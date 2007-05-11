Free Hat Knitting Patterns

" " This sweet hat, with its unique floral decoration, is surprisingly easy to knit.

You've never had this much fun playing up-see-daisy! This fantastic hat is highlighted with whimsical daisy petals and easy-to-work embroidered flowers.

Size

Small: 14" (35.5cm) circumference at lower edge

Large: 16" (40.5cm) circumference at lower edge

What You'll Need

Yarn: 100% wool sport weight yarn, about 100 [125] yards (91.5 [114]m) color A; 100 [125] yards (91.5 [114]m) color B; 50 yards (46m) color C; 5 yards (4.5m) color D

We used: Brown Sheep Company Nature Spun Sport (100% wool; 184 yards [168m] per 50g skein): #N109 Spring Green (color A), #N78 Turquoise Wonder (color B), #730 Natural (color C), 1 skein each color; #305 Imperial Yellow (color D) Note: Only a small amount of color D is needed to make the daisy center (about 5 yards [4.5m]). Any scrap yellow sport weight yarn will work.

Needles: US size 101/2 (6.5mm) double-pointed, set of 4 or 5; US size 7 (4.5mm)

Notions: Open-ring stitch marker; tapestry needle

Gauge

14 stitches and 19 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

Notes

Instructions are given for small size; numbers for larger size are in brackets. When only 1 number is given, it applies to both sizes.

Hat is worked with 2 strands held together as 1. Use single strand of yarn to make daisy and embroidery.

Make the HatWith 2 strands of color A held together as 1 and size 101/2 (6.5mm) double-point needles, cast on 50 [55] stitches. Divide stitches equally as possible on 3 or 4 double-point needles and join work into circle, taking care not to twist stitches. Place marker at beginning of round. Work in circular stockinette stitch (knit every round) for 16 [18] rounds.Cut yarn A leaving 4" (10cm) tails; join B (holding 2 strands together as 1) and continue in stockinette stitch for 6 [8] more rounds.Shape the TopRound 1 (right side): *Knit 8 [9], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (45 [50] stitches)Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12: Knit, without making decreases.Round 3: *Knit 7 [8], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (40 [45] stitches)Round 5: *Knit 6 [7], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (35 [40] stitches)Round 7: *Knit 5 [6], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (30 [35] stitches)Round 9: *Knit 4 [5], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (25 [30] stitches)

Round 11: *Knit 3 [4], knit 2 together; repeat from * to end of round. (20 [25] stitches)

Round 13: Knit 2 together to end of round [end larger size with knit 1]. (10 [13] stitches)

Round 14: Knit 2 together to end of round [end larger size with knit 1]. (5 [7] stitches)

Cut yarn leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Thread tail onto tapestry needle and pull through remaining stitches. Gently pull on yarn tail to draw stitches together and close top of hat. Weave in tail to inside of hat.

Embroider Flowers

With tapestry needle and single strand of color A, embroider 5 stem/leaf combinations evenly spaced around the hat with stem bottoms aligned where colors A and B meet. With color C, embroider daisy petals above stems as shown in photo.

Make Flower Petals (Make 5)

With size 7 (4.5mm) needles and single strand of color C, cast on 3 stitches. Work in rows as follows:

Row 1 (wrong side): Purl.

Row 2 (right side): Slip 1 stitch knitwise, increase 1 stitch using the make 1 (right-leaning) method, knit to last stitch, increase 1 stitch using the make 1 (left-leaning) method, knit 1. (5 stitches on needle)

Row 3: Slip 1 purlwise, purl to end of row.

Repeat rows 2 and 3 until there are 9 stitches on needle. Work even for 6 more rows, ending with wrong-side row.

Decrease for Petal Point

Row 1 (right side): Slip 2 stitches knitwise, 1 at a time to right needle, insert left needle tip through fronts of both stitches from left to right, knit them together in this position (slip slip knit decrease), knit to last 2 stitches, knit these 2 stitches together. (7 stitches)

Row 2: Purl.

Repeat rows 1 and 2 until 3 stitches remain, ending with right-side row.

Next row (wrong side): Slip 1 stitch purlwise, purl 2 together, pass slipped stitch over last stitch and fasten off.

Weave in loose ends and lightly press. With color C threaded on tapestry needle, using whipstitch sew petal points to top center of hat so the 5 points are touching each other.

Daisy center: With size 7 (4.5mm) needles and color D, loosely cast on 1 stitch leaving 6" (15cm) tail.

Row 1 (right side): Knit into front and back of this stitch 3 times (6 stitches).

Rows 2 and 4: Purl.

Rows 3 and 5: Knit.

Row 6: (Purl 2 together) across row. (3 stitches)

Row 7: Slip 1 stitch knitwise, knit 2 together, pass slipped stitch over last stitch.

Cut yarn leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Tie both tails (beginning and end) together, thread through tapestry needle and pull through top of hat so bobble is in center of petals. Secure tail to inside of hat.

