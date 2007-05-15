Free Scarf Knitting Patterns

Scarves are probably some of the most versatile accessories -- and they are fun and easy to knit. Different colors and yarn textures make very different scarves and for those who are a little more adventurous in their knitting, exciting patterns can really bring about that special touch to perfect your personal look.
In this article we have assembled a collection of various scarves. Some are quick and easy, while others may require a little more patience and skill, but they are all much more than just a piece of clothing to keep you warm. Knit one for yourself or knit for friends and family, as you are sure to get lots of compliments on your creativity.
- Free Simple Sparkle Scarf Knitting PatternThis scarf is a really easy project. The finesse is all in the yarn.
- Free Confetti Scarf Knitting Pattern Another relatively easy scarf to knit -- as fashionable as any you'll find in a boutique.
- Free Popcorn Scarf Knitting Pattern A lot of stitches to keep under control but otherwise this easy scarf is a breeze to knit.
- Free Striped Scarf Knitting Pattern A classic striped scarf to keep you warm in winter.
- Free Braided Scarf Knitting Pattern Braiding is always a fine look for hair -- and now also for scarves! Try this great pattern.
- Free Seven-Eleven Scarf Knitting Pattern Just as easy as a trip to the 7-Eleven and just as casual, too.
- Free Tube Scarf Knitting Pattern Keeping your ears and neck warm in one cozy tube.
- Free Loosely Lovely Scarf Knitting Pattern With larger stitches, this scarf has a lot of texture and a more chunky cool look.
- Free Fabulous Fringe Scarf Knitting Pattern Very elegant and fashionable, this scarf makes an impressive and cozy accessory.
- Free Floral Appliqué Scarf Knitting Pattern Pretty flowers adorn the ends of this scarf and gives it a splash of color during the seasons when you most need it.
- Free Herringbone Scarf with Pom-pom Fringe Knitting Pattern Remember pom-poms? This scarf has a neat row of them at each end -- fun to make and fun to play with!
- Free Boa Knitting Pattern Long loops instead of feathers make this boa lush yet practical.
- Free Ripple Scarf Knitting Pattern Feeling a little retro today? This ripple scarf may just be perfect for that look.
- Free Mermaid Scarf Knitting Pattern Cool blue like the sea -- or any other color you desire.
So there you go, plenty of inspiration to renew your wardrobe. Now you just have to pick whichever pattern is right for your style, get out those knitting needles, and have fun! Go to the next page to warm up with the simple sparkle scarf.
