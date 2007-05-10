Free Baby Toys Knitting Patterns

" " Your child will have fun with this farmer and his barnyard friends.

Handmade toys are a rarity these days. For an adorable gift that's destined to become a cherished favorite, why not knit a set of darling finger puppets? Parents will ooh and aah over your thoughtfulness, and children will love the toys!

Size

21/2" to 3" (6.5cm to 7.5cm) each

Gauge

22 stitches/36 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight wool: 15 yards (14m) main color for each puppet; 5 yards contrasting colors as needed; scrap yarn

We used: Cascade Yarns Cascade 220 (100% wool) 5-15 yards (5-9m) each white, brown, red, black, orange, navy; Dale of Norway Dale Baby Ull (100% wool) used doubled, 15 yards (14m) each yellow, pink, beige

Needles: US size 3 (3.25mm) straight; 2 US size 3 (3.25mm) double-pointed

Notions: Tapestry needle; US size D/3 (3.25mm) crochet hook

Note: If using yarns other than worsted weight, such as Baby UII, work with 2 strands held together as 1 throughout. If working with worsted weight yarn, use single strand.

" " With a quack, quack here, this duck gets your barnyard collection started.

Make the Duck

Using yellow yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 12 rows of stockinette stitch.

Make the Bill

Row 1: (right side) With yellow yarn, knit 5 stitches. Drop yellow yarn and join orange yarn; knit 5 stitches. Leave remaining stitches on needle; turn work.

Work short rows for shaping as follows:

Row 2: Slip 1 stitch, purl 3, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 3: Slip 1, knit 2, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 4: Slip 1, purl 1, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 5: Slip 1, knit 1, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 6: Slip 1, purl 2, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 7: Slip 1, knit 3, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 8: Slip 1, purl 4. Drop orange yarn and pick up yellow; purl across row.

Work 5 more rows of stockinette stitch.

Shape Top of Head

Row 1: (right side) Knit 1, [knit 2 together] 7 times. (8 stitches)

Row 2: Purl.

Row 3: [Knit 2 together] 4 times. (4 stitches)

Cut yarn, leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Thread yarn tail on tapestry needle, and pull through 4 remaining stitches to close top.

Make the Eyes

With small amount black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, work 2 duplicate stitches above beak for eyes.

Finishing the duck

Using yellow yarn tail at top of head, fold puppet in half, thread tapestry needle, and close back seam with mattress stitch. Weave in loose ends to wrong side of work, and secure.

" " This sweet pig is a must for your barnyard fingerpuppet set.

Make the Pig

Using pink yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 12 rows of stockinette stitch, ending with wrong-side row.

Form the Snout

Row 1: (right side) Knit 10 stitches, turn work.

Row 2: Slip 1 stitch, purl 3, turn.

Row 3: Slip 1, knit 3, turn.

Row 4: Slip 1, purl 3, turn.

Row 5: Slip 1, knit to end of row.

Work 5 more rows in stockinette stitch.

Shape Top of Head

Follow head-shaping instructions for duck (above).

Form the Ears

Using pink yarn, cast on 5 stitches.

Row 1: Slip slip knit decrease; knit 1; knit 2 together. (3 stitches)

Row 2: Purl 3 together. Cut yarn, and pull through remaining stitch.

Repeat for second ear.

Make the Eyes and Nose

With black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, embroider 2 straight lines, each about stitch length, for nostrils. Work 2 duplicate stitches above nose for eyes.

Finishing the Pig

Thread tapestry needle with pink yarn tail remaining from head shaping, fold puppet in half, and close back seam using mattress stitch. Sew ears in position. Weave all loose ends to wrong side, and secure.

" " Kids won't say "Nay!" to this handsome horse.

Make the Horse

With brown yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 12 rows in stockinette stitch.

Form the Nose

Beginning on right side of work, knit 10, [turn work, slip 1, purl 4, turn, slip 1, knit 4] 3 times. Knit 5. Work 5 more rows in stockinette stitch. Follow head-shaping instructions for duck.

Make the ears and eyes: Using double strand of brown yarn and crochet hook, make a slipknot. Make 2 additional chain stitches, pulling yarn tail through last loop. Thread end on tapestry needle; sew ear in place. Repeat to make second ear. With 10" (25.5cm) black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, embroider 2 straight lines for nostrils, and work 2 duplicate stitches for eyes.

Finishing the Horse

Fold puppet in half, and close back seam using mattress stitch.

