Free Scarf Knitting Patterns

­Scarves are probably some of the most versatile accessories -- and they are fun and easy to knit. Different colors and yarn textures make very different scarves and for those who are a little more adventurous in their knitting, exciting patterns can really bring about that special touch to perfect your personal look.

In this article we have assembled a collection of various scarves. Some are quick and easy, while others may require a little more patience and skill, but they are all much more than just a piece of clothing to keep you warm. Knit one for yourself or knit for friends and family, as you are sure to get lots of compliments on your creativity.

So there you go, plenty of inspiration to renew your wardrobe. Now you just have to pick whichever pattern is right for your style, get out those knitting needles, and have fun! Go to the next page to warm up with the simple sparkle scarf.

Contents
  1. Free Simple Sparkle Scarf Knitting Pattern
  2. Free Confetti Scarf Knitting Pattern
  3. Free Popcorn Scarf Knitting Pattern
  4. Free Striped Scarf Knitting Pattern
  5. Free Braided Scarf Knitting Pattern
  6. Free Seven-Eleven Scarf Knitting Pattern
  7. Free Tube Scarf Knitting Pattern
  8. Free Loosely Lovely Scarf Knitting Pattern
  9. Free Fabulous Fringe Scarf Knitting Pattern
  10. Free Floral Applique Scarf Knitting Pattern
  11. Free Herringbone Scarf Knitting Pattern
  12. Free Pom-pom Fringe Knitting Pattern
  13. Free Boa Knitting Pattern
  14. Free Ripple Scarf Knitting Pattern
  15. Free Mermaid Scarf Knitting Pattern

Free Simple Sparkle Scarf Knitting Pattern

Add a little sparkle to your wardrobe with this easy scarf.
Add a little sparkle to your wardrobe with this easy scarf.

Knit in simple garter stitch, this easy-to-make scarf can be completed in just a couple of evenings. The sparkling yarn is irresistible in all colors. You'll be amazed at how many different looks you can achieve just by changing the yarn. Don't be afraid to experiment!

Techniques

Binding off -- BO

Casting on -- CO

Garter stitch

Knit stitch -- k

Weaving in yarn tails

Size

7x52" (18x132cm)

Gauge

12 stitches=4" (10cm) in garter stitch. Exact gauge is not important; scarf can be slightly wider or narrower

What You'll Need

Yarn: 180 yards (165m) medium weight mohair blend yarn with glitz or use 2 yarns held together as 1, 180 yards (165m) mohair blend and 180 yards (165m) glitzy thread or thin yarn.

We used: Trendsetter Yarns Dune: red #91, 2 balls (red scarf); blue #39, 2 balls (blue scarf); green #93, 2 balls (green scarf)

Needles: US size 11 (8mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle

Making the Scarf

Cast on 20 stitches, leaving 4" (10cm) tail. Work in garter stitch (knit every row) until scarf measures about 52" (132cm), or keep knitting until just enough yarn remains to bind off all stitches and secure yarn tail (about 4 times the scarf width plus 6 inches [15cm]).

Bind off all stitches loosely; try to match the same elasticity as the cast-on edge. Cut yarn, leaving 4" (10cm) tail. Thread tapestry needle and weave through bound-off stitches to secure. Weave in yarn tail at cast-on edge in same manner.

The next pattern is the confetti scarf -- another easy knitting project.

Free Confetti Scarf Knitting Pattern

The confetti scarf is made with ribbon yarn, which gives it great texture.
The confetti scarf is made with ribbon yarn, which gives it great texture.

This dazzling scarf is a bold and beautiful fashion statement. Best of all, large needles make the ribbon yarn incredibly quick and easy to knit!

Size

Width: About 4" (10cm)

Length: About 66" (167.5cm), including fringe

What You'll Need

Yarn: Bulky-weight ribbon yarn, approximately 175 yards (160m)

We used: Lion Brand Trellis (100% nylon; 115 yards [105m] per 50g skein): #305 Stained Glass, 2 skeins

Needles: US size 15 (10mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends; stitch markers; size N/P-15 (10mm) crochet hook

Gauge:

Gauge:

Due to the loose texture of this scarf, exact gauge not necessary

Making the Scarf

Cast on 14 stitches

Row 1: Knit

Row 2: Purl

Change to garter stitch (knit every row) until piece measures approximately 50 inches (127cm). Purl 1 row. Knit final row. Bind off. Weave in loose ends.

