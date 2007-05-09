Free Baby Sweaters Knitting Patterns

" " Baby will stay warm and snug all day long in this cabled cardigan.

This cardigan makes a wonderful lightweight jacket or warm sweater for baby. Machine washable and oh-so-soft, the yarn comes in a wonderful array of colors and is shown off to best advantage in a delicate cable pattern.

Size

0-6 months: chest 19" (48.5cm), length 9" (23cm)

6-12 months: chest 22" (56cm), length 10" (25.5cm)

2 years: chest 25" (63.5cm), length 121/2" (31.5cm)

3 years: chest 28" (71cm), length 131/2" (34.5cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight yarn, about 504 [504, 588, 672] yards (462m [462m, 538m, 614.5m])

We used: Lion Brand Yarns Cashmere Blend (72% merino wool, 14% cashmere, 14% nylon; 84 yards [77m] per 40g skein): #105 Light Blue, 6 [6, 7, 8] balls

Needles: US size 8 (5mm); US size 8 (5mm) double-pointed, set of 2 (for closing hood seam)

Notions: 3 stitch holders; tapestry needle; 10" (25.5cm) long separating zipper in color to match yarn; long sewing pins; sewing needle and thread in color to match yarn

Gauge

21 stitches and 24 rows=4" (10cm) in Baby Cable Ribbing Stitch

Notes

Instructions are given for smallest size; numbers for larger sizes are in brackets. When only 1 number is given, it applies to all sizes.

A "cable 2 twist" is worked as follows: Knit 2 together leaving stitches on left needle, insert right needle between 2 stitches just knitted together and knit the first stitch again, slip both stitches from left needle.

Follow the Baby Cable Ribbing Stitch pattern instructions written specifically for the left front, right front, and hood pieces as they include slip stitch selvage instructions that are not included in the Baby Cable Ribbing Stitch pattern given below.

Baby Cable Ribbing Stitch

Rows 1 and 3 (wrong side): Knit 2, *purl 2, knit 2; repeat from * to end of row.Row 2: Purl 2, *cable 2 twist (see "Notes"), purl 2; repeat from * to end of row.Row 4: Purl 2, *knit 2, purl 2; repeat from * to end of row.

" " This easy-to-follow pattern makes knitting the cabled cardigan a cinch.

Making the Cabled Cardigan

BackCast on 50 [58, 66, 74] stitches.Work the Baby Cable Ribbing Stitch pattern starting with row 1. Continue in pattern until piece measures 9" [10", 121/2", 131/2"] (23cm [25.5cm, 32cm, 34cm]) or desired length. Place stitches on holder.

Left front (as worn)Cast on 26 [30, 34, 38] stitches.

Rows 1 and 3 (wrong side): Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, knit 1, *purl 2, knit 2; repeat from * to end of row.Row 2 (right side): Purl 2, *cable 2 twist, purl 2; repeat from * to last 2 stitches, purl 1, knit 1.

Continue in established pattern until piece measures about 80 [9", 11", 111/2"] (20.5cm [23cm, 28cm, 29cm]) or desired length, ending with a right-side row.

Keeping in pattern, work neck shaping as follows:

Next wrong-side row: Bind off 4 stitches at neck edge 1 time, work remaining stitches in pattern. (22 [26, 30, 34] stitches)All right-side rows: Work in established pattern, adjusting as necessary to accommodate changing stitch count.Next wrong-side row: Bind off 3 stitches at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (19 [23, 27, 31] stitches)

Next wrong-side row (2 smallest sizes only): Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (17 [21] stitches)

Next 2 wrong-side rows (2 largest sizes only): Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge on this row and the next right-side row, work remaining stitches in pattern. (23 [27] stitches)

Next wrong-side row (all sizes): Knit 2 together at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (16 [20, 22, 26] stitches)

Next wrong-side row (largest size only): Knit 2 together at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (25 stitches)

Work even in pattern until piece measures about 9" [10", 121/2", 131/2"] (23cm [25.5cm, 32cm, 34cm]). Place 16 [20, 22, 25] shoulder stitches on holder.

Right front (as worn)

Cast on 26 [30, 34, 38] stitches.

Rows 1 and 3 (wrong side): Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, knit 1, *purl 2, knit 2; repeat from * to end.

Row 2 (right side): *Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, purl 1, cable 2 twist, purl 2; repeat from * to end of row.

Row 4: Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, purl 1, *knit 2, purl 2; repeat from * to end of row.

Continue in pattern until piece measures 8" [9", 11", 111/2"] (20.5cm [23cm, 28cm, 29cm]) or desired length, ending with a wrong-side row.

Next right-side row: Bind off 4 stitches at neck edge 1 time, work remaining stitches in pattern. (22 [26, 30, 34] stitches)

All wrong-side rows: Work in established pattern, adjusting as necessary to accommodate changing stitch count.

Next right-side row: Bind off 3 stitches at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (19 [23, 27, 31] stitches)

Next right-side row (2 smallest sizes only): Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (17 [21] stitches)

Next 2 right-side rows (2 largest sizes only): Bind off 2 stitches at neck edge on this row and the next right-side row, work remaining stitches in pattern. (23 [27] stitches)

Next right-side row (all sizes): Work slip slip knit decrease at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (16 [20, 22, 26] stitches)

Next right-side row (largest size only): Work slip slip knit decrease at neck edge, work remaining stitches in pattern. (25 stitches)

Work even in pattern until piece measures 9" [10", 121/2", 131/2"] (23cm [25.5cm, 32cm, 34cm]). Place 16 [20, 22, 25] shoulder stitches on holder.

Sleeves (make 2)

Cast on 26 [30, 34, 38] stitches.

Work the Baby Cable Ribbing Stitch pattern while at the same time using the make 1 increase method to increase 1 stitch at each sleeve edge every fourth row 10 [11, 12, 13] times. (50 [52, 58, 64] stitches)

Continue in pattern until sleeve length measures 63/40 [71/20, 83/40, 90] (17cm [19cm, 22cm, 23cm]). Bind off.

Repeat for second sleeve.

Working from armhole toward neck, seam shoulder stitches of left front to shoulder stitches of back using 3-needle bind-off technique. Repeat seaming for right shoulder. Leave remaining 20 [20, 24, 26] back neck stitches on holder for neck (the stitch count includes the remaining stitch on each shoulder after completing the bind-off).

Hood

Beginning at right center front neck opening (as worn) with right side facing, pick up 42 [42, 46, 50] stitches around neck edge toward the left center front (as worn).

Row 1 (wrong side): Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, knit 1, (purl 2, knit 1 into front and back of next stitch) 4 times, (purl 2, knit 2) 3 [3, 4, 5] times, (purl 2, knit 1 into front and back of next stitch) 4 times, purl 2, knit 2. (50 [50, 54, 58] stitches)

Row 2: Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, purl 1, *cable 2 twist, purl 2; repeat from * until 4 stitches remain, cable 2 twist, purl 1, knit 1.

Row 3: Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, knit 1, *purl 2, knit 2; repeat from * to end of row.

Row 4: Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, purl 1, *knit 2, purl 2; repeat from * until 4 stitches remain, knit 2, purl 1, knit 1.

Row 5: Slip 1 purlwise with yarn in front, knit 1, *purl 2, knit 2; repeat from * to end of row.

Repeat rows 2-5 until hood measures 71/2" [8", 81/2", 9"] (19cm [20.5cm, 21.5cm, 23cm]) in length.

Divide hood stitches in half, placing 25 [25, 27, 29] stitches each onto their own double-point needle. Holding double-point needles parallel to each other with wrong sides of fabric facing (right sides together), join the stitches from both needles using the 3-needle bind-off technique to close the hood top.

Finishing the Cabled Cardigan

Center top of sleeves on shoulder seams and with yarn threaded on tapestry needle use mattress stitch to attach sleeves to body. Sew side and sleeve seams with mattress stitch. Pin zipper in position, aligning bottom of zipper with bottom edge of knitted pieces and placing vertical edges of center front knitted pieces next to the teeth. If the zipper extends past the top edge, separate the zipper and trim the top of each side to match the exact length. Using matching color sewing thread and sewing needle, stitch a dozen or so times around an individual tooth just below the trimmed edge to create a stop for the zipper pull. Using sewing thread and sewing needle and with right side facing, backstitch zipper in place along the vertical edge of the knitted fronts. Whipstitch edges of zipper tape in place with wrong side facing. Remove all pins. Weave in all loose ends to wrong side of sweater.

