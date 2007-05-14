Free Socks Knitting Patterns

You'll want to jump for joy in Ribby Socks. See more pictures of knitting patterns.
These knitted socks protect your feet from the elements with style to spare! Nothing protects your feet better from the elements (and from heavy winter footwear) better than a handmade pair of socks, which makes them perfect to give as a gift. And they’re so quick to make, you’ll have plenty of time to give the gift of comfort to everyone on your list -- just don’t forget to make a pair for yourself!

Even for a beginning knitter, the simple step-by-step instructions make these socks perfectly accessible. Easy-to-read charts complement and clarify the directions, and photos provide a reference for how the final product will look.

These sock patterns are very versatile. You can use classic colors and looks, or let your creative side go and give yourself a fun and funky foot makeover. Either way, your cozy new socks are perfect for curling up on a cold winter’s night.

Free Ribby Socks Knitting Pattern

The pattern of these Ribby Socks may look complicated, but it’s actually very simple to knit -- with amazing results!

Free Bulky Boot Socks Knitting Pattern

Keep your feet warm and toasty even in the dead of winter with these quick, thick, and easy socks.

Ribby Socks make a great first sock project.

Free Ribby Socks Knitting Pattern

These Ribby Socks have an intricate pattern, but no one will guess that they're a cinch to make!
These funky socks feature a simple ribbing pattern that knits up quickly and shows off the beauty of handpainted yarn. A perfect first sock project!

Size

Women's size medium

Instep circumference: 8" (20cm)

Cuff length: 6" (15cm)

Foot length: 9" (23cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight self-striping yarn, about 312 yards (285m)

We used: Artyarns Supermerino (100% superwash merino wool; 104 yards [95m] per 50g skein): #123, 3 skeins

Needles: US size 3 (3.25mm) double-pointed, set of 5

Notions: Open-ring stitch markers; tapestry needle

Gauge

24 stitches and 32 rounds=4" (10cm) in circular stockinette stitch (knit every round)

Making the Socks (make 2)

Leg

Loosely cast on 50 stitches and divide onto 4 needles as follows: 12 stitches on needles #1 and #4 and 13 stitches on needles #2 and #3. Join stitches into a circle, being careful not to twist stitches. Place open-ring stitch marker in first stitch on needle #1 to denote beginning of rounds. Move marker upward every few rounds.

Note: Needles #1 and #4 will hold the heel stitches while needles #2 and #3 will hold the instep stitches.

Establish ribbing pattern as follows:

Round 1: Needle #1 -- purl 1, (knit 3, purl 2) two times, knit 1; needle #2 -- knit 2, (purl 2, knit 3) twice, purl 1; needle #3 -- purl 1, (knit 3, purl 2) twice, knit 2; needle #4 -- knit 1, (purl 2, knit 3) twice, purl 1.

Repeat round 1 until leg measures 6" (15cm).

Heel

Knit all stitches on needle #1. Turn work; purl all stitches on needles #1 and #4, working them all onto a single needle. These 24 stitches will form the heel flap.

Row 1 (right side): *Slip 1, knit 1; repeat from * 11 times more, turn.

Row 2: Slip 1, purl 23, turn work.

Repeat rows 1 and 2 fourteen times more (30 rows total).

Turn heel

Row 1: Knit 15, work slip slip knit decrease, turn work.

Row 2: Slip 1, purl 6, purl 2 together, turn work.

Row 3: Slip 1, knit 6, work slip slip knit decrease, turn work.

Row 4: Repeat row 2.

Repeat rows 3 and 4 until all heel stitches have been worked. There are now 8 heel stitches left.

Shape gusset

Turn work and knit the 8 heel stitches. With the same needle, pick up and knit 15 stitches along the right side edge of the heel flap. Work across stitches on needles #2 and #3 in ribbing pattern as established (26 instep stitches). With the empty needle, pick up and knit 15 stitches along the left side edge of the heel flap, then knit 4 stitches from needle #1. Place stitch marker in next stitch to denote beginning of rounds. The heel stitches should now be divided evenly on needles #1 and #4 (19 stitches on each), and 13 stitches remain on each of needles #2 and #3. (64 stitches total)

Round 1: Knit to last 3 stitches on needle #1, knit 2 together, knit 1. Work across needles #2 and #3 in ribbing pattern as established. At the beginning of needle #4, knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to end of needle.

Round 2: Knit all stitches on needle #1, work in established rib pattern on needles #2 and #3, knit all stitches on needle #4.

Repeat rounds 1 and 2 until there are 12 stitches on each of needles #1 and #4. There are now 50 stitches total.

Foot

Continue working the stitches on needles #2 and #3 in established rib pattern, and knit all stitches on needles #1 and #4 until the foot measures about 2" (5cm) shorter than desired finished length.

Shape toe using the star method as follows:

Round 1: *Knit to last 2 stitches on needle, knit 2 together; repeat from * across all needles.

Round 2: Knit all stitches.

Repeat rounds 1 and 2 until there are 2 stitches left on needles #1 and #4 and 3 stitches each on needles #2 and #3. (10 stitches total)

Next round: Needle #1 -- knit 2; needles #2 and #3 -- knit 1, knit 2 together; needle #4 -- knit 2. (8 stitches remain)

Remove marker. Break yarn and thread tail through remaining stitches. Pull tight to close toe. Weave in all yarn ends to wrong side of work.

Looking for a perfect hiking sock that will keep your feet warm and comfortable?

Free Bulky Boot Socks Knitting Pattern

Keep your feet warm and comfortable with these Bulky Boot Socks.
These socks are made for walking! This thick yarn knits up so quickly you'll have plenty of time to make extra pairs for everyone who falls in love with them.

Size

Leg circumference: 9" (23cm)

Leg length (from cast-on to top of heel flap): 9" (23cm)

Foot length (from heel to toe): 9" (23cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Bulky weight wool yarn, about 109 yards (100m) color A; about 10 yards (9m) color B; about 35 yards (32m) color C

We used: Alafoss Lopi regular size (100% wool; 109 yards [100m] per 31/2oz ball): #0005 Charcoal (color A), 1 ball; #0057 Gray (color B), 1 ball; #0051 Cream (color C), 1 ball

Needles: US size 7 (4.5mm) double-pointed, set of 4

Notions: Open-ring stitch markers; stitch holder; tapestry needle

Gauge

17 stitches and 20 rounds=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

Making the Sock (make 2)

With color C (cream) cast on 40 stitches. Divide stitches as follows: 14 stitches on first needle, 12 on second, and 14 on third. Join stitches into a circle, being careful not to twist stitches, and place marker in first stitch to denote beginning of round. Work in knit 1, purl 1 ribbing for 10 rounds. Change to circular stockinette stitch (knit all rounds) for 10 rounds. Begin chart A.

View Enlarged Image Follow the colors indicated in these charts to create the pattern of the Bulky Boot Socks.

Note: When knitting from charts, always read rounds right to left and carry yarn not in use loosely behind work.

Work 4 rounds following chart A, changing colors as shown on chart. When chart A is completed, cut colors B (gray) and C (cream) leaving 4" (10cm) tails to weave in later. Continue to knit all rounds with color A (charcoal) until sock measures 8" (20.5cm) from cast-on edge.

Make heel

Slip last 12 stitches of last round and knit first 10 stitches of next round onto 1 needle (22 heel flap stitches), leaving 18 stitches on 2 needles for instep stitches. Slip these 18 stitches onto stitch holder.

Row 1: Working with the 22 heel flap stitches, (purl 2 together, purl 2) 5 times, purl 2. (17 stitches)

Row 2: (Knit 1, slip 1) to last stitch, knit 1.

Row 3: Knit 1, purl to last stitch, knit 1.

Repeat rows 2 and 3 until heel measures 2" (5cm), ending with a wrong-side row.

Next row (right side): Knit 7, knit 2 together, knit 8. (16 stitches)

Begin short rows for heel shaping

Row 1: Purl 8, purl 2 together, purl 1, leave remaining 5 stitches unworked on left needle, turn work.

Row 2: Knit 3, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, leave remaining 4 stitches unworked on left needle, turn work.

Row 3: Purl 4, purl 2 together, purl 1, leave remaining 3 stitches on left needle, turn work.

Row 4: Knit 5, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, leave remaining 2 stitches on left needle, turn work.

Row 5: Purl 6, purl 2 together, purl 1, leave remaining stitch on left needle, turn work.

Row 6: Knit 7, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, turn work.

Row 7: Purl 10.

Row 8: Knit 10.

With right side facing and using spare needle, pick up 11 stitches along side of heel flap. Slip 18 instep stitches from stitch holder onto an empty needle, with second needle knit across the 18 instep stitches, keeping them on 1 needle.

With third needle pick up 11 stitches along other side of heel flap and then knit 5 stitches from needle holding the heel stitches. Place marker after these 5 stitches and before the next 5 stitches to denote beginning of round. Transfer the remaining 5 heel stitches (those in front of the stitch marker) onto first needle. (There are now 16 stitches on first needle, 18 on second needle, and 16 on third needle for a total of 50 stitches.)

Round 1: First needle -- knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1; second needle -- knit; third needle -- knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to end of round. (48 stitches)

Round 2: Knit.

Repeat these 2 rounds 4 times more. (40 stitches remain)

Continue to knit in rounds until foot measures about 51/2" (11.5cm) from heel. (To alter size, knit in rounds until sock foot measures 31/2" [9cm] short of desired length.) Work chart B, changing colors as shown on the chart. When chart B is completed, cut colors A (charcoal) and B (gray) leaving 4" (10cm) tails to weave in later. With color C (cream) knit 1 round.

Shape toe

Continuing with color C, divide the 40 foot stitches as follows: 10 stitches on first needle, 20 on second, and 10 on third.

Round 1: First needle -- knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1; second needle -- knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to last 3 stitches, knit 2 together, knit 1; third needle -- knit 1, work slip slip knit decrease, knit to end.

Round 2: Knit.

Repeat these 2 rounds 6 times more for a total of 14 rounds. (12 stitches remain)

Knit stitches from first needle onto third needle so there are 6 stitches on each of 2 needles. Cut yarn C leaving 20" (51cm) tail, thread tail on tapestry needle and graft toe stitches together with Kitchener stitch.

Finishing the Sock

Weave in loose ends to wrong side of work. Lay flat and block with damp cloth.

These knitted socks are sure to bring warmth to a chilly day. Whether you're going for the thick, cushiony warmth of the Bulky Boot Socks or the funky character of the Ribby Socks, you're sure to find a winner!

Contributing Designers: Chrissy Gardiner and Megan Lacey.

