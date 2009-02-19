How to Draw a Flower Arrangement in 7 Steps

A f­lower arra­ngement is a decorative arrangement of flowers. It can include any combination of colorful flowers and accessories. All types of flowers can be used for a flower arrangement including fresh, dried, silk, and even ceramic.

Flower arrangements are common in homes, offices, gardens, patios, decks, restaurants, spas and more!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above flower arrangement. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.