Add the Mane

Cut 7 strands black yarn, each about 4" (10cm) long. Fold 1 strand in half and thread tapestry needle. Insert needle and yarn through 1 stitch on top of horse's head and between ears. Pull both loose ends of strand together and insert them through folded yarn end; pull ends to tighten knot. Work remaining 6 strands the same, 1 at a time, inserting each folded strand into back seam about 1 stitch down from previous strand and knotting as above. Weave all loose ends to wrong side, and secure.

" " This friendly farmer cares for his barnyard animals.

Make the Farmer

With blue yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 7 rows in stockinette stitch, ending with right-side row.

Row 8: (wrong side) Purl 6 stitches with red yarn, purl 3 with blue, purl 6 with red.

Row 9: Knit 6 stitches with red, knit 3 with blue, knit 6 with red.

Row 10: Repeat row 8.

Row 11: With red yarn, knit 4 stitches; slip slip knit decrease; knit 3; knit 2 together; knit 4. (13 stitches)

Row 12: Purl row with red yarn.

Row 13: With red yarn, knit 4 stitches; slip slip knit decrease; knit 1; knit 2 together; knit 4 (11 stitches). Cut yarn.

Make the Head

Row 14: Continuing work on same stitches, join beige yarn and purl row.

Row 15: With beige, [knit 2, make 1] 5 times, knit 1. (16 stitches)

Rows 16-22: Beginning with purl row (wrong side), work in stockinette stitch. End with purl row.

Row 23: [Knit 2 together] 8 times. (8 stitches)

Row 24: Purl.

Row 25: [Knit 2 together] 4 times. (4 stitches)

Cut yarn, leaving 4" (10cm) tail. Thread yarn tail on tapestry needle and pull through remaining 4 stitches to close top of head. Thread tail to wrong side, and secure.

Make the Arms

With red yarn and double-pointed needle, cast on 3 stitches. Work I-cord for 5 rows, change to beige, and work 3 more rows of I-cord. Cut yarn; thread tail through tapestry needle and pull through remaining I-cord stitches to close end. Secure all I-cord ends inside arm. Repeat to make second arm.

Make the Ears

Thread tapestry needle with 4" (10cm) beige yarn. Insert through bottom of 1 stitch about halfway up side of head, then insert needle through upper part of same stitch to make loop for ear. Repeat on opposite side of head for second ear. Weave yarn tails to wrong side, and secure.

Form Mouth and Eyes

With black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, make 2 eyes using duplicate stitch. Use red yarn to embroider 3 stitches in a slight curve for mouth.

Finishing the Farmer

Weave all ends to wrong side, and secure. Fold puppet in half, and close back seam with mattress stitch. Sew arms in position.

Add Hair

With black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, make several long stitches over center top of head (see photo). Weave in remaining loose ends to wrong side.

" " Mooove over, gang -- what barnyard is complete without a black-and- white cow?

Make the Cow

Using white yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 4 rows in stockinette stitch.

Row 5: Knit 4 stitches with white, knit 3 with black, knit 8 with white.

Row 6: Purl 7 stitches with white, purl 5 with black, purl 3 with white.

Row 7: Knit 3 stitches with white, knit 5 with black, knit 7 with white.

Row 8: Purl 7 stitches with white, purl 4 with black, purl 4 with white.

Row 9: Knit 5 stitches with white, knit 2 with black, knit 8 with white.

Row 10: Purl 4 stitches with white, purl 2 with black, purl 3 with white, purl 1 with black, purl 5 with white.

Row 11: Knit 8 stitches with white, knit 4 with black, knit 3 with white.

Row 12: Purl 4 stitches with white, purl 2 with black, purl 9 with white.

Row 13: Continue in white only: Knit 10, [turn work, slip 1, purl 4, turn work, slip 1, knit 4] 3 times. Knit 5.

Row 14: Purl.

Row 15: Knit.

Row 16: Purl.

Row 17: Knit 6, [turn work, slip 1, purl 1, turn work, slip 1, knit 1] 3 times, knit 5, [turn work, slip 1, purl 1, turn work, slip 1, knit 1] 3 times, knit 4.

Row 18: Purl.

Follow head-shaping instructions for duck (above).

Make Nostrils, Eyes, and Ears

With 12" (30.5cm) black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, embroider 2 straight lines, each about stitch length, for nostrils. Work duplicate stitches for 2 eyes, and make 2 French knots for horns on top of head (see photo).

Finishing the Cow

Weave in all loose ends to wrong side. Thread tapestry needle with yarn tail from top, and close back seam with mattress stitch.