Make the Fringe

Note: It may help to use open stitch markers to identify where you want to place the fringe beforehand.

Cut 60 strands of yarn, each 18 inches (45.5cm). Divide the strands into 12 groups, each with 5 fringe strands. Gather 1 group of 5 fringe strands together, and beginning at one of the short edges, *insert the crochet hook from back to front into the openings above the second row of the scarf edge. (It is very important to make sure you are inserting the crochet hook above the second row -- otherwise, the weight of the fringe will not be supported.) Fold the 5 fringe strands in half and hold cut ends together to create a loop. Place loop on hook and pull it halfway through the knitted piece. With hook still in place, pull cut ends of fringe through the loop to make knot. Pull fringe ends to tighten. Repeat from * 5 more times, spacing fringe evenly along scarf's edge, for a total of 6 fringe groups. Repeat fringing at the opposite end of the scarf. Trim all fringes to 8 inches (20.5cm).

If confetti sounds like fun and good times, then popcorn is a definite must! The next scarf pattern is for the popcorn scarf.

Free Popcorn Scarf Knitting Pattern

Like colored popcorn, texture in the yarn pops out all over this scarf.
Like colored popcorn, texture in the yarn pops out all over this scarf.

A traditional vertically striped scarf takes a quirky twist with poufs of color that "pop" out of the pattern. Very quick to knit, this scarf is all about fun.

Size

Width: 51/2" (14cm)

Length: 63" (160cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Single-color bulky yarn, about 125 yards (114m); super bulky yarn with colored flecks, about 86 yards (79m)

We used: Brown Sheep Lamb's Pride Bulky (85% wool, 15% mohair; 125 yards [114m] per 113g): M51 Winter Blue (yarn A), 1 skein; Plassard T'Chao (85% wool, 10% acrylic, 5% polyamide; 44 yards [40m] per 50g ball): color #122 (yarn B), 2 balls

Needles: US size 15 (10mm) circular, 36" (91.5cm) long

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

81/2 stitches=4" (10cm) in garter stitch using both yarns in stripe pattern

Making the Scarf

With yarn A, cast on 138 stitches. Knit 4 rows. *Change to yarn B, knit 2 rows. With yarn A, knit 3 rows**. Repeat from * to ** 3 more times (20 rows total, including cast-on row). Knit 1 more row with yarn A. Bind off all stitches. Weave in loose ends.

Now we've looked at a few new and funky scarf designs, so perhaps it is time to try out the most classic of scarf designs, the striped scarf.

Free Striped Scarf Knitting Pattern

Keeping warm should not be a problem with this great knitted scarf.
Keeping warm should not be a problem with this great knitted scarf.

For a splash of color, this simple ribbed scarf is great for kids and grown-ups alike! It's also just the thing for showing team spirit: Choose your favorite team's colors, and everyone will know you're a fan.

Size

Width: 41/4" (11cm)

Length: 83" (211cm), not including fringe

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight yarn, 190 yards (174m) each in 3 colors

We used: Brown Sheep Lamb's Pride Worsted (85% wool, 15% mohair; 190 yards [174m] per 4oz [113g] skein): M120 Limeade, 1 skein (color A); M59 Periwinkle, 1 skein (color B); M23 Fuchsia, 1 skein (color C)

Needles: US size 10 (6mm)

Notions: Crochet hook size I/9 (5mm); tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

28 stitches=4" (10cm) in rib pattern (measured with ribbing relaxed, not stretched)

Making the Scarf

Cast on 32 stitches.

Row 1: Knit first stitch through back loop, (knit 2, purl 2) across row until 3 stitches remain, knit 2, bring yarn to front of work and slip last stitch purlwise.

Row 2: Knit first stitch through back loop, (purl 2, knit 2) across row until 3 stitches remain, purl 2, bring yarn to front of work and slip last stitch purlwise.

Repeat rows 1 and 2 for pattern and at the same time keep this color sequence:

Rows 1-20: Color A

Rows 21-22: Color C

Rows 23-24: Color A

Rows 25-26: Color C

Rows 27-28: Color A

Rows 29-30: Color C

Cut yarns A and C. Join color B.

Rows 31-50: Color B. Leave B attached and join color C.

Rows 51-52: Color C

Rows 53-54: Color B

Rows 55-56: Color C

Rows 57-58: Color B

Rows 59-60: Color C

Cut yarns B and C.

Repeat the 60-row color sequence 5 more times, then work rows 1-50. Scarf should measure about 83" (211cm). Bind off in pattern. Weave in loose ends.

Make the Fringe

There are 7 fringe groups across each short end of the scarf. You will need 84 strands total (28 of each color), each 12 inches (30.5cm). Separate the strands into 14 fringe groups, each with 6 strands (2 of each color). Beginning at one of the short edges, *insert the crochet hook from back to front into the edge of the scarf. Fold 6 fringe strands in half and hold cut ends together to create a loop. Place loop on hook and pull it halfway through the knitted piece. With hook still in place, pull cut ends of fringe through the loop to make knot. Pull fringe ends to tighten. Repeat from * 6 more times across edge. Repeat fringing at the opposite end of the scarf. Trim all fringes to 5 inches (12.5cm) in length.

Would you like to learn how to make a scarf that is just a little different from the rest? Go to the next page to get the free pattern for a braided scarf.

Free Braided Scarf Knitting Pattern

This braided scarf will look stylish with any outfit.
This braided scarf will look stylish with any outfit.

Braiding adds another dimension to an otherwise very simple pattern. Choose a soft yarn -- it will follow the curves of the braid better than a stiffer one.

Size

Width: 4" (10cm)

Length: 55" (140cm), not including fringe

What You'll Need

Yarn: Soft worsted weight yarn, 288 yards (263.5m)

We used: Debbie Bliss Alpaca Silk (80% alpaca, 20% silk; 72 yards [66m] per 50g ball): #12 Grape, 4 balls

Needles: US size 8 (5mm)

Notions: Tapestry needle to weave in ends; size 8/H (5mm) crochet hook

Gauge

18 stitches=4" (10cm) in single-rib stitch pattern

Making the Scarf

Cast on 10 stitches.

Row 1: Work in knit 1, purl 1 rib pattern to end of row.

Row 2: Slip first stitch knitwise, (purl 1, knit 1) to end of row, ending with a purl stitch.

Repeat row 2 for pattern until piece measures about 64" (162.5cm).

Bind off all stitches in pattern. Weave in loose ends.

Repeat the above instructions 2 more times to make 3 individual 64" (162.5cm) strips.

Make the Braid

Lay the 3 single-ribbed strips next to each other on a flat surface. With threaded tapestry needle, use mattress stitch to sew the strips together along the inside edges for 1" (2.5cm). Braid the strips together, taking care not to twist them, until 1 to 11/2" (2.5 to 4cm) remains unbraided. Sew the unbraided strip ends together using mattress stitch along the inside edges for 1" (2.5cm) as before.

Make the Fringe

For each fringe, cut three 11" (28cm) pieces of yarn (54 fringe strands total). Beginning at one of the short edges, *insert the crochet hook from back to front into the edge of the scarf. Fold 3 fringe strands in half and hold cut ends together to create a loop. Place loop on hook and pull it halfway through the knitted piece. With hook still in place, pull cut ends of fringe through the loop to make knot. Pull fringe ends to tighten. Repeat from * 8 more times across edge, spacing evenly. Repeat fringing at the opposite end of the scarf. Trim all fringes to 5" (10cm).

Next up is another great scarf pattern -- the seven-eleven scarf.

Free Seven-Eleven Scarf Knitting Pattern

Simplicity is the secret behind this great-looking scarf.
Simplicity is the secret behind this great-looking scarf.

Different-size needles and more than one yarn transform a simple garter stitch into an interesting texture and design. Create the self-fringe by leaving a tail at the beginning and end of every row and tying on a new piece of yarn.

