Easy Baby Knitting Patterns

This is the sweetest little dress, with a lacy skirt and cute tank-style top. Its simple and delicate shape will look gorgeous on your favorite princess.
Size
0-6 months: chest 181/2" (47cm), length 17" (43cm)
6-12 months: chest 21" (53.5cm), length 18" (45.5cm)
2 years: chest 231/4" (59cm), length 20" (51cm)
3 years: chest 251/2" (65cm), length 21" (53.5cm)
What You'll Need
Yarn: DK weight yarn, about 548 [548, 685, 685] yards (500m [500m, 625m, 625m])
We used: Plymouth Yarns Wildflower DK (51% cotton, 49% acrylic; 137 yards [125m] per 50g skein): #53 Light Pink, 4 [4, 5, 5] skeins
Needles: US size 5 (3.75mm); US size 7 (4.5mm)
Notions: 4 stitch holders; tapestry needle
Gauge
24 stitches and 26 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch
Note: Instructions are given for smallest size; numbers for larger sizes are in brackets. When only 1 number is given, it applies to all sizes.
Ridged Feather Stitch
Row 1 (wrong side): Purl.
Row 2: Knit.
Row 3: Purl.
Row 4: Knit 1, *(purl 2 together) 2 times, *(yarn over, knit 1) 3 times, yarn over, (purl 2 together) 2 times; repeat from * until 1 stitch remains, knit 1.
Make the Dress
Back
With size 5 (3.75mm) needle cast on 90 [101, 112, 123] stitches.
Next row (right-side set-up row): Purl.
Change to size 7 (4.5mm) needles and work Ridged Feather Stitch pattern beginning with row 1 (purl row) until piece measures approximately 9" [91/2", 101/2", 11"] (23cm [24cm, 26.5cm, 28cm]) ending with row 3 (wrong side).
Next row (decrease row): Knit 1, (purl 2 together) 2 times, *purl 3, (purl 2 together) 4 times; repeat from * until 1 stitch remains, knit 1. (58 [65, 72, 79] stitches)
Work even in stockinette stitch (knit on right side, purl on wrong side) until piece measures 4" [4", 41/2", 41/2"] (10cm [10cm, 11.5cm, 11.5cm]) from beginning of stockinette stitch, ending with a wrong-side row.
Shape Armhole
Note: In the following rows of armhole shaping, binding off of armhole edge stitches is worked on right-side and wrong-side rows. Decreases are worked on right-side rows only.
Continue in stockinette stitch, binding off 4 stitches at beginning of each armhole edge 0 [0, 1, 1] time(s). (58 [65, 64, 71] stitches)
Bind off 3 stitches at beginning of each armhole edge 1 [2, 1, 2] time(s). (52 [53, 58, 59] stitches)
Bind off 2 stitches at beginning of each armhole edge 1 [1, 2, 2] time(s). (48 [49, 50, 51] stitches)
Next right-side row: Knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit across row to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1. (46 [47, 48, 49] stitches)
Next wrong-side row: Purl.
Repeat last 2 rows 3 [2, 1, 0] time(s) more. (40 [43, 46 49] stitches)
Work even in stockinette stitch until piece measures 61/2" [7", 71/2", 8"] (16.5cm [18cm, 19cm, 20.5cm]) from beginning of stockinette stitch, ending with a wrong-side row.
Next row (right side): Knit 13 [14, 15, 16] stitches, bind off next 14 [15, 16, 17] stitches, knit to end. (13 [14, 15, 16] stitches on each side of neck edge)
Shape left side of neck bind-off (this will be the right side of neck as worn)
Note: In the following left-side neckline shaping rows, binding off of neckline stitches occurs on right-side rows only beginning at neck edge. On wrong-side rows all stitches are purled. Decreases are made on right-side rows at the neck edge.
Continue in stockinette stitch.
Next row and all wrong-side rows: Purl.
Right-side rows: Bind off 3 stitches at neck edge 0 [0, 1, 1] time(s). (13 [14, 12, 13] stitches)
Right-side rows: Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge 1 [2, 1, 2] time(s) more. (11 [10, 10, 9] stitches)
Next row (right side): Knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, work to end of row. (10 [9, 9, 8] stitches)
Next row: Purl.
Repeat last 2 rows 2 [1, 1, 0] time(s) more. (8 stitches)
Work even until piece measures 17" [18", 20", 21"] (43cm [45.5cm, 51cm, 53.5cm]) from cast-on edge. Place 8 remaining shoulder stitches on holder.
Shape second side of neck (this will be the left side of neck as worn)
Note: In the following neckline shaping rows, binding off of stitches occurs on wrong-side rows only beginning at neck edge. On right-side rows all stitches are knit. Decreases are made on right-side rows at the neck edge.
With wrong side facing, join new yarn and continue in stockinette stitch binding off 3 stitches at neck edge 0 [0, 1, 1] time(s), purl to end of row. (13 [12, 12, 13] stitches)
Next row and all right-side rows: Knit.
Wrong-side rows: Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge 1 [2, 1, 2] time(s). (11 [10, 10, 9] stitches)
Next row (right side): Knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1. (10 [9, 9, 8] stitches)
Next row (wrong side): Purl.
Repeat last 2 rows 2 [1, 1, 0] time(s) more. (8 stitches)
Work even until piece measures 17" [18", 20", 21"] (43cm [45.5cm, 51cm, 53.5cm]) from cast-on edge. Place 8 shoulder stitches on holder.
Front
Follow instructions for back through armhole shaping until piece measures 51/2" [6", 61/2", 7"] (14cm [15cm, 16.5cm, 18cm]) from beginning of stockinette stitch, ending with a wrong-side row. (40 [43, 46, 49] stitches)
Next row (right side): Knit 16 [17, 18, 19] stitches, bind off 8 [9, 10, 11] stitches, knit to end of row. (16 [17, 18, 19] stitches each side of neck)
Shape second side of neck (this will be the left side of neck as worn)
Next row and all wrong-side rows: Purl.
Right-side rows: Bind off 3 stitches at neck edge 1 [1, 2, 2] time(s). (13 [14, 12, 13] stitches)
Right-side rows: Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge 1 [2, 1, 2] time(s). (11 [10, 10, 9] stitches)
Next right-side row: Knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to end of row. (10 [9, 9, 8] stitches)
Next row (wrong-side): Purl.
Repeat last 2 rows 2 [1, 1, 0] time(s) more. (8 stitches)
Work even until piece measures 17" [18", 20", 21"] (43cm [45.5cm, 51cm, 53.5cm]) from cast-on edge. Place 8 shoulder stitches on holder.
Shape Left Side of Neck (As Worn)
Continue in stockinette stitch, with wrong side of work facing, join new yarn, bind off 3 stitches at neck edge 1 [1, 2, 2] time(s), purl to end of row. (13 [14, 12, 13] stitches)
All right-side rows: Knit.
Wrong-side rows: Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge 1 [2, 1, 2] time(s), purl to end of row. (10 [9, 9, 8] stitches)
Next right-side row: Knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1. (10 [9, 9, 8] stitches)
Next wrong-side row: Purl.
Repeat these 2 rows 2 [1, 1, 0] time(s) more. (8 stitches)
Work even until piece measures 17" [18", 20", 21"] (43cm [45.5cm, 51cm, 53.5cm]). Place 8 shoulder stitches on holder.
Finishing
With wrong sides facing (right sides together), seam left shoulder stitches of front and back together using 3-needle bind-off technique.
Work Left Armhole Band
With size 5 (3.75mm) needle and right side facing, pick up 64 [68, 76, 88] stitches around armhole edge starting at bottom of armhole of back piece.
Knit 4 rows. Bind off loosely.
Work Neckband
With size 5 (3.75mm) needle and right side facing, pick up 78 [84, 90, 96] stitches around neck edge starting at right shoulder of front piece.
Knit 4 rows. Bind off loosely.
With wrong sides facing (right sides together), seam right shoulder stitches of front and back together using 3-needle bind-off technique. Seam neckband edges together at right shoulder.
Work Right Armhole Band
With size 5 (3.75mm) needle and right side facing, pick up same number of stitches as left armhole band, starting at bottom of armhole of front piece.
Knit 4 rows. Bind off loosely. With yarn threaded on tapestry needle sew side seams using mattress stitch. Weave in loose ends to wrong side of dress.
