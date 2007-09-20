" " Try making these beaded rings with your friends.

These beaded rings may be tiny, but they sure are bead-dazzling. Try making the different rings shown here, or use the beading techniques you've learned to create your own designs.

On the following pages, you'll learn how to make beaded rings. It's easy and fun to do, and there are so many color and style variations, you'll never have to make two rings that are exactly alike.

Advertisement

Coming Up Daisies

This ring is bright and sunshiny -- and a welcome addition to a spring wardrobe.

Fresh as a Daisy

Another fun ring with a daisy theme, this pattern uses a colorful mix of beads to achieve a bright look.

The Lone Ladybug

Create a ladybug look just perfect for a summer day.

Bumble Beads

Be the buzz in your group of friends with a ring that has a sweet-as-honey look.

There are so many variations on patterns and colors, you'll be able to make a variety of rings for yourself and your friends. On the next page, learn the technique for making a simple daisy-inspired ring.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out: