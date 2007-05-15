Free Scarf Knitting Patterns

" " Pink flowers on a green scarf will make anyone's day.

Embellish a simple seed-stitch scarf with fanciful knitted flowers. The delicate petals are made by casting on and immediately binding off stitches using very small needles.

Size

Width: 61/2" (16.5cm)

Length: 56" (142cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Worsted-weight yarn, 440 yards (402m) for scarf; fine-weight yarn for flowers

We used: Cascade 220 (100% wool; 220 yards [201m] per 100g skein): #9448, 2 skeins; Rowan Fine Cotton Chenille (89% cotton, 11% polyester; 175 yards [160m] per 50g skein): #407 hot pink; #408 purple, 1 skein each

Needles: US size 8 (5mm); US size 2 (2.75mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

20 stitches and 29 rows=4" (10cm) in seed-stitch pattern on size 8 (5mm) needles

Making the Scarf

With larger needles and main color yarn, cast on 31 stitches.

Row 1: (Knit 1, purl 1) across row.

Repeat row 1 for pattern (seed stitch) until piece measures 56 inches. Bind off all stitches. Weave in loose ends.

Make the Flowers

Note: Instructions are given for smaller size flower. The larger size is in brackets. When only 1 number is given, it applies to both sizes.

Using knitted cast-on method, cast on 9 [13] stitches. Bind off 7 [10] stitches, knit to end of row (2 [3] stitches); turn work. *Knit 2 [3] stitches; using the knitted cast-on method, cast on 7 [10] stitches in front of the 2 [3] stitches on needle. Bind off 7 [10] stitches, knit to end of row (2 [3] stitches); turn work. Repeat from * 23 [29] more times, binding off all 9 [13] stitches in last segment. Cut yarn, leaving 6" (15cm) tail. Thread yarn tail on tapestry needle, then weave needle through the edge without petals. Pull the yarn gently to gather the petals, then wind the flower center (the non-petal edge) around to form a flower. Arrange petals to fill in any open spaces. Stitch center in place with a few overhand stitches on the wrong side, then weave yarn through stitches to secure.

To make the contrast color center ball for the small flower, using smaller needles and purple yarn, cast on 3 stitches using the knitted cast-on method. Knit into front and back of the first 2 stitches, knit 1 (5 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit 2 together, knit 1, knit 2 together (3 stitches total).

Next row: Slip 1 stitch purlwise, purl 2 together, pass the slipped stitch over (1 stitch remains). Cut yarn, leaving a 6" (15cm) tail, and pull through last stitch to secure. Thread tail onto tapestry needle and weave in and out around outer edges of center piece; pull yarn firmly to form a ball, then whipstitch center to small flower.

To make the contrast color center ball for the large flower, using smaller needles and purple yarn, cast on 3 stitches using the knitted cast-on method. Knit into front and back of the first 2 stitches, knit 1 (5 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit into front and back of first stitch, knit 2 stitches, knit into front and back of next stitch, knit 1 (7 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit 2 together, knit 3, knit 2 together (5 stitches total).

Next row: Purl.

Next row: Knit 2 together, knit 1, knit 2 together (3 stitches total).

Next row: Slip 1 stitch purlwise, purl 2 together, pass the slipped stitch over (1 stitch remains). Cut yarn, leaving a 6" (15cm) tail, and pull through last stitch to secure. Thread tail onto tapestry needle and weave in and out around outer edges of center piece; pull yarn firmly to form a ball, then whipstitch center to large flower.

Finishing

Place scarf right side up, and arrange and pin flowers in place. Using tapestry needle and scrap yarn, sew them in place.

Flowers are pretty embellishments, but sometimes you be in a more whimsical mood. Try our next pattern: Herringbone scarf with pom-pom fringe.