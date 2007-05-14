Free Mitten Knitting Patterns

" " Matching mittens and headband pull together a toasty winter outfit.

These mittens are cozy warm and easy to make. They are knit in the round, and the thumb is added at the end -- almost an afterthought! Knit up a quick matching headband for a gift that will make anyone smile.

Size

Mittens

Hand length, from wrist to fingertips: 7" (18cm)

Advertisement

Circumference: 7" (18cm)

Headband

Circumference: 20" (51cm)

Width: 31/2" (9cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Bulky weight wool yarn, about 109 yards [100m]; worsted weight curly mohair novelty yarn, about 75 yards [68.5m]

We used: Alafoss Lopi regular size (100% wool; 109 yards [100m] per 31/2oz [100g] ball): #9738 Fire Red Tweed (yarn A), 1 ball; Kiperoo Farm Loop de Lou (100% mohair; about 75 yards [68.5m] per skein): multicolor (yarn B), 1 skein

Needles: US size 101/2 (6.5mm) double-pointed, set of 5; US size 101/2 (6.5mm) circular, 16" (40cm) long

Notions: Open-ring stitch markers; 24" (61cm) scrap smooth cotton yarn in contrasting color; tapestry needle

Gauge

14 stitches and 20 rows=4" (10cm)

" " Use these patterns to create a cozy and stylish mitten and headband set.

Making the Mittens

Cuff

With double-point needles and 1 strand each yarn A and yarn B, cast on 24 stitches. Divide the stitches evenly between 4 needles (6 stitches on each needle). Join into a circle, taking care not to twist stitches. Place marker to denote beginning of round. Knit 5 rounds. Cut yarn B leaving 4" (10cm) tail. With yarn A, knit 17 rounds (total of 22 rounds from cast-on edge).

Thumb marker round

Knit 1, drop yarn A; fold scrap cotton yarn in half and with both strands held together as 1, knit 4 stitches, drop scrap yarn; transfer the 4 scrap yarn stitches just knit back onto the left needle, pick up yarn A, reknit the 4 stitches, and complete the round. Knit 21 (total of 22 rounds from scrap yarn thumb stitches).

Shape mitten top

Round 1: (Knit 1, knit 2 together) to end of round. (16 stitches)

Rounds 2 and 3: Knit.

Round 4: (Knit 2 together) to end of round. (8 stitches)

Cut yarn leaving 8" (20.5cm) tail. Thread tail through tapestry needle and slip remaining stitches onto needle; pull tight and push needle to inside of mitten. Weave in tail to inside of work.

Thumb

With double-point needles pick up 9 stitches from below and above the scrap yarn thumb stitches as follows:

Needle #1: Pick up 1 stitch from the side and 2 of yarn A stitches from below the scrap yarn stitches.

Needle #2: Pick up next 2 yarn A stitches from below the scrap yarn and 1 stitch from the side.

Needle #3: Pick up 3 yarn A stitches from above the scrap yarn stitches.

Remove the scrap yarn. There should be 3 stitches on each of the 3 needles (9 stitches total).

Join yarn A, with needle #1 knit 1, make 1, knit remaining 2 stitches on needle; knit 2 stitches on needle #2, make 1, knit last stitch on needle; knit 3 stitches on needle #3 (11 stitches on 3 needles). Knit 11.

Shape thumb top

(Knit 2 together) 5 times, knit 1 (6 stitches remain). Cut yarn leaving 8" (20.5cm) tail. Thread tail through tapestry needle and slip remaining stitches onto needle; pull tight and push needle to inside of mitten. Weave in tail to inside of work. Close up any gaps on either side of thumb by weaving in ends from inside of mitten.

Repeat all steps for second mitten.

Making the Headband

With circular needle and yarn A, cast on 60 stitches. Place marker. Join the stitches into round, being careful not to twist them.

Round 1: Purl.

Rounds 2 and 3: Knit.

Join yarn B (do not drop yarn A) and knit 7 rounds with 2 yarns held together as 1. Cut yarn B, leaving tail to weave in later. Knit 2 rounds. Purl 1 round. Bind off all stitches. Weave in loose ends to wrong side of work.

To learn how to make a pair of felted mittens that look fancy but are easy to knit, see the next page.

For more helpful knitting tips and interesting patterns, try: