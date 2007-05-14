Free Mitten Knitting Patterns

Slip your hands into these soft woolen mittens for a real winter warm-up! Perfect as a gift or to add to your own collection of winter gear, this pretty pair is first knit and then shrunk in the washing machine to achieve a felted look.
Techniques
Binding off -- BO
Casting on -- CO
Felting
Knitting in the round
Make 1 increase -- m1
Picking up stitches
Simple cast-on
Slipping stitches knitwise, purlwise
Working with 2 yarns as 1
Working with double-pointed needles -- dpn
Size
Adult medium: 9" (23cm) in length, 8" (20.5cm) in circumference measured around palm (after felting)
What You'll Need
Yarn: 220 yards (201m) medium weight 100% wool yarn; 50g fuzzy yarn (Superwash wool and synthetics will not felt; do not use for felting projects.)
We used: Cascade Yarns Cascade (100% wool): #220 (yarn A), 1 skein; Schachenmayr Salsa (100% polyester): #49 dark purple (yarn B), 1 ball
Needles: US size 8 (5mm) set of 5 double-pointed
Notions: Stitch markers; tapestry needle; small amount of waste yarn to use as stitch holder
Miscellaneous: Washing machine, dishwashing liquid
Gauge
18 stitches=4" (10cm)
Making the Mittens
Holding both yarns together as 1, cast on 44 stitches. Divide stitches equally onto 4 needles (11 stitches on each needle). Join stitches into a circle, taking care not to twist stitches. Place stitch marker at beginning of round. Knit in circular stockinette stitch (knit all rounds) until work measures 31/2" (9cm) from cast-on edge. Cut yarn B, leaving 5" (12.5cm) tail. Weave tail to wrong side of work, and secure.
Continue with yarn A as follows:
Round 1: [Knit 5, make 1] 8 times; knit 4. (52 stitches)
Rounds 2-11: Knit.
Begin thumb gusset
(Use the same color markers to indicate beginning and end of increases, but choose a different color than beginning-of-round marker.)
Round 12: Knit 2, place stitch marker to indicate beginning of increases, make 1, knit 2, make 1. Place stitch marker to indicate end of increases, knit to end of round. (54 stitches)
Round 13: Knit.
Round 14: Knit to first increase marker, slip marker, make 1, knit to next increase marker, make 1, slip marker, knit to end of round. (56 stitches)
Repeat rounds 13 and 14 five more times until there are 16 stitches between increase markers and 66 stitches total on needles.
Round 25: Knit.
Round 26: Knit to first marker. Thread piece of waste yarn on tapestry needle. Slip the 16 stitches between increase markers onto waste yarn; tie yarn ends together to hold stitches. With yarn A and the same needle used to begin the round, cast on 2 stitches using the simple cast-on method (these will become 2 new stitches in the next round). Knit to end of round. (52 stitches on needle, including cast-on stitches)
Continue knitting in rounds until work measures 11" (28cm) from cuff.
Shape top of mitten
Round 1: [Knit 2, knit 2 together] 13 times. (39 stitches)
Rounds 2-5: Knit.
Round 6: [Knit 1, knit 2 together] 13 times. (26 stitches)
Rounds 7-10: Knit.
Round 11: [Knit 2 together] 13 times. (13 stitches)
Round 12: Knit.
Cut yarn, leaving 5" (12.5cm) tail. Thread tapestry needle, and insert through 13 stitches on needles. Pull yarn gently to close mitten top. Turn inside out, and weave tail through several stitches to secure.
Make thumb
Insert empty knitting needle into first 8 stitches held on waste yarn. Slip remaining 8 stitches from waste yarn to second needle. Join yarn A at beginning of second needle; place marker to indicate beginning of round. With third needle, knit 8 stitches from second needle; pick up 2 stitches from knit edge above thumb opening; knit 8 stitches from first needle (18 stitches total). With beginning marker in place, rearrange stitches so each needle has 6 stitches. Use fourth needle to knit in rounds until piece measures 21/4" (5.5cm).
Shape thumb top
Round 1: [Knit 2, knit 2 together] 4 times, knit last 2 stitches together. (12 stitches)
Rounds 2-3: Knit.
Round 4: [Knit 1, knit 2 together] 4 times. (8 stitches)
Round 5: Knit.
Cut yarn, leaving 5" (12.5cm) tail. Thread tail on tapestry needle, and insert through 8 stitches on needle. Pull yarn gently to close thumb top. Turn mitten inside out, and weave tail through several stitches to secure.
Make second mitten to match.
Felting
Follow felting instructions. Try mittens on for size several times during felting process.
Contributing designers: Laurie Gonyea and Lucie Sinkler.