Size

Width: 31/4" (8.5cm)

Length: 55" (140cm), not including fringe

What You'll Need

Yarn: Soft worsted-weight yarn, about 90 yards (82.5m) each in 3 colors

We used: Debbie Bliss Cashmerino Aran (55% merino wool, 33% microfiber, 12% cashmere; 98.5 yards [90m] per 50g ball): #300505 (yarn A), 1 skein; #300202 (yarn B), 1 skein; Koigu KPPM (100% merino wool; 175 yards [160m] per 50g skein): #P436 (yarn C), 1 skein

Needles: US size 11 (8mm); US size 7 (4.5mm)

Notions: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

14 stitches and 29 rows=4" (10cm) in garter stitch

Making the Scarf

Using a size 11 (8mm) needle and leaving a 7" (18cm) tail, cast on 200 stitches with yarn

A. Cut the yarn, leaving a 7" (18cm) tail.

Begin with a size 7 needle, then switch needle sizes at the beginning of every row, alternating between size 7 and size 11.

Row 1: Tie a new piece of yarn A to the tail, leaving a 7" (18cm) tail. Knit across. Cut the yarn, leaving a 7" (18cm) tail at the end. Continue in this manner, following the scarf pattern, each time leaving a 7" (18cm) tail at the beginning and end of the row.

Scarf Pattern

Knit 2 rows with B.

Knit 4 rows with C.

Knit 1 row with A.

Knit 1 row with B.

Knit 1 row with A.

Knit 3 rows with C.

Knit 1 row with B.

Knit 3 rows with A.

Knit 4 rows with C.

Knit 2 rows with B.

Knit 2 rows with A, ending last row on size 11 needles.

Continuing with size 11 needles, bind off all stitches. Trim fringe to 5 inches (12.5cm).

For a little more warmth, go to the next page and try a great tube scarf made with soft and fuzzy yarn.

Free Tube Scarf Knitting Pattern

Fuzzy, warm, and ready for any weather, the tube scarf has multiple usages.
Fuzzy, warm, and ready for any weather, the tube scarf has multiple usages.

This beautiful tube scarf offers not one, but three great options: Toss it on as a regular scarf, wrap it around your neck as a lovely cowl, or pull it over your head to wear as a hood. Use thin, fuzzy yarns on big circular needles for maximum stretch.

Size

Width: 5" (12.5cm)

Length: 56" (140cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Novelty yarn in variegated colors, about 186 yards (170m)

We used: Knit One, Crochet Too Jam (100% nylon; 93 yards [85m] per 50g ball): #6574 Berry Blue, 2 balls

Needles: US size 15 (10mm) circular, 16" (40cm) long

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

13 stitches=4" (10cm)

Making the Scarf

Cast on 33 stitches very loosely and join into a circle, taking care not to twist stitches. Knit each round until scarf measures 56" (142cm). Cut yarn, leaving about a 20" (61cm) tail. Bind off by threading the yarn tail onto a tapestry needle and pulling it through each live stitch as if making backward sewing stitch. With right side of work facing you, begin at the end of the round and work from left to right in the following manner: Insert tapestry needle from front to back into the second stitch from the end of round, and then into the first stitch from back to front, pull yarn through, slip the first stitch at the end of round off the knitting needle. Insert needle from front to back into the third stitch and from back to front into the second stitch, pull yarn through, slip second stitch off knitting needle. Insert tapestry needle from front to back into the fourth stitch and from back to front into the third stitch, pull yarn through, slip third stitch off knitting needle. Continue in this manner until all stitches are bound off. Keep the bind-off edge loose but even. Weave in all loose ends to the inside of the tube.

For a completely different scarf, go to the next page for a pattern for our loosely lovely scarf.

Free Loosely Lovely Scarf Knitting Pattern

A lightweight scarf is a great accessory for any season.
A lightweight scarf is a great accessory for any season.

Big needles and a lacy pattern make this lightweight scarf a breeze to knit. In subtle hues of orange, it's a lovely fall accent, but feel free to search for the shade that suits your style.

Size

Width: 51/2" (14cm)

Length: 47" (119.5cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Bulky-weight wool blend, about 98 yards (90m)

We used: ggh yarns Travertino (87% wool, 13% polyamide; 98 yards [90m] per 50g ball): color 4 (orange mix), 1 ball

Needles: US size 13 (9mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

8 stitches and 8 rows=4" (10cm) in pattern

Making the Scarf

Cast on 12 stitches.

Rows 1-5: Knit first stitch through back loop, knit 10, bring yarn to front of work and slip last stitch purlwise.

Next row: Knit first stitch through back loop, bring yarn to front, (yarn over, purl 2 stitches together) 5 times, slip last stitch purlwise with yarn in front. Repeat this row for pattern until scarf measures approximately 46" (117cm).

Last 5 rows: Knit first stitch through back loop, knit 10, bring yarn to front of work and slip last stitch purlwise.

Bind off. Weave in loose ends.

Want something fabulous? Go to the next page for a pattern for our fabulous fringe scarf.

Free Fabulous Fringe Scarf Knitting Pattern

Curved and feminine -- the fabulous fringe scarf can dress up any style.
Curved and feminine -- the fabulous fringe scarf can dress up any style.

A simple garter-stitch scarf becomes spectacular with boldly beautiful yarn and fabulous fringe. Fringe just one side to create a natural curve that's irresistible.

Size

Width: 8" (20.5cm)

Length: 69" (175.5cm), including fringe

What You'll Need

Yarn: Super bulky yarn, about 132 yards (121m)

We used: Brown Sheep Burly Spun (100% wool; 130 yards [119m] per 8oz [227g] skein): BS-23 Fuchsia, 1 skein

Needles: US size 19 (15mm)

Notions: Size J/10 (6mm) crochet hook; tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

8 stitches and 14 rows=4" (10cm) in garter stitch

Making the Scarf

Cast on 8 stitches and knit every row until piece measures approximately 54" (137cm).

Bind off all stitches.

Make the Fringe

For each fringe, cut two 12" (30.5cm) pieces of yarn (204 pieces total).

Place scarf flat on table. Beginning at one end of a long edge, *insert the crochet hook from back to front into the groove (knit row) between the purl ridges. Fold 2 strands in half and hold cut ends together to create a loop. Place loop on hook and pull it halfway through the knitted piece. With hook still in place, pull cut ends through the loop. Pull ends to tighten knot. Repeat from * across one long edge; repeat from * 5 times on each short end.

Another way of making an ordinary scarf very pretty and personal is by adding embellishments. Our next pattern is for a floral applique scarf.

Advertisement

Free Floral Applique Scarf Knitting Pattern

Pink flowers on a green scarf will make anyone's day.
Pink flowers on a green scarf will make anyone's day.

Embellish a simple seed-stitch scarf with fanciful knitted flowers. The delicate petals are made by casting on and immediately binding off stitches using very small needles.

Size

Width: 61/2" (16.5cm)

Length: 56" (142cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted-weight yarn, 440 yards (402m) for scarf; fine-weight yarn for flowers

We used: Cascade 220 (100% wool; 220 yards [201m] per 100g skein): #9448, 2 skeins; Rowan Fine Cotton Chenille (89% cotton, 11% polyester; 175 yards [160m] per 50g skein): #407 hot pink; #408 purple, 1 skein each

Needles: US size 8 (5mm); US size 2 (2.75mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

20 stitches and 29 rows=4" (10cm) in seed-stitch pattern on size 8 (5mm) needles

Making the Scarf

With larger needles and main color yarn, cast on 31 stitches.

Row 1: (Knit 1, purl 1) across row.

Repeat row 1 for pattern (seed stitch) until piece measures 56 inches. Bind off all stitches. Weave in loose ends.

Make the Flowers

Note: Instructions are given for smaller size flower. The larger size is in brackets. When only 1 number is given, it applies to both sizes.

Using knitted cast-on method, cast on 9 [13] stitches. Bind off 7 [10] stitches, knit to end of row (2 [3] stitches); turn work. *Knit 2 [3] stitches; using the knitted cast-on method, cast on 7 [10] stitches in front of the 2 [3] stitches on needle. Bind off 7 [10] stitches, knit to end of row (2 [3] stitches); turn work. Repeat from * 23 [29] more times, binding off all 9 [13] stitches in last segment. Cut yarn, leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Thread yarn tail on tapestry needle, then weave needle through the edge without petals. Pull the yarn gently to gather the petals, then wind the flower center (the non-petal edge) around to form a flower. Arrange petals to fill in any open spaces. Stitch center in place with a few overhand stitches on the wrong side, then weave yarn through stitches to secure.

To make the contrast color center ball for the small flower, using smaller needles and purple yarn, cast on 3 stitches using the knitted cast-on method. Knit into front and back of the first 2 stitches, knit 1 (5 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit 2 together, knit 1, knit 2 together (3 stitches total).

Next row: Slip 1 stitch purlwise, purl 2 together, pass the slipped stitch over (1 stitch remains). Cut yarn, leaving a 6" (15cm) tail, and pull through last stitch to secure. Thread tail onto tapestry needle and weave in and out around outer edges of center piece; pull yarn firmly to form a ball, then whipstitch center to small flower.

To make the contrast color center ball for the large flower, using smaller needles and purple yarn, cast on 3 stitches using the knitted cast-on method. Knit into front and back of the first 2 stitches, knit 1 (5 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit into front and back of first stitch, knit 2 stitches, knit into front and back of next stitch, knit 1 (7 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit 2 together, knit 3, knit 2 together (5 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit 2 together, knit 1, knit 2 together (3 stitches total).

Next row: Slip 1 stitch purlwise, purl 2 together, pass the slipped stitch over (1 stitch remains). Cut yarn, leaving a 6" (15cm) tail, and pull through last stitch to secure. Thread tail onto tapestry needle and weave in and out around outer edges of center piece; pull yarn firmly to form a ball, then whipstitch center to large flower.

Finishing

Place scarf right side up, and arrange and pin flowers in place. Using tapestry needle and scrap yarn, sew them in place.

Flowers are pretty embellishments, but sometimes you be in a more whimsical mood. Try our next pattern: Herringbone scarf with pom-pom fringe.

Free Herringbone Scarf Knitting Pattern

The herringbone scarf with pom-poms is great for everyone in the family.
The herringbone scarf with pom-poms is great for everyone in the family.

This twisted herringbone stitch creates a dense, warm texture without using cable needles. Take away the flirty pom-pom fringe to make a great masculine scarf.

Size

Width: 7" (18cm)

Length: 56" (142cm), not including pom-pom fringe

What You'll Need

Yarn: Bulky-weight yarn, about 375 yards (343m)

We used: Brown Sheep Lamb's Pride Bulky (85% wool, 15% mohair; 125 yards [114m] per 4oz [113g] skein): M51 Winter Blue, 3 skeins

Needles: US size 11 (8mm); US size 10 (6mm)

Notions: Tapestry needle to weave in ends; scrap cardboard for making pom-poms; size H/8 (5mm) crochet hook

Gauge

18 stitches=4" (10cm) in pattern

Making the Scarf

Using smaller size needles, cast on 32 stitches.

Set-up row (wrong side): Purl.

Change to larger size needles, and begin pattern as follows:

Row 1 (right side): Knit first stitch through back loop, *insert right needle through back loop of second stitch on the left needle and pull up a loop as if to knit but do not take the stitch off the left needle, knit first stitch on the left needle and slip both stitches off the left needle onto the right needle (the stitches from the previous row will appear twisted); repeat from * across the row until 1 stitch remains, bring yarn to front of work and slip last stitch purlwise.

Row 2 (wrong side): Knit first stitch through back loop, purl 1 stitch, * purl second stitch on left needle but do not slip it off the needle, purl first stitch on left needle and let both stitches slip onto right needle (twist in the opposite direction of previous row); repeat from * across row until 2 stitches remain, purl 1 stitch and slip the last stitch purlwise with yarn in front.

Repeat these 2 rows for pattern until scarf measures about 56" (142cm) in length, ending with row 2. Weave in loose ends.

Free Pom-pom Fringe Knitting Pattern

Make the Pom-Poms

Cut 2 circles out of cardboard, each about 11/2" (4cm) in diameter. Cut a small hole in the center of each circle; make a slit from the outside edge of both circles to the center hole. Hold both circles together with the slits aligned. Wind the yarn evenly around both circles (going through the slits to the center holes) as tightly as possible. The more times you wrap, the fuller the pom-pom will be. For this project, use about 5 yards (4.5m) of yarn. Cut the yarn around the outer edges of the circles. Cut an 18" (45.5cm) yarn strand and, pulling the cardboard circles apart very slightly, wrap the strand yarn firmly around the pom-pom centers a couple of times. Tie the strand tightly in a double knot. Remove the cardboard circles completely, and fluff out the pom-pom. Trim ends to even out if necessary, but do not trim the strands around the pom-pom centers. You will use that yarn later.

Make 10 pom-poms.

To Attach the Pom-Poms

For each pom-pom, cut two 10" (25.5cm) strands of yarn (20 strands total). *Working across one short edge of the scarf, with crochet hook, pull ends of both strands halfway through one stitch above the scarf edge. Holding the cut ends in each hand, braid the 4 strands together for about 1 to 11/2" (2.5-4cm). Make an overhand knot at the end of the braid to prevent unraveling. Thread 2 of the yarn tails from the braided ends on a tapestry needle and insert the needle and yarn tails, from left to right, under the yarn wrapped around the pom-pom centers. Remove the needle. Rethread the tapestry needle with the 2 remaining yarn tails from the braided ends, and insert needle and these 2 yarn tails under the yarn tied around the pom-pom center, this time going from right to left. You now have 2 tails on the left of the center yarn and 2 tails on the right. Take the 4 strands and tie them together tightly in a square knot to secure the braid to the pom-pom. Trim ends to even. Repeat from * 4 more times (5 total), spacing the pom-poms evenly across the short edge of the scarf. Repeat for other short edge of scarf.

Free Boa Knitting Pattern

Long loops instead of feathers -- The knitted boa is very stylish.
Long loops instead of feathers -- The knitted boa is very stylish.

Stand out in the crowd this winter with a glamorous, fabulous boa! This scarf is knit in two pieces, then stitched together. Stockinette stitch, which is used for the base of the boa, naturally curves to create a tube.

Size

Width: 31/2" (9cm)

Length: 90" (228.5cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Mohair yarn, 180 yards (164.5m); worsted-weight wool yarn, 190 yards (174m)

We used: Classic Elite La Gran Mohair (76% mohair, 18% wool, 6% nylon; 90 yards [82.5m] per 50g skein): #6585 Pumpkin, 2 skeins; Brown Sheep Lamb's Pride worsted weight (85% wool, 15% mohair; 190 yards [174m] per 4oz [113.5g] skein): M110 Orange You Glad, 1 skein

Needles: US size 15 (10mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

13 stitches and 20 rows=4" (10cm) in stockinette stitch

To Make A Loop Stitch

To make the loop stitch in the pattern, knit the next stitch and, without slipping this stitch from the left needle, bring the yarn forward between the needles, make a loop of the desired length by wrapping the yarn around your thumb (either the right or left thumb, depending on which feels more comfortable to you), bring the yarn to the back between the needles, knit the same stitch again, and slip it off the left needle. Insert the tip of the left needle into the front loops of the 2 stitches you just slipped, and knit these stitches together through the back loops. Pull on the loop to secure it.

Making the Scarf

With both yarns held together as 1, cast on 9 stitches.

Row 1: Knit.

Row 2: Purl.

Row 3: (Knit 1, make loop) 4 times, knit 1.

Row 4: Purl.

Row 5: Knit 2, (make loop, knit 1) 2 times, make loop, knit 2.

Row 6: Purl.

Repeat rows 3-6 until scarf measures 45" (114.5cm). Bind off all stitches.

Make a second piece identical to the first.

With yarn threaded on tapestry needle, sew the 2 pieces together end to end with the loops facing down.

Weave in loose ends.

Not every day is for glamor, which is why this next scarf could be just as important for your wardrobe as the boa. Go to the next page for the free ripple scarf pattern.

Free Ripple Scarf Knitting Pattern

The ripple scarf is fun, colorful, and wonderfully soft.
The ripple scarf is fun, colorful, and wonderfully soft.

This gently waved scarf is worked vertically in Feather-and-Fan Stitch, the simplest knitted lace stitch. Made with a lusciously soft alpaca yarn, it's a treat for both the giver and receiver.

Finished Size (after blocking)

Finished Size (after blocking)

Width: 41/2" (11.5cm)

Length: 66" (167.5cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Sport weight yarn, about 440 yards (402m)

We used: Blue Sky Alpacas Sport Weight (100% baby alpaca; 110 yards [100m] per 50g skein): #023 Red (color A), 1 skein; #211 Paprika (color B), 1 skein; #073 Tarnished Gold (color C), 1 skein; #046 Chartreuse (color D), 1 skein

Needles: US size 8 (5mm) circular, 32" (81cm) long

Notion: Tapestry needle

Gauge (after blocking)

Gauge (after blocking)

18 stitches and 26 rows=4" (10cm) in pattern

Making the Scarf

With color A, loosely cast on 308 stitches.

Row 1 (right side): Knit.

Row 2: Purl.

Row 3: Knit 1, *(knit 2 together) 3 times, (yarn over, knit 1) 6 times, (knit 2 together) 3 times; repeat from * to last stitch, knit 1.

Row 4: Knit.

Change to color B, repeat rows 1-4.

Change to color C, repeat rows 1-4.

Change to color D, repeat rows 1-4.

Change to color C, repeat rows 1-4.

Change to color B, repeat rows 1-4.

Change to color A, repeat rows 1-4.

Bind off loosely with color A. Weave loose ends to wrong side of scarf, and block scarf to size.

The last scarf pattern we would like to offer you as inspiration is the mermaid scarf. Go to the next page to get the free pattern.

Free Mermaid Scarf Knitting Pattern

A great warm scarf that will keep you warm and stylish all winter long.
A great warm scarf that will keep you warm and stylish all winter long.

A quick and simple knit in a beautiful variegated silk-and-wool blend, this scarf features Mistake Rib Stitch, a pattern that looks great on both sides and doesn't curl. A strip of knitted fringe trim at the ends is fun and unusual.

Size

Approximately 5x60" (12.5x152.5cm), including knitted fringe

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted weight yarn, about 327 yards (299m)

We used: South West Trading Company Karaoke (50% Soy Silk, 50% wool; 109 yards [100m] per 50g ball): #278 Mermaid Mix, 3 balls

Needles: US size 7 (4.5mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle

Gauge

26 stitches and 30 rows=4" (10cm) in pattern

Making the Scarf

Loosely cast on 33 stitches.

Row 1: *Knit 2, purl 2; repeat from * to last stitch, knit 1.

Row 2: *Purl 2, knit 2; repeat from * to last stitch, purl 1.

Repeat rows 1 and 2 until scarf measures 50" (127cm). Bind off loosely in pattern.

Make the Fringe (make 2)

Make the Fringe (make 2)

Note: The fringe is worked from side to side.

Loosely cast on 25 stitches.

Row 1: Knit.

Row 2: Knit.

Row 3: Loosely bind off 20 stitches (1 stitch on right needle after bind-off), knit 4. (5 stitches remain)

Row 4: Knit 5; using the backward loop cast-on method, loosely cast on 20 stitches.

Row 5: Knit.

Row 6: Knit.

Row 7: Repeat row 3.

Repeat rows 4-7 seven times more, then work rows 4-6 once more. Bind off all 25 stitches loosely (10 fringes).

With yarn threaded on tapestry needle, whipstitch fringe to short end of scarf.

Repeat fringe for other end of scarf.

Weave in yarn ends to wrong side of work. Lightly steam-block to measurements.

Contributing designers: Phyllis Fishberg, Jamie Goland, Laurie Gonyea, Judith Horwitz, Amy Polcyn, Lucie Sinkler, and Beth Walker-O'Brien. 

