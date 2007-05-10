Free Baby Toys Knitting Patterns

This teddy bear is the perfect [b]size for big hugs.

Knitted baby toys are a perfect handmade gift for a new baby, or they can be a delightful surprise for your own children. Our easy-to-knit patterns will brighten the eyes of any child, and they might even become much-loved family favorites.

Use these free knitting patterns to make your own charming knitted baby toys.

Advertisement

Barnyard Finger Puppets

E-I-E-I-O! This farmer and his animal friends take Old McDonald to a whole new level.

Felted Block Set

Perfect for sorting, stacking, and tumbling, these felted blocks will stimulate baby's senses with soft textures and bright colors.

Teddy Bear

Our sweet teddy bear is just begging for a big hug, and the children in your life will be more than happy to oblige him.

Go to the next page to learn how to knit our barnyard finger puppet collection.

For more helpful knitting tips and interesting patterns, try:

Advertisement

Free Barnyard Finger Puppets Knitting Pattern

Your child will have fun with this farmer and his barnyard friends.

Handmade toys are a rarity these days. For an adorable gift that's destined to become a cherished favorite, why not knit a set of darling finger puppets? Parents will ooh and aah over your thoughtfulness, and children will love the toys!

Techniques

Binding Off -- BO

Advertisement

Casting On -- CO

Crochet Chain

Duplicate Stitch

I-Cord

Joining Yarns

Knit 2 Together -- k2tog

Make 1 Increase -- m1

Purl 2 Together -- p2tog

Slip Slip Knit Decrease -- ssk

Slip Stitch

Stockinette Stitch -- St st

Working with 2 Colors

Size

21/2" to 3" (6.5cm to 7.5cm) each

Gauge

22 stitches/36 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight wool: 15 yards (14m) main color for each puppet; 5 yards contrasting colors as needed; scrap yarn

We used: Cascade Yarns Cascade 220 (100% wool) 5-15 yards (5-9m) each white, brown, red, black, orange, navy; Dale of Norway Dale Baby Ull (100% wool) used doubled, 15 yards (14m) each yellow, pink, beige

Needles: US size 3 (3.25mm) straight; 2 US size 3 (3.25mm) double-pointed

Notions: Tapestry needle; US size D/3 (3.25mm) crochet hook

Note: If using yarns other than worsted weight, such as Baby UII, work with 2 strands held together as 1 throughout. If working with worsted weight yarn, use single strand.

With a quack, quack here, this duck gets your barnyard collection started.

Make the Duck

Using yellow yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 12 rows of stockinette stitch.

Make the Bill

Row 1: (right side) With yellow yarn, knit 5 stitches. Drop yellow yarn and join orange yarn; knit 5 stitches. Leave remaining stitches on needle; turn work.

Work short rows for shaping as follows:

Row 2: Slip 1 stitch, purl 3, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 3: Slip 1, knit 2, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 4: Slip 1, purl 1, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 5: Slip 1, knit 1, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 6: Slip 1, purl 2, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 7: Slip 1, knit 3, leave remaining stitches on needle, turn work.

Row 8: Slip 1, purl 4. Drop orange yarn and pick up yellow; purl across row.

Work 5 more rows of stockinette stitch.

Shape Top of Head

Row 1: (right side) Knit 1, [knit 2 together] 7 times. (8 stitches)

Row 2: Purl.

Row 3: [Knit 2 together] 4 times. (4 stitches)

Cut yarn, leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Thread yarn tail on tapestry needle, and pull through 4 remaining stitches to close top.

Make the Eyes

With small amount black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, work 2 duplicate stitches above beak for eyes.

Finishing the duck

Using yellow yarn tail at top of head, fold puppet in half, thread tapestry needle, and close back seam with mattress stitch. Weave in loose ends to wrong side of work, and secure.

This sweet pig is a must for your barnyard fingerpuppet set.

Make the Pig

Using pink yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 12 rows of stockinette stitch, ending with wrong-side row.

Form the Snout

Row 1: (right side) Knit 10 stitches, turn work.

Row 2: Slip 1 stitch, purl 3, turn.

Row 3: Slip 1, knit 3, turn.

Row 4: Slip 1, purl 3, turn.

Row 5: Slip 1, knit to end of row.

Work 5 more rows in stockinette stitch.

Shape Top of Head

Follow head-shaping instructions for duck (above).

