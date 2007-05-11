Free Hat Knitting Patterns

­Knitting hats is a great way to learn new knitting techniques -- hat patterns range from quick and easy to intricate and detailed. Beginners can hone their skills on basic hat patterns, while more advanced crafters can tackle complex stitch patterns and color work.

These free knitting patterns will let you create colorful and fun hats for all different skill levels.

Daisy-top HatThe daisy-top hat will look adorable on the little lady in your life.

Gull Stitch ToqueThis faux-cable stitch pattern looks complex and beautiful.

Mohair-Look HatThe mohair-look hat has a warm, thick texture and shape that fits most adult heads.

Penguin Pal HatThe penguin pal hat will keep your little one warm, and you'll be a master at knitting colorful patterns.

Our first hat is sweet and pretty, the perfect way to keep any little girl's head warm. Keep reading for our daisy-top hat pattern.

Contents
  1. Free Daisy-top Hat Knitting Pattern
  2. Free Gull Stitch Toque Knitting Pattern
  3. Free Mohair-look Hat Knitting Pattern
  4. Free Penguin Pal Hat Knitting Pattern

Free Daisy-top Hat Knitting Pattern

This sweet hat, with its unique floral decoration, is surprisingly easy to knit.

You've never had this much fun playing up-see-daisy! This fantastic hat is highlighted with whimsical daisy petals and easy-to-work embroidered flowers.

Size

Small: 14" (35.5cm) circumference at lower edge

Large: 16" (40.5cm) circumference at lower edge

What You'll Need

Yarn: 100% wool sport weight yarn, about 100 [125] yards (91.5 [114]m) color A; 100 [125] yards (91.5 [114]m) color B; 50 yards (46m) color C; 5 yards (4.5m) color D

We used: Brown Sheep Company Nature Spun Sport (100% wool; 184 yards [168m] per 50g skein): #N109 Spring Green (color A), #N78 Turquoise Wonder (color B), #730 Natural (color C), 1 skein each color; #305 Imperial Yellow (color D) Note: Only a small amount of color D is needed to make the daisy center (about 5 yards [4.5m]). Any scrap yellow sport weight yarn will work.

Needles: US size 101/2 (6.5mm) double-pointed, set of 4 or 5; US size 7 (4.5mm)

Notions: Open-ring stitch marker; tapestry needle

Gauge

14 stitches and 19 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

Notes

  • Instructions are given for small size; numbers for larger size are in brackets. When only 1 number is given, it applies to both sizes.
  • Hat is worked with 2 strands held together as 1. Use single strand of yarn to make daisy and embroidery.

Make the HatWith 2 strands of color A held together as 1 and size 101/2 (6.5mm) double-point needles, cast on 50 [55] stitches. Divide stitches equally as possible on 3 or 4 double-point needles and join work into circle, taking care not to twist stitches. Place marker at beginning of round. Work in circular stockinette stitch (knit every round) for 16 [18] rounds.Cut yarn A leaving 4" (10cm) tails; join B (holding 2 strands together as 1) and continue in stockinette stitch for 6 [8] more rounds.Shape the TopRound 1 (right side): *Knit 8 [9], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (45 [50] stitches)Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12: Knit, without making decreases.Round 3: *Knit 7 [8], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (40 [45] stitches)Round 5: *Knit 6 [7], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (35 [40] stitches)Round 7: *Knit 5 [6], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (30 [35] stitches)Round 9: *Knit 4 [5], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (25 [30] stitches)

Round 11: *Knit 3 [4], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (20 [25] stitches)

Round 13: Knit 2 together to end of round [end larger size with knit 1]. (10 [13] stitches)

Round 14: Knit 2 together to end of round [end larger size with knit 1]. (5 [7] stitches)

Cut yarn leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Thread tail onto tapestry needle and pull through remaining stitches. Gently pull on yarn tail to draw stitches together and close top of hat. Weave in tail to inside of hat.

­View Enlarged Image Embroider five stem/leaf combinations around the hat.

Embroider Flowers

With tapestry needle and single strand of color A, embroider 5 stem/leaf combinations evenly spaced around the hat with stem bottoms aligned where colors A and B meet. With color C, embroider daisy petals above stems as shown in photo.

Make Flower Petals (Make 5)

With size 7 (4.5mm) needles and single strand of color C, cast on 3 stitches. Work in rows as follows:

Row 1 (wrong side): Purl.

Row 2 (right side): Slip 1 stitch knitwise, increase 1 stitch using the make 1 (right-leaning) method, knit to last stitch, increase 1 stitch using the make 1 (left-leaning) method, knit 1. (5 stitches on needle)

Row 3: Slip 1 purlwise, purl to end of row.

Repeat rows 2 and 3 until there are 9 stitches on needle. Work even for 6 more rows, ending with wrong-side row.

Decrease for Petal Point

Row 1 (right side): Slip 2 stitches knitwise, 1 at a time to right needle, insert left needle tip through fronts of both stitches from left to right, knit them together in this position (slip slip knit decrease), knit to last 2 stitches, knit these 2 stitches together. (7 stitches)

Row 2: Purl.

Repeat rows 1 and 2 until 3 stitches remain, ending with right-side row.

Next row (wrong side): Slip 1 stitch purlwise, purl 2 together, pass slipped stitch over last stitch and fasten off.

Weave in loose ends and lightly press. With color C threaded on tapestry needle, using whipstitch sew petal points to top center of hat so the 5 points are touching each other.

Daisy center: With size 7 (4.5mm) needles and color D, loosely cast on 1 stitch leaving 6" (15cm) tail.

Row 1 (right side): Knit into front and back of this stitch 3 times (6 stitches).

Rows 2 and 4: Purl.

Rows 3 and 5: Knit.

Row 6: (Purl 2 together) across row. (3 stitches)

Row 7: Slip 1 stitch knitwise, knit 2 together, pass slipped stitch over last stitch.

Cut yarn leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Tie both tails (beginning and end) together, thread through tapestry needle and pull through top of hat so bobble is in center of petals. Secure tail to inside of hat.

Our next pattern is for a toque, or brimless close-fitting hat. Keep reading for our gull stitch toque knitting pattern.

Free Gull Stitch Toque Knitting Pattern

The complex-looking Mock Gull Stitch pattern is deceptively simple to knit.

A toque is a close-fitting brimless hat that covers the ears. Knitted toques are very much in style these days for both men and women. At first glance this hat looks like it's knit in an intricate cable pattern, but it is actually a simple slip-stitch pattern -- no cabling required!

Size

Circumference: 22" (56cm)

Height: 7" (18cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight yarn, about 196 yards (180m); smooth cotton waste yarn, about 3 yards (2.75m)

We used: Karabella Yarns Aurora 8 (100% extrafine merino wool; 98 yards [90m] per 50g ball): #4306, 2 balls

Needles: US size 8 (5mm) circular, 16" (40cm) long; US size 8 (5mm) double-pointed, set of 5

Notions: US size H/8 (5mm) crochet hook; open-ring stitch markers; tapestry needle

Gauge

23 stitches and 34 rows=4" (10cm) in Mock Gull Stitch pattern

Notes

  • All stitches are slipped purlwise with yarn in back.
  • At the beginning of the hat, the first set of the Mock Gull Stitch pattern has been slightly modified to prevent the cast-on edge from scalloping.
  • Once the decreases begin, change to double-point needles when necessary.

Make the HatWith waste yarn, crochet hook, and circular needle, cast on 128 stitches using crochet chain cast-on method.Round 1: Join main yarn, *purl 2, knit 6; repeat from * to end of round. Join into circle being careful not to twist stitches. Place marker to denote beginning of round.Round 2: (Slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 3: (Purl 2, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 4: (Slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 5: (Purl 2, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.Round 6: *Purl 2, slip next 2 stitches to right needle, drop next stitch to front of work, slip the same 2 stitches back onto left needle, pick up dropped stitch, return it to left needle and knit it, knit 2, drop next stitch to front of work, knit 2, pick up dropped stitch, return it to left needle and knit it; repeat from * to end of round.Round 7: (Purl 2, knit 6) to end of round.

Round 8: (Purl 2, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.

Rounds 9-11: Repeat round 8.

Round 12: Repeat round 6.

Rounds 13-42: Repeat rounds 7-12 five times more.

Round 43: (Purl 2, knit 6) to end of round.

Round 44 (decrease round): (Purl 2 together, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round. (112 stitches on needle)

Round 45: (Purl 1, knit 2, slip 2, knit 2) to end of round.

Rounds 46 and 47: Repeat round 45.

Round 48 (decrease round): *Purl 1, slip next 2 stitches to right needle, drop next stitch to front of work, slip the same 2 stitches back onto left needle, pick up dropped stitch and return it to left needle and knit it; knit 2 together; drop next stitch to front of work, work slip slip knit decrease, pick up dropped stitch and return it to left needle and knit it; repeat from * to end of round. (80 stitches)

Round 49: (Purl 1, knit 4) to end of round.

Round 50: (Purl 1, knit 1, slip 2, knit 1) to end of round.

Rounds 51 and 52: Repeat round 50.

Round 53: *Purl 1, slip next stitch to right needle, drop next stitch to front of work, slip the same stitch back onto left needle, pick up dropped stitch and knit it, knit 1, drop next stitch to front of work, knit 1, pick up dropped stitch and knit it; repeat from * to end of round.

Round 54: (Purl 1, knit 4) to end of round.

Round 55 (decrease round): (Purl 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 2 together) to end of round. (48 stitches)

Round 56: (Purl 1, knit 2) to end of round.

Round 57 (decrease round): (Purl 1, knit 2 together) to end of round. (32 stitches)

Round 58: (Purl 1, knit 1) to end of round.

Round 59 (decrease round): (Knit 2 together) to end of round. (16 stitches)

Round 60: Knit around.

Round 61 (decrease round): (Knit 2 together) to end of round. (8 stitches)

Cut yarn and thread onto tapestry needle. Weave yarn tail through remaining 8 stitches on needle, gently pull to close top of hat.

Carefully remove waste yarn crochet cast-on, slipping 128 stitches onto circular needle. (Count stitches to be sure there are 128.)

Next round (right side): Join main yarn, (purl 2, purl 2 together) to end of round. (96 stitches)

Next round: Purl.

Bind off purlwise. Weave in loose yarn ends to wrong side of work.

Our next hat keeps your head warm in the coldest weather. Keep reading for the mohair-look hat knitting pattern.

Free Mohair-look Hat Knitting Pattern

This warm, cozy hat is quick and easy to knit.

This quick and easy-to-knit luxurious hat fits most sizes. In just a couple of hours you will have a warm, soft-as-a-cloud headpiece you will treasure. The lower edge of the hat rolls up, adding a cute design element to a very simple piece.

Size

Diameter: approximately 18" (45.5cm) without stretching, 22" (56cm) with some stretching to fit head

Length (from top of crown to cast-on edge): about 9" (23cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight yarn, about 175 yards (160m)

We used: Mountain Colors Mohair (78% mohair,13% wool, 9% nylon; 225 yards [206m] per 31/2oz [100g] skein): Ruby River (red hat), 1 skein; Coats & Clark Red Heart Symphony (100% acrylic; 310 yards [283m] per 31/2oz [100g] ball): 4901 River Blue (blue hat), 1 ball

Needles: US size 9 (5.5mm) double-pointed, set of 4

Notions: Open-ring stitch marker; tapestry needle

Gauge

14 stitches and 20 rows=4" (10cm) in circular stockinette stitch

Make the Hat

Cast on 60 stitches. Divide the stitches evenly among 3 needles (20 stitches on each needle). Join into a circle, being careful not to twist stitches. Place open-ring marker in first stitch to denote beginning of round, and move marker upward every few rounds. Work in circular stockinette stitch (knit every round) until hat measures 71/2" (19cm) from cast-on edge.

Shape the Crown

Round 1: (Knit 8, knit 2 together) to end of round. (54 stitches)

Round 2: (Knit 7, knit 2 together) to end of round. (48 stitches)

Round 3: (Knit 6, knit 2 together) to end of round. (42 stitches)

Round 4: (Knit 5, knit 2 together) to end of round. (36 stitches)

Round 5: (Knit 4, knit 2 together) to end of round. (30 stitches)

Round 6: (Knit 3, knit 2 together) to end of round. (24 stitches)

Round 7: (Knit 2, knit 2 together) to end of round. (18 stitches)

Round 8: (Knit 1, knit 2 together) to end of round. (12 stitches)

Round 9: (Knit 2 together) to end of round. (6 stitches)

Cut yarn leaving 12" (30.5cm) tail. Thread yarn tail onto tapestry needle and weave through 6 stitches of last round, pulling gently to close top. Cut yarn; weave in loose ends to wrong side of work.

The penguin pal hat is a whimsical design that will delight your little ones while keeping them warm. Go to the next page for our penguin pal hat knitting pattern.

Free Penguin Pal Hat Knitting Pattern

This cheery penguin brightens up a cold winter day.

This cheerful cap is as cool as can be, but it's sure to keep any child warm. Once you get the hang of knitting from a chart, you may play around with more designs to see which other animals would make a cute hat!

Size

Circumference: 16" (40.5cm)

Height: 7" (18cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight wool yarn, approximately 95 yards (87m) color A; 30 yards (27.5m) color B; about 15 yards (14m) color C

We used: Cascade 220 (100% wool; 220 yards [201m] per 31/2oz [100g] skein): #8555 black (color A), 1 skein; #7824 orange (color B), 1 skein; #8505 white (color C), 1 skein

Needles: US size 6 (4mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle

Gauge

20 stitches and 32 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

Note: When changing colors, drop the old color and bring the new color up from under the old color, twisting them together to avoid gaps. For each section being worked, you will need 2 balls color A, 1 ball color B, and 2 small balls color C.

Make the Hat

With color B cast on 80 stitches. Work 8 rows in stockinette stitch (knit 1 row, purl 1 row).

Work 4 rows in (knit 1, purl 1) ribbing. Cut color B.

Next row (right side): With first ball of color A knit 30, drop A; join color C, knit 20, drop color C; join second ball of A, knit 30, turn work.

Row 2: Still working with second ball of A, purl 30, drop A; pick up color C, purl 20, drop C; pick up first ball of A, purl 30, turn work.

Repeat these 2 rows seven times more.

View Enlarged Image Use this chart to create the penguin pattern.

Start row 1 (right-side row) of chart. Follow chart for next 14 rows using separate balls of yarn for each area.

Decrease Rows

Row 1 (right side): With yarn A, (knit 8, knit 2 together) 8 times. (72 stitches)

Rows 2, 4, and 6: Purl.

Row 3: (Knit 7, knit 2 together) 8 times. (64 stitches)

Row 5: (Knit 6, knit 2 together) 8 times. (56 stitches)

Row 7: (Knit 5, knit 2 together) 8 times. (48 stitches)

Row 8: (Purl 2 together, purl 4) 8 times. (40 stitches)

Row 9: (Knit 3, knit 2 together) 8 times. (32 stitches)

Row 10: (Purl 2 together, purl 2) 8 times. (24 stitches)

Row 11: (Knit 2 together, knit 1) 8 times. (16 stitches)

Row 12: (Purl 2 together) to end of row. (8 stitches)

Cut yarn leaving about 20" (51cm) tail. Thread tail through tapestry needle and slip needle through remaining 8 live stitches. Pull yarn tail gently to draw stitches together snugly, and fasten off. Sew back seam using mattress stitch. Weave in all loose ends to inside of hat.

Knitting hats is great for beginning and expert knitters alike. These knitting patterns will help you increase your knitting skill and have fun at the same time.

Contributing designers: Cathleen Stephen, Beth Walker-O'Brien, Shirley MacNulty, Lucie Sinkler

