Free Purse Knitting Patterns

" " This attractive purse is a perfect companion for evening attire.

This colorful purse is knit in three pieces and sewn together on the right side of the work to create a decorative ridged edge. The strap wraps along the edges and bottom, providing depth.

Size

Width: 61/2" (16.5cm)

Height: 51/2" (14cm) with flap closed, not including strap

What You'll Need

Yarn: Heavy worsted weight yarn, about 80 yards (110m); worsted weight cotton waste yarn, about 1 yard (.9m)

We used: Himalaya Yarn Recycled Silk (100% silk; 80 yards [73m] per 100g skein): all assorted colors (no 2 hanks are exactly alike), 2 skeins

Needles: US size 7 (4.5mm)

Notions: Size G (4.25mm) crochet hook; 2 open-ring stitch markers; tapestry needle; stitch holder; long sewing pins; decorative button, approximately 1" (2.5cm) diameter

Gauge

16 stitches and 38 rows=4" (10cm) in Half Linen Stitch pattern

The decorative himalayan silk purse is sized to double as a clutch.

Half Linen Stitch

Note: All stitches are slipped purlwise. Slipping the first stitch in each row creates a chainlike selvage at each side of the work that will be used later when assembling the pieces.

Row 1 (wrong side): Slip 1 with yarn in front, *purl 1, slip 1 with yarn in back; repeat from * until 1 stitch remains, knit 1.

Row 2: Slip 1 with yarn in front, knit across.

Row 3: Slip 1 with yarn in front, *slip 1 with yarn in back, purl 1; repeat from * until 1 stitch remains, knit 1.

Row 4: Slip 1 with yarn in front, knit across.

When knitting this purse, you'll begin with the front section.

Make the Front

With crochet hook, needle, and main yarn, cast on 26 stitches using the crochet chain cast-on method. Work Half Linen Stitch pattern until piece measures 51/2" (14cm) ending on wrong-side row. Bind off all stitches loosely.

Make the Back

Work same as front until piece measures 51/2" (14cm) ending on wrong-side row (do not bind off). Place an open-ring stitch marker at each side edge in this last row.

Work next right-side row as follows: Slip 1 with yarn in front, slip slip knit decrease, work Half Linen Stitch pattern across row until last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1. (24 stitches remain)

Continue working in Half Linen Stitch pattern until piece measures 6.5" (16.5cm) from cast-on edge, ending with wrong-side row.

Begin Decreases

Next right-side row: Slip 1 with yarn in front, slip slip knit decrease, knit across row until 3 stitches remain, knit 2 together, knit 1. (22 stitches)

Next wrong-side row: Continue in established Half Linen Stitch pattern.

Repeat the last 2 rows until 4 stitches remain.

The strap and gusset are knitted as one circular piece.

Next right-side row: Knit 2 together, slip slip knit decrease, turn work. (2 stitches)

Next row (wrong side): Purl 2 together, cut yarn leaving at least a 12" (30.5cm) tail (tail will be used later to crochet-chain a loop to close around button), thread tail through remaining stitch and pull tail to tighten and secure stitch. Leave stitch markers in place until assembly is completed.

Make the Gusset (Strap)

Note: The gusset is a knitted strip, 1" (2.5cm) wide, joined in a circle. It connects the front and back pieces of the purse and also serves as the purse strap.

With crochet hook, needle, and waste yarn, cast on 4 stitches using the crochet chain cast-on method.

With silk yarn and needle, work Half Linen Stitch pattern until piece measures 531/2" (136cm) ending with wrong-side row. Cut yarn leaving 12" (30.5cm) tail and thread tail on tapestry needle. Seam gusset ends together as follows:

Remove waste yarn from cast-on edge and place the 4 stitches onto other needle. Holding the 2 needles parallel in your left hand, and with wrong sides of work held together, graft the stitches together using Kitchener stitch. You have now joined the gusset into a circle about 531/2" (136cm) in circumference.

Once the front, back, and gusset pieces are done, you'll assemble the finished bag.

Assemble the Purse

Seam gusset to front piece as follows: With right sides facing, wrong side of purse front and one wrong side edge of gusset held together, pin gusset side edge along one 51/2" (14cm) side edge of front, then along the 61/2" (16.5cm) bottom edge, and then along the second 51/2" (14cm) side edge of front, leaving the remaining 61/2" (16.5cm) front top edge open. Thread tapestry needle with about a 20" (51cm) strand of main yarn. With right side of work facing and using backstitch, seam pieces together along the 3 pinned edges, joining one side edge of gusset to purse front. There should be about 36" (91.5 cm) of gusset piece remaining free and unseamed (this will later serve as the shoulder strap). Rethread tapestry needle as necessary.

Cut yarn leaving 4" (10cm) tail, weave yarn tail through stitches on wrong side of gusset. Remove all pins.

Seam gusset to back as follows: With purse back and second side edge of gusset held together with wrong sides together, pin gusset to back, aligning back (beginning at one open-ring marker) along gusset edge to match the same length of gusset already seamed to purse front (see schematic and assembled purse images). Do not pin or sew the flap to gusset. Thread tapestry needle with about 20" (51cm) main yarn. Using backstitch, seam around 3 edges of back (ending at second open-ring marker). Cut yarn leaving 4" (10cm) tail, weave yarn tail through stitches on wrong side of gusset. Remove all pins and markers.

Make the Button Loop

Using the 12" (30.5cm) tail at the top of triangular purse flap, crochet a chain long enough to fit around the button. Fasten the end of the chain to the first chain to form a loop. Fasten off yarn and using tapestry needle or crochet hook, weave loose end through several stitches on wrong side of purse flap. Sew button to front of purse, aligning with loop.

Weave in all loose ends.

