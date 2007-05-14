Free Socks Knitting Patterns

These socks are made for walking! This thick yarn knits up so quickly you'll have plenty of time to make extra pairs for everyone who falls in love with them.
Size
Leg circumference: 9" (23cm)
Leg length (from cast-on to top of heel flap): 9" (23cm)
Foot length (from heel to toe): 9" (23cm)
What You'll Need
Yarn: Bulky weight wool yarn, about 109 yards (100m) color A; about 10 yards (9m) color B; about 35 yards (32m) color C
We used: Alafoss Lopi regular size (100% wool; 109 yards [100m] per 31/2oz ball): #0005 Charcoal (color A), 1 ball; #0057 Gray (color B), 1 ball; #0051 Cream (color C), 1 ball
Needles: US size 7 (4.5mm) double-pointed, set of 4
Notions: Open-ring stitch markers; stitch holder; tapestry needle
Gauge
17 stitches and 20 rounds=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch
Making the Sock (make 2)
With color C (cream) cast on 40 stitches. Divide stitches as follows: 14 stitches on first needle, 12 on second, and 14 on third. Join stitches into a circle, being careful not to twist stitches, and place marker in first stitch to denote beginning of round. Work in knit 1, purl 1 ribbing for 10 rounds. Change to circular stockinette stitch (knit all rounds) for 10 rounds. Begin chart A.
Note: When knitting from charts, always read rounds right to left and carry yarn not in use loosely behind work.
Work 4 rounds following chart A, changing colors as shown on chart. When chart A is completed, cut colors B (gray) and C (cream) leaving 4" (10cm) tails to weave in later. Continue to knit all rounds with color A (charcoal) until sock measures 8" (20.5cm) from cast-on edge.
Make heel
Slip last 12 stitches of last round and knit first 10 stitches of next round onto 1 needle (22 heel flap stitches), leaving 18 stitches on 2 needles for instep stitches. Slip these 18 stitches onto stitch holder.
Row 1: Working with the 22 heel flap stitches, (purl 2 together, purl 2) 5 times, purl 2. (17 stitches)
Row 2: (Knit 1, slip 1) to last stitch, knit 1.
Row 3: Knit 1, purl to last stitch, knit 1.
Repeat rows 2 and 3 until heel measures 2" (5cm), ending with a wrong-side row.
Next row (right side): Knit 7, knit 2 together, knit 8. (16 stitches)
Begin short rows for heel shaping
Row 1: Purl 8, purl 2 together, purl 1, leave remaining 5 stitches unworked on left needle, turn work.
Row 2: Knit 3, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, leave remaining 4 stitches unworked on left needle, turn work.
Row 3: Purl 4, purl 2 together, purl 1, leave remaining 3 stitches on left needle, turn work.
Row 4: Knit 5, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, leave remaining 2 stitches on left needle, turn work.
Row 5: Purl 6, purl 2 together, purl 1, leave remaining stitch on left needle, turn work.
Row 6: Knit 7, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, turn work.
Row 7: Purl 10.
Row 8: Knit 10.
With right side facing and using spare needle, pick up 11 stitches along side of heel flap. Slip 18 instep stitches from stitch holder onto an empty needle, with second needle knit across the 18 instep stitches, keeping them on 1 needle.
With third needle pick up 11 stitches along other side of heel flap and then knit 5 stitches from needle holding the heel stitches. Place marker after these 5 stitches and before the next 5 stitches to denote beginning of round. Transfer the remaining 5 heel stitches (those in front of the stitch marker) onto first needle. (There are now 16 stitches on first needle, 18 on second needle, and 16 on third needle for a total of 50 stitches.)
Round 1: First needle -- knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1; second needle -- knit; third needle -- knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to end of round. (48 stitches)
Round 2: Knit.
Repeat these 2 rounds 4 times more. (40 stitches remain)
Continue to knit in rounds until foot measures about 51/2" (11.5cm) from heel. (To alter size, knit in rounds until sock foot measures 31/2" [9cm] short of desired length.) Work chart B, changing colors as shown on the chart. When chart B is completed, cut colors A (charcoal) and B (gray) leaving 4" (10cm) tails to weave in later. With color C (cream) knit 1 round.
Shape toe
Continuing with color C, divide the 40 foot stitches as follows: 10 stitches on first needle, 20 on second, and 10 on third.
Round 1: First needle -- knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1; second needle -- knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1; third needle -- knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to end.
Round 2: Knit.
Repeat these 2 rounds 6 times more for a total of 14 rounds. (12 stitches remain)
Knit stitches from first needle onto third needle so there are 6 stitches on each of 2 needles. Cut yarn C leaving 20" (51cm) tail, thread tail on tapestry needle and graft toe stitches together with Kitchener stitch.
Finishing the Sock
Weave in loose ends to wrong side of work. Lay flat and block with damp cloth.
Contributing Designers: Chrissy Gardiner and Megan Lacey.