, or green cellophane. Learn more here.

Grow Toward the Light

Your kids will discover that plants grow toward a light source no matter how many obstructions are in the way. Keep reading to find out more.

Keep reading to learn how to mix together colors to create new ones.

For more super science projects for kids, check out:

Mixing Lights

©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Have your kids try mixing lights together to create numerous different colors.

What You'll Need:

  • 12-inch square box
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Cord with a plug at one end and a socket at the other
  • Lightbulb
  • Black paper
  • Red, blue, and green cellophane
  • Tape
  • White paper
  • Mirror

How to Create Mixing Lights:

Step 1: Have your children cut a few holes in the top of a 12-inch square box to let out heat. They should cut a square three inches wide and five inches high in one side of the box; the bottom of the square should be one inch above the bottom of the box.

Step 2: Your kids can then cut a hole in the other end of the box big enough for a lightbulb to go through. Have them put the socket through the hole and into the box, and screw the lightbulb into the socket.

Step 3: Have your kids cut out a 4x6-inch piece of black paper; they should cut three vertical rectangles that are each two inches tall and 3/4 inches wide in the black paper.

Step 4: Ask them to tape a strip of red cellophane over the left-most hole; then have them tape a strip of blue cellophane over the center hole; they should tape a strip of green cellophane over the right-most hole.

Step 5: Have your kids tape the black paper with the color filters over the square they cut in the side of the box. They should put a sheet of white paper on the table in front of the filters.

Step 6: Have your children plug in the light cord, and then turn out the lights in the room. The light from their box will shine through the filters onto the white paper, showing red, blue, and green light.

Step 7: Have them use a mirror to reflect the red light onto the green light. What color did they create? Now have them reflect the blue light onto the green light. What color did they create? What other colors can they mix to form new colors?

Keep reading to have your kids learn that plants will grow around obstacles to reach light.

For more super science projects for kids, check out:

Grow Toward the Light

No matter how many stumbling blocks are in the way, plants will always grow toward the light.

What You'll Need:

  • Plastic cup
  • Potting soil
  • Pinto beans
  • Scissors
  • Cardboard
  • Shoe box

How to Grow Toward the Light:

Step 1: Have your children punch a few drainage holes in the bottom of a cup, add some potting soil, and plant a few pinto beans. They should water the beans and put them in a warm place.

Step 2: They should then tape two pieces of cardboard into a shoe box to make a maze, as shown. Have them cut a hole in one end of the shoe box.

Step 3: Make sure your kids keep the soil moist until the beans sprout, then have them put the cup in the shoe box. They should put the lid on the shoe box.

Step 4: Ask your children to take the lid off the box every day to look at the bean plants and to water them as needed. Tell them to make sure to put the lid back. Which way are the plants growing? See how long it takes them to grow out of the hole, into the light.

For more super science projects for kids, check out:

