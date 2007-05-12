Easy Baby Knitting Patterns

" " This cozy inchworm makes a greatfriend for baby.

This cute cushion gently cradles a sleepy child's head. It makes a thoughtful gift that you can create in a day. Knitted up in a soft, washable cottony yarn, it's both snuggly and easy to clean.

Size

Length (after stuffing): about 29" (73.5cm)

Advertisement

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight yarn, approximately 127 yards (116m); scrap yarn in assorted colors for eyes, nose, I-cord striping

We used: Rowan All Seasons Cotton (60% cotton, 40% acrylic; 98 yards [90m] per 50g ball): #217 Lime Leaf (yarn A), 2 balls; #219 Duskand (yarn B), 1 ball; Rowan Handknit Cotton (100% cotton; 93 yards [85m] per 50g ball): #319 Mango Fool (yarn C), 1 ball; #215 Rosso (yarn D), 1 ball

Needles: US size 7 (4.5mm); US size 6 (4mm) double-pointed, set of 2

Notions: Stitch holder; long sewing pins; tapestry needle; polyester fiberfill

Gauge

16 stitches and 23 rows=4" (10cm)

Make the Pillow (Make 2)

Cast on 16 stitches.

Row 1 (right side): Knit 1, knit into front and back of next stitch, knit across to last 2 stitches, knit into front and back loop, knit 1. (18 stitches)

Row 2 (wrong side): Purl 1, make 1 purlwise, purl across to last stitch, make 1 purlwise, purl 1. (20 stitches)

Rows 3, 5, 7, and 9: Repeat row 1.

Rows 4, 6, 8, and 10: Repeat row 2.

Row 11 (right side): Repeat row 1. (38 stitches)

Row 12: Purl.

Row 13: Knit 1, knit into front and back loop, knit to last 2 stitches, knit into front and back loop, knit 1. (40 stitches)

Rows 14-17: Repeat rows 12 and 13 twice more. (44 stitches)

Row 18: Purl.

Row 19: Knit.

Rows 20-23: Repeat rows 12 and 13 twice more. (48 stitches)

Row 24: Purl.

Row 25: Knit 1, knit into front and back of next stitch, knit 20, knit 2 together, turn work. Continue to work on these 24 stitches only. Place remaining 24 stitches on stitch holder.

Row 26: Bind off 2 stitches, purl to end. (22 stitches on needle)

Row 27: Knit to last 2 stitches, knit 2 together. (21 stitches)

Row 28: Purl.

Row 29: Knit.

Row 30: Bind off 1 stitch, purl to end. (20 stitches)

Row 31: Knit to last 2 stitches, knit 2 together. (19 stitches)

Rows 32-40: Starting with a purl row, work 9 rows in stockinette stitch, ending with a wrong-side row.

Row 41: Knit 2 together, knit to last 2 stitches, knit into front and back loops of next stitch, knit 1. (19 stitches)

Row 42: Purl.

Row 43: Knit to last 2 stitches, knit into front and back loops of next stitch, knit 1. (20 stitches)

Row 44: Purl.

Row 45: Knit 2 together, knit to last stitch, knit into front and back loops of last stitch. (20 stitches)

Row 46: Purl.

Row 47: Knit to last stitch, knit into front and back loops of last stitch. (21 stitches)

Row 48: Purl.

Row 49: Knit 2 together, knit to end. (20 stitches)

Rows 50 and 51: Repeat rows 48 and 49 once. (19 stitches)

Row 52: Purl.

Row 53: Knit 2 together, knit to last 2 stitches, knit 2 together. (17 stitches)

Rows 54-61: Repeat rows 52-53 four times. (9 stitches)

Row 62: Bind off 1 stitch, purl to last 2 stitches, purl 2 together. (7 stitches)

Row 63: Knit 2 together, knit to last 2 stitches, knit 2 together. (5 stitches)

Bind off remaining stitches. Cut yarn.

Pick up 24 stitches from stitch holder, and work the pattern from row 25, reattaching yarn and reversing all shaping. Note: Beginning the second section with a knit (right-side) row, the shaping that involved binding off stitches on the wrong side (rows 26, 30, 62) in the first section will now change to purl 2 together for each bind-off stitch called for in the pattern as you will not be able to bind off at the end of a purl row without cutting the yarn. For example, row 62 will now begin and end with purl 2 together.

Finishing

Press both pieces using plenty of steam to gently block into shape, smoothing edges to form even curves. Do not stretch the knitting. Pin together with wrong sides facing, matching all edges. With yarn A threaded on tapestry needle, use mattress stitch to sew the pieces together around the edges, leaving an opening at the head or tail for the filling. Stuff the pillow as evenly as possible; do not overstuff. Stitch opening shut, tie yarn tail into knot, and weave in ends to inside of pillow.

Adding Features

Note: Stitch the details into the face using photo as your guide. Knot the tails firmly, pulling loose ends deep into the pillow.

Make the stripe: With yarn C, cast 3 stitches onto 1 double-point needle and make a simple I-cord about 1 yard (91.5m) long. To ensure cord is long enough, wrap it around the pillow in a spiral from head to tail. Unwrap. Bind off I-cord and cut yarn. Pin one end of cord to the underside of the pillow, about 3" (7.5cm) from the tail end. Rewrap cord around worm, ending on the underside about 3" (7.5cm) from head end, and pin it into place. Hide end of cord underneath spiral. Using yarn C threaded onto tapestry needle, stitch cord into place along entire length to secure it to the pillow, adding a backstitch every few stitches. Hide all stitches underneath the cord, with yarn tails knotted firmly and pulled deep into the body of the pillow.

Make the antennae: Cut 6 pieces of yarn A each about 8" (20.5cm) in length. Thread 3 pieces onto tapestry needle and draw yarn halfway through a stitch where the first antenna will be. Remove needle, leaving yarn pulled halfway through stitches. With about 4" (10cm) on both sides, braid the yarn. Finish by knotting strands together firmly. Trim yarn tails to desired length. Repeat with the remaining 3 pieces of yarn for the other antenna.

Make the eyes: Thread 24" (61cm) yarn B onto tapestry needle, pull ends together and tie in overhand knot to create a 12" (30.5cm) double strand. Pull yarn through a stitch about 1" (2.5cm) below first antenna, and thread needle between strands at knot. Pull yarn gently to anchor, and push knot behind stitches. Make eye using a satin stitch, going across 3 knit rows. Make 3 or 4 stitches next to each other, creating an oval for the eye. Run needle up through the back of the stitches made, and push the needle deep into the stuffing of the head and across to where you will make the other eye. Repeat instructions to make second eye. After you've run the needle up through the back of the stitches just made, cut yarn at needle. Knot ends, rethread needle with yarn ends, and pull yarn and knot through stitches to hide inside body. Remove needle.

Make the nose: Make a 11/2" pom-pom. Thread tapestry needle with yarn tails, draw through 3 stitches at the position desired, and pull the nose into place. Draw the needle through the pillow a few times more to firmly anchor nose to face; knot yarn securely. Hide knot behind nose. If you don't want to make a pom-pom for the nose, stitch a nose following the steps for making the eyes.

Our next pattern is quick, easy, and cozy -- keep reading for our hooded jacket and booties pattern.

For more helpful knitting tips and interesting patterns, try:

Purl of Wisdom Choose a cotton/acrylic blend of yarn that combines the pillowy soft texture of cotton with the shape retention of acrylic.