Form the Ears

Using pink yarn, cast on 5 stitches.

Row 1: Slip slip knit decrease; knit 1; knit 2 together. (3 stitches)

Row 2: Purl 3 together. Cut yarn, and pull through remaining stitch.

Repeat for second ear.

Make the Eyes and Nose

With black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, embroider 2 straight lines, each about stitch length, for nostrils. Work 2 duplicate stitches above nose for eyes.

Finishing the Pig

Thread tapestry needle with pink yarn tail remaining from head shaping, fold puppet in half, and close back seam using mattress stitch. Sew ears in position. Weave all loose ends to wrong side, and secure.

Kids won't say "Nay!" to this handsome horse.

Make the Horse

With brown yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 12 rows in stockinette stitch.

Form the Nose

Beginning on right side of work, knit 10, [turn work, slip 1, purl 4, turn, slip 1, knit 4] 3 times. Knit 5. Work 5 more rows in stockinette stitch. Follow head-shaping instructions for duck.

Make the ears and eyes: Using double strand of brown yarn and crochet hook, make a slipknot. Make 2 additional chain stitches, pulling yarn tail through last loop. Thread end on tapestry needle; sew ear in place. Repeat to make second ear. With 10" (25.5cm) black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, embroider 2 straight lines for nostrils, and work 2 duplicate stitches for eyes.

Finishing the Horse

Fold puppet in half, and close back seam using mattress stitch.

Add the Mane

Cut 7 strands black yarn, each about 4" (10cm) long. Fold 1 strand in half and thread tapestry needle. Insert needle and yarn through 1 stitch on top of horse's head and between ears. Pull both loose ends of strand together and insert them through folded yarn end; pull ends to tighten knot. Work remaining 6 strands the same, 1 at a time, inserting each folded strand into back seam about 1 stitch down from previous strand and knotting as above. Weave all loose ends to wrong side, and secure.

This friendly farmer cares for his barnyard animals.

Make the Farmer

With blue yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 7 rows in stockinette stitch, ending with right-side row.

Row 8: (wrong side) Purl 6 stitches with red yarn, purl 3 with blue, purl 6 with red.

Row 9: Knit 6 stitches with red, knit 3 with blue, knit 6 with red.

Row 10: Repeat row 8.

Row 11: With red yarn, knit 4 stitches; slip slip knit decrease; knit 3; knit 2 together; knit 4. (13 stitches)

Row 12: Purl row with red yarn.

Row 13: With red yarn, knit 4 stitches; slip slip knit decrease; knit 1; knit 2 together; knit 4 (11 stitches). Cut yarn.

Make the Head

Row 14: Continuing work on same stitches, join beige yarn and purl row.

Row 15: With beige, [knit 2, make 1] 5 times, knit 1. (16 stitches)

Rows 16-22: Beginning with purl row (wrong side), work in stockinette stitch. End with purl row.

Row 23: [Knit 2 together] 8 times. (8 stitches)

Row 24: Purl.

Row 25: [Knit 2 together] 4 times. (4 stitches)

Cut yarn, leaving 4" (10cm) tail. Thread yarn tail on tapestry needle and pull through remaining 4 stitches to close top of head. Thread tail to wrong side, and secure.

Make the Arms

With red yarn and double-pointed needle, cast on 3 stitches. Work I-cord for 5 rows, change to beige, and work 3 more rows of I-cord. Cut yarn; thread tail through tapestry needle and pull through remaining I-cord stitches to close end. Secure all I-cord ends inside arm. Repeat to make second arm.

Make the Ears

Thread tapestry needle with 4" (10cm) beige yarn. Insert through bottom of 1 stitch about halfway up side of head, then insert needle through upper part of same stitch to make loop for ear. Repeat on opposite side of head for second ear. Weave yarn tails to wrong side, and secure.

Form Mouth and Eyes

With black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, make 2 eyes using duplicate stitch. Use red yarn to embroider 3 stitches in a slight curve for mouth.

Finishing the Farmer

Weave all ends to wrong side, and secure. Fold puppet in half, and close back seam with mattress stitch. Sew arms in position.

Add Hair

With black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, make several long stitches over center top of head (see photo). Weave in remaining loose ends to wrong side.

Mooove over, gang -- what barnyard is complete without a black-and- white cow?

Make the Cow

Using white yarn, cast on 15 stitches. Work 4 rows in stockinette stitch.

Row 5: Knit 4 stitches with white, knit 3 with black, knit 8 with white.

Row 6: Purl 7 stitches with white, purl 5 with black, purl 3 with white.

Row 7: Knit 3 stitches with white, knit 5 with black, knit 7 with white.

Row 8: Purl 7 stitches with white, purl 4 with black, purl 4 with white.

Row 9: Knit 5 stitches with white, knit 2 with black, knit 8 with white.

Row 10: Purl 4 stitches with white, purl 2 with black, purl 3 with white, purl 1 with black, purl 5 with white.

Row 11: Knit 8 stitches with white, knit 4 with black, knit 3 with white.

Row 12: Purl 4 stitches with white, purl 2 with black, purl 9 with white.

Row 13: Continue in white only: Knit 10, [turn work, slip 1, purl 4, turn work, slip 1, knit 4] 3 times. Knit 5.

Row 14: Purl.

Row 15: Knit.

Row 16: Purl.

Row 17: Knit 6, [turn work, slip 1, purl 1, turn work, slip 1, knit 1] 3 times, knit 5, [turn work, slip 1, purl 1, turn work, slip 1, knit 1] 3 times, knit 4.

Row 18: Purl.

Follow head-shaping instructions for duck (above).

Make Nostrils, Eyes, and Ears

With 12" (30.5cm) black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, embroider 2 straight lines, each about stitch length, for nostrils. Work duplicate stitches for 2 eyes, and make 2 French knots for horns on top of head (see photo).

Finishing the Cow

Weave in all loose ends to wrong side. Thread tapestry needle with yarn tail from top, and close back seam with mattress stitch.

Toy blocks are a staple in any nursery. Go to the next page for our free pattern for a felted block set.

For more helpful knitting tips and interesting patterns, try:

Advertisement

Free Felted Block Set Knitting Pattern

These felted blocks are a must-have toy for any nursery.

Knit up this delightful set of soft felted baby blocks in bright primary colors.

The three different sizes are perfect for tossing, stacking, and knocking down.

Advertisement

Size

Small block

Approximately 31/2x5" (9x12.5cm) before felting

Approximately 3x3" (7.5x7.5cm) after felting

Medium block

Approximately 5x61/2" (12.5x16.5cm) before felting

Approximately 4x4" (10x10cm) after felting

Large block

Approximately 6x8" (15x20.5cm) before felting

Approximately 5x5" (12.5x12.5cm) after felting

What You'll Need

Yarn: 100% wool worsted weight yarn, about 93 yards (85m) for small block, 152 yards (139m) for medium block, 247 yards (226m) for large block

We used: Knit Picks Wool of the Andes (100% wool; 110 yards [101m] per 50g ball): small block #23440 Blue Bonnet, 1 ball; medium block #23436 Daffodil, 2 balls; large block #23431 Tomato, 3 balls

Needles: US size 8 (5mm)

Notions: Tapestry needle; sewing needle and thread to match yarn color(s); fiberfill stuffing

Gauge

18 stitches and 24 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch before felting

Notes

  • Instructions are given for smallest size; numbers for larger sizes are in brackets. When only 1 number is given, it applies to all sizes.
  • Each block is knitted and felted in 6 pieces, then sewn together with sewing needle and matching thread.

Make the BlocksCast on 17 [22, 27] stitches.Rows 1-5: Knit. Row 6 (wrong side): Knit 3, purl 11 [16, 21], knit 3.Row 7: Knit.

Repeat rows 6 and 7 nine [14, 19] times more.Knit 2 more rows. Bind off loosely. Weave in yarn ends to wrong side of work.Repeat to make 6 pieces for each block size.Felting

Felt pieces in washing machine.

Finishing the Felted Block Set

With sewing needle and thread whipstitch 5 of the 6 pieces of each block together into the start of a cube shape. Sew 3 of the 4 edges of the last piece to the cube, then stuff block with fiberfill stuffing. Sew last edge of block. If needed, gently brush edges with a toothbrush to hide stitches.

A handmade teddy bear is a gift that will please parents and baby alike. Go to the next page for our teddy bear knitting pattern.

For more helpful knitting tips and interesting patterns, try:

Advertisement

Free Teddy Bear Knitting Pattern

This squeezable bear will delight children with its soft texture and sweet face.

Your reward for knitting this soft and cuddly teddy bear will be the huge smile on your child's face. What are you waiting for?

Size

Length: 12" (30.5cm) from head to toe

Advertisement

Width: 11" (28cm) from end of arm to end of arm

What You'll Need

Yarn: Light worsted weight yarn, about 175 yards (160m); black scrap yarn for facial details

We used: Knit One Crochet Too Paint Box (100% wool; 100 yards [91.5m] per 50g skein): #12 Tandoor, 2 skeins

Needles: US size 5 (3.75mm) double-pointed, 2 sets of 4

Notions: Open-ring stitch markers; 4 safety pins; stitch holders; tapestry needle; long sewing pins; fiberfill stuffing

Gauge

20 stitches and 24 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

Make the Bear

Leg

Cast on 15 stitches. Divide stitches evenly onto 3 needles and join into circle, taking care not to twist stitches. Place marker.

Round 1: Knit.

Round 2: (Knit 1, make 1) 14 times, knit 1. (29 stitches; 9 stitches on first needle, 10 stitches each on second and third)

Rounds 3-7: Knit.

Round 8: Knit 10, knit 2 together, knit 5, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 10. (27 stitches)

Round 9: Knit 9, knit 2 together, knit 5, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 9. (25 stitches)

Round 10: Knit 8, knit 2 together, knit 5, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 8. (23 stitches)

Round 11: Knit 7, (double-centered decrease: slip 2 stitches as if to knit them together, knit next stitch, pass the slipped stitches over) 3 times, knit 7. (17 stitches)

Rounds 12-16: Knit.

Round 17: Knit 5, make 1, knit 6, make 1, knit 6. (19 stitches)

Rounds 18-21: Knit.

Round 22: Knit 3, make 1, knit 6, make 1, knit 6, make 1, knit 4. (22 stitches)

Rounds 23-26: Knit.

Knit 3, place next 5 stitches on safety pin (inner thigh join). Cut yarn leaving 4" (10cm) tail to weave in later. Leave the remaining stitches on 3 needles. (17 stitches total)

Second Leg

Using the second set of double-point needles, work second leg same as first leg through round 26. Place marker.

Join Legs

Continuing with second leg, knit 14 stitches, place next 5 stitches on safety pin. Position the first leg so the safety pins are next to each other where legs meet. Check to make sure both feet are facing the same direction. Do not cut yarn; using the same working yarn, knit across 17 stitches from needles holding the stitches of the first leg, then knit the remaining 3 stitches from second leg to the marker. You will have a circle shape with 34 stitches on needles and 2 safety pins with 5 stitches on each in the middle.

Slip each set of 5 stitches onto a double-point needle. With right sides together, using another (third) needle bind off the 2 sets of 5 stitches together using the 3-needle bind-off method. Cut yarn and secure last stitch.

Body

Round 1: Join yarn, (knit 4, make 1) 4 times, knit 2, (make 1, knit 4) 4 times. (42 stitches)

Rounds 2 and 3: Knit.

Round 4: Knit 1, (knit 10, make 1) 4 times, knit 1. (46 stitches)

Rounds 5-15: Knit.

Round 16: (Knit 9, knit 2 together, knit 10, knit 2 together) 2 times. (42 stitches)

Rounds 17-19: Knit.

Round 20: Knit 4, (knit 2 together, knit 9) 3 times, knit 2 together, knit 3. (38 stitches)

Rounds 21 and 22: Knit.

Leave the 38 body stitches on their needles as temporary stitch holders.

Arm (Make 2)

With second set of double-point needles, cast on 6 stitches. Divide stitches evenly onto 3 needles and join into circle, taking care not to twist stitches. Place marker.

Round 1: Knit.

Round 2: (Knit 1, make 1) to end of round. (12 stitches)

Round 3: Knit.

Round 4: (Knit 2, make 1) 6 times. (18 stitches)

Round 5: Knit.

Round 6: (Knit 3, make 1) 6 times. (24 stitches)

Rounds 7-10: Knit.

Round 11: Knit 2, (knit 2 together) 10 times, knit 2. (14 stitches)

Rounds 12-15: Knit.

Round 16: Knit 1, (knit 4, make 1) 3 times, knit 1. (17 stitches)

Rounds 17-19: Knit.

Round 20: Knit 3, (make 1, knit 5) 2 times, make 1, knit 3. (20 stitches)

Rounds 21-23: Knit.

Round 24: Knit 1, (knit 6, make 1) 3 times, knit 1. (23 stitches)

Rounds 25 and 26: Knit.

Place all 23 stitches on holder.

Repeat steps to make second arm.

Join Arms to Body

Beginning at center back of body, knit across 7 stitches of body; place next 5 stitches of body (underarm) on safety pin. Working with 1 arm at a time, place 5 stitches from the arm on another safety pin for underarm, knit across remaining 18 stitches of arm, knit across 14 stitches of body, place next 5 body stitches on another safety pin for underarm. Working with the second arm, place 5 stitches on safety pin, knit across 18 stitches of second arm. Knit across 7 stitches of body. (64 stitches on needle, and 4 safety pins each with 5 stitches)

Bind off underarm stitches using 3-needle bind-off method.

Next round: Knit 3, *knit 9, knit 2 together; repeat from * 5 times more, knit 4. (58 stitches)

Decrease for Shoulders

Round 1: Knit 6, slip next 2 stitches as if to knit them together, knit 1, pass the slipped stitches over the just-worked stitch (double decrease), knit 11, double decrease, knit 12, double decrease, knit 11, double decrease, knit 6. (50 stitches)

Round 2: Knit 5, double decrease, knit 9, double decrease, knit 10, double decrease, knit 9, double decrease, knit 5. (42 stitches)

Round 3: Knit 4, double decrease, knit 7, double decrease, knit 8, double decrease, knit 7, double decrease, knit 4. (34 stitches)

Round 4: Knit 3, double decrease, knit 5, double decrease, knit 6, double decrease, knit 5, double decrease, knit 3. (26 stitches)

Round 5: Knit 2, double decrease, knit 6, double decrease, knit 4, double decrease, knit 6, double decrease, knit 2. (18 stitches)

Rounds 6 and 7: Knit.

Head

Round 1: (Knit 1, make 1) 17 times,

knit 1. (35 stitches)

Rounds 2 and 3: Knit.

Round 4: (Knit 4, make 1) 4 times, k3, (make 1, k4) 4 times. (43 stitches)

Rounds 5-7: Knit.

Round 8: Knit 21, make 1, knit 22. (44 stitches)

Round 9: Knit.

Round 10: Knit 20, make 1, knit 3, make 1, knit 21. (46 stitches)

Rounds 11 and 12: Knit.

Round 13: Knit 19, knit 2 together, knit 4, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 19. (44 stitches)

Round 14: Knit.

Round 15: Knit 18, knit 2 together, double decrease, work slip slip knit decrease, knit 19. (40 stitches)

Rounds 16-19: Knit.

Round 20: Knit 3, knit 2 together, knit 4, double decrease, (knit 4, knit 2 together) 2 times, knit 4, double decrease, knit 4, knit 2 together, knit 3. (32 stitches)

Round 21: Knit 2, knit 2 together, knit 4, double decrease, (knit 2, knit 2 together) 2 times, knit 4, double decrease, knit 2, knit 2 together, knit 2. (24 stitches)

Round 22: (Knit 2 together) 12 times. (12 stitches)

Cut yarn leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Thread tail on tapestry needle, pull through remaining stitches, and fasten off.

Ear (Make 2)

Cast on 3 stitches.

Row 1: Knit into front and back of first and second stitch, knit 1. (5 stitches)

Row 2 (and all even rows): Purl.

Row 3: Knit into front and back of first stitch, knit 2, knit into front and back of next stitch, knit 1. (7 stitches)

Row 5: Knit.

Row 7: Work slip slip knit decrease, knit 3, knit 2 together. (5 stitches)

Row 9: Work slip slip knit decrease, knit 1, knit 2 together. (3 stitches)

Row 11: Knit 3 together.

Cut yarn and fasten off.

Repeat steps to make second ear.

Fold ears in half. Pin in place at top of head, matching loose edges. With yarn threaded on tapestry needle, whipstitch ears in place.

Stuff bear with fiberfill as evenly as possible, filling through opening in feet. Whipstitch feet closed. Using black yarn threaded on tapestry needle, complete facial features by embroidering an "X" for each eye, a diamond shape for the nose, and 2 lines for the mouth.

These easy knitting patterns will be fun to create, and children will delight in the adorable finished product.

For more helpful knitting tips and interesting patterns, try:

Contributing designers: Lucie Sinkler and Chrissy Gardiner

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...