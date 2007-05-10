Free Pillow Knitting Patterns

The curly striped pillow is a more pictures of knitting patterns.

Pillows are great projects for beginning knitters, and they can be a relaxing and easy project for more experienced crafters. Using our free pillow knitting patterns, you can make these quick and easy pillows to brighten up any room in your home -- and have a good time doing it.

Chevron Pillow

With bright colors and a wavy pattern, the chevron pillow is a fast and easy knit.

Curly Striped Pillow

This colorful pattern includes strips of yarn that are woven, not knit, for an unusual texture.

Fluffy Fun Pillow

Fanciful and fuzzy yarns do most of the work for you in this pattern -- making these cozy pillows is a snap.

If you're looking for a bright, textured pillow to add a splash of color to your home, we've got just the thing. Keep reading for our chevron pillow pattern.

Free Chevron Pillow Knitting Pattern

The chevron pillow looks great and is a fast and easy knit.

Fabulous colors, interesting texture, and a terrific pattern make this pillow a must-have accessory. Choose your own color palette and brighten up your home instantly. This quick-to-knit project makes a great gift.

Finished Size

15x15" (38x38cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Bulky weight yarn in solid color (yarn A), about 100 yards (91.5m); bulky weight thick-and-thin yarn in multicolor (yarn B), about 300 yards (274m)

We used: Nashua Handknits Creative Focus Chunky (75% wool, 25% alpaca; 110 yards [100m] per 100g skein): #1450 blue pine (yarn A), 1 skein; Schaefer Yarns Elaine (100% merino wool; 300 yards [274m] per 8oz skein): Gertrude Ederle (yarn B), 1 skein

Needles: US size 101/2 (6.5mm)

Notions: Stitch markers; long sewing pins; tapestry needle; 15" (38cm) square pillow form

Gauge

14 stitches and 16 rows=4" (10cm) in pattern

View Enlarged Image The finished chevron pillow will fit standard pillow forms.

Make the Pillow

With yarn A, cast on 51 stitches.

Rows 1 and 2: Knit. Cut yarn leaving 4" (10cm) tail to weave in later.

Row 3 (right side): Join yarn B, knit 2, *knit into front and back of next stitch, knit 3, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, knit 2 together, knit 2, knit into front and back of next stitch**; repeat from * to ** 3 times more until 1 stitch remains, knit 1. Yarn B remains attached to work throughout project.

Row 4: With yarn B, knit 1, purl across row until 2 stitches remain, knit 2.

Rows 5, 7, and 9: Repeat row 3.

Rows 6, 8, and 10: Repeat row 4.

Repeat rows 1-10 eleven times more for a total of 120 rows, rejoining yarn A at the start of every row 1. Piece should measure about 30" (76cm).

Rejoin yarn A; knit 2 rows. Bind off with A. Cut yarns A and B leaving 4" (10cm) tails.

Finishing the Chevron Pillow

Weave in loose ends and block to size. Fold piece in half with wrong sides together and cast-on edge meeting bind-off edge. Pin in place, matching rows. With yarn A threaded on tapestry needle, sew sides together using mattress stitch. Insert pillow form; sew cast-on and bind-off edges together using mattress stitch.

Add bands of color and texture to your decor -- keep readying for our curly striped pillow pattern.

Free Curly Striped Pillow Knitting Pattern

The unusual texture on the curly striped pillow comes from sections of woven yarn.

This multicolor pillow is made in two pieces, with a flap on one side that folds over to form a buttonhole closure. To add extra character, the curly, thick yarn is woven, not knit, between the stitches.

Techniques

Backstitch

Binding Off -- BO

Blocking

Cable Cast-On

Casting On -- CO

Garter Stitch

Stranding Yarn

Weaving In Yarn Tails

Size

18x18" (46x46cm) with side 1 flap folded

Gauge

12 stitches/20 rows=4" (10cm) using 2 strands worsted weight yarn in garter stitch

What You'll Need

Yarn: 800 yards [732m]/16oz [454g] worsted weight wool yarn (100% wool): 8oz (226g) color A and color C; 4 oz (102g) colors B, D, and E; 30 yards [28m]/16oz [454g] Thick Spun, a specialty handspun yarn (100% wool): 8 yards [7.4m] color C-THICK

We used: La Lana Wools Millspun Knitting Worsted (100% wool): Lavender (yarn A), 2 skeins; Madder-pale (yarn B), 1 skein; Indian Paint Brush-light (yarn C), 2 skeins; Brazilwood III (yarn D), 1 skein; Apple-Green (yarn E), 1 skein. La Lana Wools Thick Spun (100% handspun, super bulky-weight wool): Indian Paint Brush (yarn C-THICK), 8 yards

Needles: US size 10 (6mm) circular 24" (61cm) long or 14" (35.5cm) straight

Notions: Safety pin; stitch markers; tapestry needle; sewing needle and thread to match; five 11/4" (3.2cm) buttons; 16x16" (40.5x40.5cm) pillow form

Make Side 1 (Back)

Holding 2 strands of yarn A together as 1, cast on 57 stitches. Work 8 rows in garter stitch. Cut yarn, leaving 4" (10cm) tails. (Leave a 4" [10cm] yarn tail each time you change yarns, except with C-THICK; follow the instructions below for this yarn.)

Change to yarn B, and holding 2 strands together as 1, work 2 rows in garter stitch.

Begin Stranded Thick Spun Pattern (Worked Over Garter Stitch)

Row 1: (right side) With 2 strands yarn C, knit all stitches. Place a safety pin on this side to mark it as right side of work.

Row 2: (wrong side) Knit.

Row 3: (right side) With 2 strands yarn C, knit 1; with 1 strand C-THICK and leaving a 1" (2.5cm) tail on wrong side of work, *bring C-THICK yarn forward from wrong side to right side, traveling between the last stitch worked on the right needle and the first stitch on the left needle. Drop C-THICK in front and leave it there; don't cut yarn. With 2 strands yarn C, knit next 3 stitches. Pick up C-THICK and strand across the 3 stitches just worked on the right side; take yarn to wrong side of work, traveling between stitches on right and left needles. Drop C-THICK in back and leave it there. Using 2 strands yarn C, knit 1**. Repeat from *

to ** across row (ending with C-THICK on wrong side of work). Using 2 strands yarn C, knit remaining stitch.

Row 4: With 2 strands yarn C, knit.

Row 5: With 2 strands yarn C, knit.

Row 6: (wrong side) *With 2 strands yarn C, knit 1; bring 1 strand C-THICK up from row 3 and take it to right side of work, traveling between stitches on right and left needles. Drop C-THICK on right side of work and leave it there. With 2 strands yarn C, knit 1. Strand C-THICK across the right side of the 3 stitches just worked and then return C-THICK to wrong side, traveling between the right and left needles. Drop C-THICK on wrong side and leave it there**. Repeat from * to ** across row. With 2 strands yarn C, knit remaining stitch.

Row 7: Knit.

Row 8: Knit.

Row 9: (right side) Repeat row 3. Cut C-THICK, leaving 1" (2.5cm) tail to weave in later.

Row 10: (wrong side) Knit. Cut yarn C, leaving about 4" (10cm) tails to weave in later.

Begin Woven Stitch Pattern

Change to yarn D, and work as follows:

Row 1: (right side) *Knit 1, slip 1 with yarn in front**; repeat from * to ** across row to last stitch, end with knit 1.

Row 2: (wrong side) Purl.

Row 3: Knit 1, *knit 1, slip 1 with yarn in front**; repeat from * to ** across row, end with knit 2.

Row 4: Purl.

Work 3 repeats of Woven Stitch pattern (12 rows).

Change to yarn E, knit 4 rows. Change to yarn A, knit 10 rows. Change to yarn B, knit 4 rows. Change to yarn C and C-THICK, and work 10 rows in Stranded Thick Spun pattern. Change to yarn D, work 4 rows in Woven Stitch pattern. Change to yarn E, knit 4 rows. Change to yarn A, knit 8 rows.

Next row: (right side) Continuing with yarn A, purl across row to form turn line for flap. Knit 8 rows.

Next row: (wrong side) Knit across row, placing stitch markers before stitches 6, 17, 28, 39, and 50 to mark for buttonhole placements.

Buttonholes

Next row: (right side) Make a 2-stitch, 1-row buttonhole at each marker as follows: Knit up to (but not including) the first marked stitch, then bring yarn between needles to front of work, slip next stitch (the marked stitch) from left needle to right needle, take yarn between needles to back of work and drop it. *Slip next stitch from left needle onto right needle, then pass second stitch on right needle (counting from needle tip back) over first stitch and drop it off the needle (the same as binding off). Repeat from * once more (2 stitches are bound off). Return the last slipped stitch to left needle, and turn work to wrong side. With yarn in back, cable cast-on 3 stitches (1 more stitch than you bound off). Turn work back to right side. With yarn in back, slip first stitch from left needle to right needle, then pass the extra cable cast-on stitch over the slipped stitch to close buttonhole. Knit to next marked stitch, and make another buttonhole in same way. Repeat, making a buttonhole at each marked stitch, then knit to end of row.

Next row: (wrong side) Knit.

Next row: Bind off all stitches. Cut yarn, and thread 4" (10cm) yarn tail on tapestry needle. Weave across stitches on wrong side to secure. Repeat with each yarn tail except C-THICK. With sewing needle and thread, tack down C-THICK ends on wrong side of work.

Make Side 2 (Front)

Holding 2 strands of yarn A together as 1, cast on 57 stitches. Work 4 rows in garter stitch. Cut yarn, leaving 4" (10cm) tail as in side 1. Change to yarn B, and work 2 rows of garter stitch.

Side 2 Stranded Thick Spun Pattern

Row 1: (right side) With yarn C, knit across row. Place a safety pin on this side to mark it as right side of work.

Row 2: (wrong side) Knit.

Row 3: (right side) Knit 1, leaving a 1" (2.5cm) C-THICK tail on wrong side. *Bring yarn forward from wrong side between last stitch worked on right needle and first stitch on left needle. Drop C-THICK. With yarn C, knit 3 stitches. Pick up C-THICK and strand across the right side of 3 stitches just worked. Move C-THICK to wrong side of work, traveling between stitches on right and left needles, and leave it there. With yarn C, knit 1 stitch**. Repeat from * to ** across row (ending with C-THICK on wrong side of work). With yarn C, knit remaining stitch.

Row 4: Knit.

Row 5: Knit.

Row 6: (wrong side) *With 2 strands of yarn C, knit 1, bring C-THICK up from row 3 on wrong side and take it to right side of work, traveling between stitches on right and left needles. Drop C-THICK on right side. With yarn C, knit 3 stitches. Strand C-THICK across right side of 3 stitches just worked and then return it to wrong side, traveling between right and left needles. Drop C-THICK**. Repeat from * to ** across row. With yarn C, knit remaining stitch. Cut C-THICK, leaving 1" (2.5cm) tail.

Change to yarn D, and work 4 rows of Woven Stitch pattern. Change to yarn E, and work 2 rows in garter stitch. Work the following stitch patterns and colors as follows: *With yarn A, work 4 rows in garter stitch; with yarn B, work 2 rows in garter stitch; with yarn C and C-THICK, work 6 rows of Stranded Thick Spun pattern; with yarn D, work 4 rows in Woven Stitch pattern; and with yarn E, work 2 rows in garter stitch**. Repeat from * to ** 3 more times (72 rows total).

With yarn E, work 6 rows in garter stitch. Bind off all stitches. Weave in all loose ends, and tack down C-THICK tails to wrong side of work as in side 1.

Finishing the Curly Striped Pillow

Block both sides to measurements, with side 1 flap folded over to wrong side. Using threaded tapestry needle, with right sides together and wrong sides facing out, sew around both sides and bottom edge with backstitch. Leave the side 1 flap edges open. Turn work to right side and fold flap edges down over the outside of side 2 to form closure. Sew buttons to side 2 opposite buttonhole openings. Insert pillow form, and button the flap closed.

If you're looking for a whimsical design, our next pillow is for you. Go to the next page for our fluffy fun pillow pattern.

Free Fluffy Fun Pillows Knitting Pattern

The round and square fluffy fun pillows are quick and easy to knit.

Relax, and let the yarn do all the work on these fast and fun-to-knit pillows. With these terrific yarns you'll find a combo to match any color scheme. Knitting the round pillow is a perfect way to become comfortable with double-point needles.

Size

Round pillow: 12" (30.5cm) diameter

Square pillow: 111/2x111/2" (29x29cm)

Note: Knitted pieces will stretch to fit standard-size pillow forms.

What You'll Need

Yarn: For each pillow: Machine-washable light worsted weight or DK weight microfiber yarn, 150 yards (137m); 3-color self-stripping novelty yarn, 57 yards (52m) in colors to coordinate with microfiber yarn; for round pillow (side 2 only): solid-color novelty yarn in color to coordinate with other yarns, 64 yards (58m)

We used: For each pillow: Lion Brand Yarn Micro Spun (100% microfiber acrylic; 168 yards [154m] per 70g skein): #147 purple (yarn A), 1 skein; Lion Brand Yarn Fun Fur Stripes (100% polyester; 57 yards [52m] per 40g ball): #300 Cotton Candy (yarn B), 1 ball. For round pillow side 2: Lion Brand Yarn Fun Fur (100% polyester; 64 yards [58m] per 50g ball): #191 violet (yarn C), 1 ball

Needles: Square pillow -- US size 9 (5.5mm); Round pillow -- US size 9 (5.5mm) double-pointed, set of 5; US size 9 (5.5mm) circular, 24" (61cm) long

Notions: Tapestry needle; open-ring stitch marker; 12x12" (30.5x30.5cm) square pillow form or polyester fiberfill stuffing; round pillow form about 12" (30.5cm) diameter

Gauge

14 stitches and 20 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch with 2 yarns held together as 1. Note: Exact gauge is not needed for these pillows.

Make the Square Pillow

Note: To allow for easier seaming, all edge stitches of the square pillow are knit with yarn A only.

Cast on 40 stitches with yarn A.

Row 1: Knit.

Row 2: Purl.

Row 3 (right side): Knit 2, join yarn B and with 2 yarns held together as 1 knit 36, drop yarn B (do not cut), knit 2.

Row 4 (wrong side): With yarn A only, knit 2, pick up yarn B and with 2 yarns held together as 1 purl 36, drop yarn B (do not cut), purl 2.

Repeat rows 3 and 4 until piece measures 11" (29cm) or to end of yarn B, ending with wrong-side row.

Drop yarn B and with yarn A only, knit 1 row. Purl the next row. Bind off loosely.

Repeat all steps for back of pillow.

Finishing the Square Pillow

Weave in loose ends to wrong side of work. With yarn A threaded on tapestry needle, and right sides together, whipstitch the pieces together on 3 sides, being sure to align the stripes. Insert pillow form or stuff with fiberfill. To close top seam, whipstitch across the yarn A edge stitches, pushing them to wrong side of work as you sew.

Make the Round Pillow

Note: Both pieces of the round pillow are worked in circular stockinette stitch (knit all rounds). Increases are made by knitting into the front and back of the stitch.

Side 1

With yarn A and yarn B held together as 1 and using double-point needles, cast on 8 stitches. Divide stitches evenly onto 4 needles, and join into a circle, being careful not to twist stitches. Place marker to note beginning of round. Change to circular needles when increased stitch numbers no longer fit comfortably on double-point needles.

Round 1: Knit.

Round 2: (Knit into front and back of stitch) 8 times. (16 stitches)

Rounds 3 and 4: Knit.

Round 5: *Knit 1, knit into front and back of next stitch; repeat from * to end of round. (24 stitches)

Rounds 6 and 7: Knit.

Round 8: Repeat round 5. (36 stitches)

Rounds 9-11: Knit.

Round 12: Repeat round 5. (54 stitches)

Rounds 13-15: Knit.

Round 16: *Knit 2, knit into front and back of next stitch; repeat from * to end of round. (72 stitches)

Rounds 17-19: Knit.

Round 20: Repeat round 16. (96 stitches)

Rounds 21-24: Knit.

Round 25: *Knit 3, knit into front and back of next stitch; repeat from * to end of round. (120 stitches)

Rounds 26-29: Knit.

Rounds 30-31: Drop yarn B; knit rounds using yarn A only.

Bind off loosely.

Side 2

Repeat all steps to make back of pillow, using yarns A and C only.

Finishing the Round Pillow

Weave in loose ends to wrong side of work. With right sides together, seam the pieces together around the outer edges using backstitch, leaving the top one-third open. Turn pillow right side out, insert pillow form or stuff with fiberfill and close remaining one-third with whipstitch.

These fun and easy pillows will add a bit of flare to any home decor.

Contributing designers: Ann Berez, Judy Dercum, and Vanessa Montileone

