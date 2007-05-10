Free Knitting Patterns

Knitting is a hobby that can be practiced by anyone, young or [b]old.
Knowing how to knit is great, but if you don't know what it is you should be knitting, then it's a skill that can easily go to waste.

The articles listed below provide a number of great-looking and easy-to-use patterns for a wide range of knitting projects, from sweaters to blankets to a cozy for your cell phone. Click on the links below to read more about the various types of knitting projects you can create on your own, even with very little experience.

Free Baby Knitting Patterns

A newborn has many needs that can be satisfied with needles and yarn. Make clothing, toys, and blankets with these helpful patterns.

Free Clothing Knitting Patterns

Stay warm all through the winter with your own creations. These patterns will comfort you from head to toe.

Free Knitting Patterns for the Home

Don't spend a lot of money on little bits of home decor that you can whip up yourself. These patterns will help you throughout the house.

Free Accessory Knitting Patterns

Why spend money on fancy brand names; you can knit yourself something just as reliable. These patterns will show you the way to accessorize on your own.

Free and Easy Knitting Patterns

You can knit a surprising number of items for the home or on-the-go. Take a look at some of these simple patterns.

How to Knit

The art of knitting is surprisingly easy to learn. Pick up the basic elements of knitting with these simple steps.

Knitting Instructions

Knowing how to put basic stitches together will allow you to create a wide range of knitting projects. These tips will show you how.

We'll start on the next page, with some patterns for the newest members of the family: babies.

Free Baby Knitting Patterns

A lot of baby needs, such as a cute pair of booties, can be knitted quickly and economically.

The arrival of a new baby is an occasion for celebration. But a new life needs new things, and even before the baby arrives, new parents may be rushing to obtain a new wardrobe, as well as all sorts of accessories and toys.

Fortunately, if you can knit, then you can skip the mall and make a lot of baby items yourself. Whether you're looking to make something as a gift for a newborn, or you're trying to provide something for your own baby, the free patterns provided here will give you plenty of ideas. Read on to see all the different knitting projects you can do to put a smile on baby's face.

Easy Baby Knitting Patterns

Babies need more than clothing, but any number of baby needs can be created out of yarn.

Easy Baby Bibs Knitting Pattern

Babies can't help making a mess at mealtime, but these bibs are easy to make and keep the mess well-contained.

Easy Baby Hooded Towel Knitting Pattern

Bathtime is a lot more fun when there's a colorful, comfortable towel waiting for you on the other end.

Easy Baby Buddy Inchworm Pillow Knitting Pattern

This knitted invertebrate is both a warm cushion for your baby's head and a fun friend.

Easy Baby and Kids' Lacy Tank Dress Knitting Pattern

Quick to put on and durable, this cute dress will make your little girl look like royalty at all times.

Easy Baby Pretty Poncho Knitting Pattern

Throw this festive serape on your youngster and watch her become the brightest star in the room.

Easy Baby Hooded Jacket and Booties Knitting Pattern

Your baby will be warm and protected with this project, which is truly knitted from head to toe.

Free Baby Toys Knitting Patterns

Soft toys are a must for little bodies that are still developing. You can make them yourself, with these patterns to guide you.

Free Teddy Bear Knitting Pattern

Knit up a new friend for your baby with this soft companion.

Free Felted Block Set Knitting Pattern

All kids love to play with blocks, but you won't need a saw or sandpaper to make these fun (and soft) playthings.

Free Barnyard Finger Puppets Knitting Pattern

Your child can play all the parts in their own barnyard show, with the help of the finger puppets you make from these patterns.

Free Baby Sweaters Knitting Patterns

Babies have sensitive skin, and easily get cold. The solution? One of these lovely knitted sweaters, which are soft and warm.

Free Cabled Cardigan Knitting Pattern

Ensure that your baby is staying warm and looking fashionable with this knitted concoction.

Free Plush Pullover Knitting Pattern

Buttons on the neck make it easy to dress your baby in this warm and comfortable sweater.

Free Fancy Stitch Pullover Knitting Pattern

This sweater looks complicated, but it's actually quite easy to create this explosion of color.

Free Knitting Patterns for Baby Blankets

For warmth and security, children rely upon their blankets. Make them a blanket they'll always cling to.

Free Houndstooth Blanket Knitting Pattern

The fancy pattern makes this look like much more than a baby blanket, but it's just the thing to keep baby warm.

Free Sunny Baby Blanket Knitting Pattern

This bright yellow blanket is warm to both the eye and the touch.

