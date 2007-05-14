Free Socks Knitting Patterns

" " These Ribby Socks have an intricate pattern, but no one will guess that they're a cinch to make!

These funky socks feature a simple ribbing pattern that knits up quickly and shows off the beauty of handpainted yarn. A perfect first sock project!

Size

Women's size medium

Instep circumference: 8" (20cm)

Cuff length: 6" (15cm)

Foot length: 9" (23cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight self-striping yarn, about 312 yards (285m)

We used: Artyarns Supermerino (100% superwash merino wool; 104 yards [95m] per 50g skein): #123, 3 skeins

Needles: US size 3 (3.25mm) double-pointed, set of 5

Notions: Open-ring stitch markers; tapestry needle

Gauge

24 stitches and 32 rounds=4" (10cm) in circular stockinette stitch (knit every round)

Making the Socks (make 2)

Leg

Loosely cast on 50 stitches and divide onto 4 needles as follows: 12 stitches on needles #1 and #4 and 13 stitches on needles #2 and #3. Join stitches into a circle, being careful not to twist stitches. Place open-ring stitch marker in first stitch on needle #1 to denote beginning of rounds. Move marker upward every few rounds.

Note: Needles #1 and #4 will hold the heel stitches while needles #2 and #3 will hold the instep stitches.

Establish ribbing pattern as follows:

Round 1: Needle #1 -- purl 1, (knit 3, purl 2) two times, knit 1; needle #2 -- knit 2, (purl 2, knit 3) twice, purl 1; needle #3 -- purl 1, (knit 3, purl 2) twice, knit 2; needle #4 -- knit 1, (purl 2, knit 3) twice, purl 1.

Repeat round 1 until leg measures 6" (15cm).

Heel

Knit all stitches on needle #1. Turn work; purl all stitches on needles #1 and #4, working them all onto a single needle. These 24 stitches will form the heel flap.

Row 1 (right side): *Slip 1, knit 1; repeat from * 11 times more, turn.

Row 2: Slip 1, purl 23, turn work.

Repeat rows 1 and 2 fourteen times more (30 rows total).

Turn heel

Row 1: Knit 15, work slip slip knit decrease, turn work.

Row 2: Slip 1, purl 6, purl 2 together, turn work.

Row 3: Slip 1, knit 6, work slip slip knit decrease, turn work.

Row 4: Repeat row 2.

Repeat rows 3 and 4 until all heel stitches have been worked. There are now 8 heel stitches left.

Shape gusset

Turn work and knit the 8 heel stitches. With the same needle, pick up and knit 15 stitches along the right side edge of the heel flap. Work across stitches on needles #2 and #3 in ribbing pattern as established (26 instep stitches). With the empty needle, pick up and knit 15 stitches along the left side edge of the heel flap, then knit 4 stitches from needle #1. Place stitch marker in next stitch to denote beginning of rounds. The heel stitches should now be divided evenly on needles #1 and #4 (19 stitches on each), and 13 stitches remain on each of needles #2 and #3. (64 stitches total)

Round 1: Knit to last 3 stitches on needle #1, knit 2 together, knit 1. Work across needles #2 and #3 in ribbing pattern as established. At the beginning of needle #4, knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to end of needle.

Round 2: Knit all stitches on needle #1, work in established rib pattern on needles #2 and #3, knit all stitches on needle #4.

Repeat rounds 1 and 2 until there are 12 stitches on each of needles #1 and #4. There are now 50 stitches total.

Foot

Continue working the stitches on needles #2 and #3 in established rib pattern, and knit all stitches on needles #1 and #4 until the foot measures about 2" (5cm) shorter than desired finished length.

Shape toe using the star method as follows:

Round 1: *Knit to last 2 stitches on needle, knit 2 together; repeat from * across all needles.

Round 2: Knit all stitches.

Repeat rounds 1 and 2 until there are 2 stitches left on needles #1 and #4 and 3 stitches each on needles #2 and #3. (10 stitches total)

Next round: Needle #1 -- knit 2; needles #2 and #3 -- knit 1, knit 2 together; needle #4 -- knit 2. (8 stitches remain)

Remove marker. Break yarn and thread tail through remaining stitches. Pull tight to close toe. Weave in all yarn ends to wrong side of work.

