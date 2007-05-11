Free Hat Knitting Patterns

A toque is a close-fitting brimless hat that covers the ears. Knitted toques are very much in style these days for both men and women. At first glance this hat looks like it's knit in an intricate cable pattern, but it is actually a simple slip-stitch pattern -- no cabling required!
Size
Circumference: 22" (56cm)
Height: 7" (18cm)
What You'll Need
Yarn: Worsted weight yarn, about 196 yards (180m); smooth cotton waste yarn, about 3 yards (2.75m)
We used: Karabella Yarns Aurora 8 (100% extrafine merino wool; 98 yards [90m] per 50g ball): #4306, 2 balls
Needles: US size 8 (5mm) circular, 16" (40cm) long; US size 8 (5mm) double-pointed, set of 5
Notions: US size H/8 (5mm) crochet hook; open-ring stitch markers; tapestry needle
Gauge
23 stitches and 34 rows=4" (10cm) in Mock Gull Stitch pattern
Notes
- All stitches are slipped purlwise with yarn in back.
- At the beginning of the hat, the first set of the Mock Gull Stitch pattern has been slightly modified to prevent the cast-on edge from scalloping.
- Once the decreases begin, change to double-point needles when necessary.
Make the HatWith waste yarn, crochet hook, and circular needle, cast on 128 stitches using crochet chain cast-on method.Round 1: Join main yarn, *purl 2, knit 6; repeat from * to end of round. Join into circle being careful not to twist stitches. Place marker to denote beginning of round.Round 2: (Slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 3: (Purl 2, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 4: (Slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 5: (Purl 2, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 6: *Purl 2, slip next 2 stitches to right needle, drop next stitch to front of work, slip the same 2 stitches back onto left needle, pick up dropped stitch, return it to left needle and knit it, knit 2, drop next stitch to front of work, knit 2, pick up dropped stitch, return it to left needle and knit it; repeat from * to end of round.Round 7: (Purl 2, knit 6) to end of round.
Round 8: (Purl 2, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.
Rounds 9-11: Repeat round 8.
Round 12: Repeat round 6.
Rounds 13-42: Repeat rounds 7-12 five times more.
Round 43: (Purl 2, knit 6) to end of round.
Round 44 (decrease round): (Purl 2 together, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round. (112 stitches on needle)
Round 45: (Purl 1, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.
Rounds 46 and 47: Repeat round 45.
Round 48 (decrease round): *Purl 1, slip next 2 stitches to right needle, drop next stitch to front of work, slip the same 2 stitches back onto left needle, pick up dropped stitch and return it to left needle and knit it; knit 2 together; drop next stitch to front of work, work slip slip knit decrease, pick up dropped stitch and return it to left needle and knit it; repeat from * to end of round. (80 stitches)
Round 49: (Purl 1, knit 4) to end of round.
Round 50: (Purl 1, knit 1, slip 2, knit 1) to end of round.
Rounds 51 and 52: Repeat round 50.
Round 53: *Purl 1, slip next stitch to right needle, drop next stitch to front of work, slip the same stitch back onto left needle, pick up dropped stitch and knit it, knit 1, drop next stitch to front of work, knit 1, pick up dropped stitch and knit it; repeat from * to end of round.
Round 54: (Purl 1, knit 4) to end of round.
Round 55 (decrease round): (Purl 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 2 together) to end of round. (48 stitches)
Round 56: (Purl 1, knit 2) to end of round.
Round 57 (decrease round): (Purl 1, knit 2 together) to end of round. (32 stitches)
Round 58: (Purl 1, knit 1) to end of round.
Round 59 (decrease round): (Knit 2 together) to end of round. (16 stitches)
Round 60: Knit around.
Round 61 (decrease round): (Knit 2 together) to end of round. (8 stitches)
Cut yarn and thread onto tapestry needle. Weave yarn tail through remaining 8 stitches on needle, gently pull to close top of hat.
Carefully remove waste yarn crochet cast-on, slipping 128 stitches onto circular needle. (Count stitches to be sure there are 128.)
Next round (right side): Join main yarn, (purl 2, purl 2 together) to end of round. (96 stitches)
Next round: Purl.
Bind off purlwise. Weave in loose yarn ends to wrong side of work.
