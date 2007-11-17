Science Projects for Kids: Magnets and Metal

" " How magnetic is your cereal? ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Don't be surprised if you find yourself attracted to these science projects for kids on magnets and metal. What is more mysterious and somewhat magical than the pull of a magnet or the gentle turn of a compass as it rights itself north and south? Try these projects with your kids, and you can share the magic -- and all learn a little more about how magnetism works.

Follow the links below for magnetizing science projects you can do with kids:

Magnetized Paper Clip Chain

Discover how paper clips can click as a chain.

Magnetic Minerals

Find out if the iron in your breakfast cereal is magnetic.

Find Earth's Poles

Make this compass, and you'll know which direction you're going.

Choose a Compass to Make

Learn to make a floating compass or a Chinese hanging compass.

Read the next page to learn how paper clips can be attracted to each other.