Free Honeycomb Stroller Blanket Knitting Pattern

Weather need not be a concern when you have this blanket to protect baby from the elements on your next outing.

Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns

Put your needles to work making sure that baby's feet are toasty warm with these projects.

Free Baby's Best Booties Knitting Pattern

With a one-piece design and small size, these booties are perfect for both a baby and a first-time knitter.

Free Baby Mary Jane Booties Knitting Pattern

New feet need a soft covering, and these booties fit the bill.

Once you've mastered knitting for babies, you can try some projects for people a little closer to your own age. Free clothing knitting patterns are available on the next page.

Free Clothing Knitting Patterns

Warm winter items like a woolly hat are no longer beyond your reach when you learn to knit.

Most of us have a knitted sweater that we pull out of storage every winter. But there's a lot more you can do with needles and yarn. From the top of your head to the tip of your toe, you can learn how to knit the ideal garment.

Consider these free patterns to create lovely, handcrafted pieces of clothing. All you'll need is knitting needles, yarn, and some basic knitting techniques. Read on to see how you can put the clothes on your own back.

Free Socks Knitting Patterns

Don't get cold feet. Use these patterns to craft socks that are both comfortable and attention-getting.

Free Ribby Sock Knitting Pattern

The ribbing pattern of these socks is simple, but the flashy appearance makes it look like a complicated project.

Free Bulky Boot Socks Knitting Pattern

Protect your feet from both the elements and the harsh rub of your winter boots with these thick socks.

Free Mitten Knitting Patterns

You'll have knitting well in hand when you try one of these projects. They'll keep your hands busy while you're working, and warm when you're done.

Free Mittens and Headband Knitting Pattern

Wooly mittens are a classic knitting project, and the matching headband makes this ideal for winter.

Free Fun Felted Mittens Knitting Pattern

With a felted look and a fancy fringe, these mittens will warm you up on the coldest days.

Free Hat Knitting Patterns

These projects come right off the top of your head.

Free Baby Daisy-top Hat Knitting Pattern

Baby's just part of a pretty garden with the flowery topper on this hat.

Free Baby Penguin Pal Hat Knitting Pattern

Just as penguins sit on their eggs to keep them warm, this charming hat sits right on top of your baby's head to keep it nice and toasty.

Free Mohair-look Hat Knitting Pattern

With this pattern, you can knit a hat with the look of a much more expensive, manufactured hat.

Free Gull Stitch Toque Knitting Pattern

The classic knitted hat is always in style, and easy to make for even the beginning knitter.

Free Scarf Knitting Patterns

To keep yourself warm or simply to spice up an outfit, scarves will do the trick. The patterns in this article will give you some great ideas.

Free Simple Sparkle Scarf Knitting Pattern

With a glitzy yarn, you'll fend off the cold and make a bold fashion statement at the same time.

Free Confetti Scarf Knitting Pattern

Be the star of your own parade with this colorful scarf.

Free Popcorn Scarf Knitting Pattern

This scarf pattern stands out with bright kernels of color.

Free Striped Scarf Knitting Pattern

The traditional school scarf lives again with this pattern's use of alternating colors.

Free Braided Scarf Knitting Pattern

You can create the illusion of two scarves woven together with this unique braiding pattern.

Free Seven-Eleven Scarf Knitting Pattern

This design looks complicated, thanks to the clever use of two different-sized knitting needles.

Free Tube Scarf Knitting Pattern

More than a scarf, this pattern can also serve as a fashionable cowl or a warm hood.

Free Loosely Lovely Scarf Knitting Pattern

Thanks to large needles and a wide stitch, this pattern sits loosely around your neck.

Free Fabulous Fringe Scarf Knitting Pattern

You can stay warm and still have some flair with this flashy scarf pattern.

Free Floral Appliqué Scarf Knitting Pattern

Be your own bouquet with the charming flowers on this scarf.

Free Herringbone Scarf with Pom-pom Fringe Knitting Pattern

The classic look of herringbone on this scarf is enhanced with a delightful puffy fringe.

Free Butterfly Scarf Knitting Pattern

With a subtle recurring shape and carefully-placed beads, this pattern positively sparkles.

Free Boa Knitting Pattern

There are no feathers, but you can use yarn to create a stylish boa with this pattern.

Free Ripple Scarf Knitting Pattern

Say no to straight lines. Do the wave with the unique look of this scarf pattern.

Free Mermaid Scarf Knitting Pattern

This pattern is quite simple, but the choice of yarn and fringe tail will send you under the sea.

Knitting can also provide a homey decor. The patterns on the next page will show you how to make projects that will transform the look of your house.

Free Knitting Patterns for the Home

Knitting, whether it's pillows or towels or warm blanket throws, can create a unique decorating style.

Knitting for the home is a fun way to create items you use around the house every day. Whether you’re looking to knit blanket or something simpler, like a pot holder, you will find plenty of ideas in this article.

Even for beginning knitters, the simple step-by-step instructions found in this article make each project accessible. You will find patterns and photos of the finished piece in order to help you organize and visualize your chosen project.

If you’ve been searching for fun, easy patterns for household goods, look no further. These free knitting patterns for the home are sure to please.

Free Pillow Knitting Patterns

The soft feel of a knitted pillow is a great place to rest your head.

Free Chevron Pillow Knitting Pattern

With bright colors and a wavy pattern, the chevron pillow is a fast and easy knit.

Free Curly Striped Pillow Knitting Pattern

This colorful pattern includes strips of yarn that are woven, not knit, for an unusual texture.

Free Fluffy Fun Pillow Knitting Pattern

Fanciful and fuzzy yarns do most of the work for you in this pattern -- making these cozy pillows is a snap.

Free Lace Hand Towel Knitting Pattern

Spice up your hand towels with this elegant pattern.

Free Designer Dishtowel Knitting Pattern

Making dishcloths is an easy way for beginners to practice their stitching.

Free Americana Pot Holder Knitting Pattern

This design is reminiscent of early Americana, and is sure to bring character to your kitchen.

Free Checkered Pot Holder Knitting Pattern

These sturdy, checkerboard pot holders make a terrific gift for your favorite chef.

Free Zigzag Throw Knitting Pattern

A hand-knit throw makes a cozy and thoughtful gift.

The free knitting patterns on the next page will introduce you to accessories that can aid you around the home or out on the go.

Free Accessory Knitting Patterns

Don't spend a lot of money on a fancy alligator bag. You can knit accessories like purses all by yourself.

Accessories always make fun knitting projects. In this article, you will find free knitting patterns for some funky purses, a cute cell phone cozy, a protective eyeglasses case, and a colorful wine sack.

Even beginners will have luck using these easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions. Each article also includes a photo of the finished piece, to help you plan and visualize your project.

If you’re looking for fun knitting projects to show off to your friends, look no further than these cool accessories.

Free Purse Knitting Patterns

Put your belongings in one of these unique bags.

Free Bias Bag Knitting Pattern

Knit on the bias for an unusual look, this bag is like no other.

Free Felted Market Bags Knitting Pattern

This spacious bag is perfect for your trips to the farmer's market or other shopping expeditions.

Free Himalayan Silk Purse Knitting Pattern

This attractive bag will look great with your little black dress for an evening on the town.

Free Simple Stripes Felted Bag Knitting Pattern

Functional and fashionable, this bag holds it all and looks good doing it.

Free Cell Phone Cozy Knitting Pattern

Keep your cell phone in good shape while giving it a unique look.

Free Eyeglass Case Knitting Pattern

Your eyeglasses will be protected in this densely knit, multicolored case.

Even the beginning knitter will find a project they can dash off like a pro, with the help of the free and easy knitting patterns in the next section.

Free and Easy Knitting Patterns

Armed with only knitting needles and yarn, you can complete a wide variety of projects.

Beginning knitters will be delighted by these fun, free, easy knitting patterns. Get festive with a felted Christmas stocking, or cuddle up with a zigzag throw.

Even beginners will have luck using these easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions. Each article also includes a photo of the finished piece, to help you plan and visualize your project.

Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners

You've got to start somewhere, and these simple projects will give you the confidence to keep on knitting.

Free Herringbone Belt Knitting Pattern

This stylish belt is simple to knit, and has an interesting texture. Knot the long fringes around your waist.

Free Striped Wine Sack Knitting Pattern

A bottle of wine makes a nice gift, but presenting it in a one-of-a-kind hand-knit, felted sack makes a nice gift unforgettable.

Free Zigzag Throw Knitting Pattern

This chenille throw is so cozy that you won't want to give it away.

Free Felted Christmas Stocking Knitting Pattern

Get in the spirit of Christmas and make one for someone special -- or make enough for the entire family.

Knitting is a hobby to last a lifetime, and the free knitting patterns in this article will get that journey off to a great start.

