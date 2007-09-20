How to Make Beaded Rings

Try making these beaded rings with your friends.
Try making these beaded rings with your friends.

These beaded rings may be tiny, but they sure are bead-dazzling. Try making the different rings shown here, or use the beading techniques you've learned to create your own designs.

On the following pages, you'll learn how to make beaded rings. It's easy and fun to do, and there are so many color and style variations, you'll never have to make two rings that are exactly alike.

Coming Up Daisies

This ring is bright and sunshiny -- and a welcome addition to a spring wardrobe.

Fresh as a Daisy

Another fun ring with a daisy theme, this pattern uses a colorful mix of beads to achieve a bright look.

The Lone Ladybug

Create a ladybug look just perfect for a summer day.

Bumble Beads

Be the buzz in your group of friends with a ring that has a sweet-as-honey look.

There are so many variations on patterns and colors, you'll be able to make a variety of rings for yourself and your friends. On the next page, learn the technique for making a simple daisy-inspired ring.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out:

Coming Up Daisies

Try these daisy-inspired rings.
Try these daisy-inspired rings.

Coming up daisies is easy with this beaded ring pattern. Easy to make, fun and colorful to wear, these beaded rings bring a dose of spring to your style.

What You'll Need:

  • 12 inches of stretchy beading cord
  • 10 green seed beads
  • 40 to 50 seed beads in a variety of colors
  • 1 small gold-tone crimp bead

Tools:

  • Needle
  • Needle-nose pliers
  • Scissors

Step 1: Tie a knot two inches from one end of the stretchy beading cord. Thread the other end of the cord through a needle.

Step 2: To make a daisy, string on one green seed bead and then six seed beads of a different color, such as red. Pass the needle back through the first red bead to make a circle. Then thread a seed bead of another color onto the beading cord, and place it in the center of the seed bead circle. Pass your needle through the third red seed bead, and pull gently.

Step 3: Now that you've made one daisy, you can just repeat step 2 using different colors. Don't forget to thread on one green seed bead before you start another daisy. You'll probably need five or six more daisies to make the ring, depending on the size of your finger.

Step 4: Once you've finished your last daisy, string on one more green seed bead, then pull both ends of the cord through the crimp bead. Use your needle-nose pliers to close the crimp bead around the cord, and trim the ends.

If you like daisy rings, continue to the next page and learn how to make a variation on this pattern. Continue reading to find out how.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out:

Fresh as a Daisy

Fresh as a daisy beaded rings.
Fresh as a daisy beaded rings.

Inspired by the idea of fields full of daisies, these little daisy rings bring color and simplicity together to create a fun bead craft that's fresh as a daisy.

What You'll Need:

  • 6 inches of stretchy beading cord
  • 10 aqua seed beads
  • 1 yellow E bead
  • 10 to 15 yellow seed beads
  • 10 to 15 clear seed beads
  • 1 small gold-tone crimp bead

Tools:

  • Needle
  • Scissors
  • Needle-nose pliers

Step 1: Tie a knot two inches from one end of the stretchy beading cord. Thread the other end of the cord through a needle.

Step 2: String 10 aqua seed beads onto the cord, then pass the end of your needle back through the first bead, making a circle. Thread on a yellow E bead, and place it in the center of the seed bead circle. Pass the cord through the fifth seed bead, and pull gently.

Step 3: Cut off the needle and the knot at the ends of your cord. Then alternate yellow and clear seed beads on each side of the flower until the ring is the size you want.

Step 4: When you've made your ring to the right size, string on one more seed bead, then pull both ends of the cord through the crimp bead. Use your needle-nose pliers to close the crimp bead around the cord, and trim the ends.

Want to make a ladybug friend for your daisy rings? Learn how to make a lone ladybug beaded ring on the next page.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out:

Lone Ladybug

Use the technique from the daisy ring (left) to make a ladybug pattern (right) beaded ring.
Use the technique from the daisy ring (left) to make a ladybug pattern (right) beaded ring.

A lone ladybug rests on your ring finger, in a nest of summer colors. This beaded ring patterns plays off ladybug colors to make a pretty accent to your favorite beaded jewelry.

What You'll Need:

  • 6 inches of stretchy beading cord
  • 1 black E bead
  • 9 red seed beads
  • 4 black seed beads
  • 10 to 15 green seed beads
  • 10 to 15 clear seed beads
  • 1 small gold-tone crimp bead

Tools:

  • Needle
  • Needle-nose pliers
  • Scissors

Step 1: Tie a knot two inches from one end of the stretchy beading cord. Thread the other end of the cord through a needle.

Step 2: Thread a black E bead onto the cord and then 10 seed beads in the following order: two red, one black, four red, one black, two red. Take your needle and run it back through the first red bead. Pull gently until you have a circle. Thread on one black seed bead, one red, and one black, and push them into the center of the circle. Pass the needle through one of the four red beads at the bottom of the circle.

Step 3: Cut off the needle and the knot at the ends of your cord. Then alternate green and clear seed beads on each side of the ladybug until the ring is the size you want.

Step 4: When you're ready to finish your ladybug ring, pull both ends of the cord through the crimp bead. Use your needle-nose pliers to close the crimp bead around the cord, and trim the ends.

Learn how to make some buzzing bumble beads in the next section.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out:

Bumble Beads

Try both patterns for a bumble bee ring.
Try both patterns for a bumble bee ring.

Make some bumble beads to create a buzz in your hive. They'll look sweet as honey on your finger, and friends will want you to show them how they're made.

What You'll Need:

  • 6 inches of light-gauge, gold-tone beading wire
  • 2 yellow seed beads
  • 2 black seed beads
  • 20 to 25 clear seed beads
  • 1 black E bead
  • 8 inches of stretchy beading cord
  • 15 to 20 green seed beads
  • 1 small gold-tone crimp bead

Tools:

  • Wire cutters
  • Needle-nose pliers
  • Scissors

Step 1: To make the bumblebee, bend the piece of wire in half. Then string four seed beads onto the bent wire in this order: one yellow, one black, one yellow, and one black.

Step 2: Separate the wires, and thread four clear seed beads onto each piece. Run each piece of wire back up through the body to form wings.

Step 3: Add a black E bead onto both pieces of wire for the head. Cut excess wire 1/2 inch past the E bead, and roll each piece into an antenna.

Step 4: To make the ring, alternate green and clear seed beads onto the stretchy beading cord until you have about 12 to 15 beads on the cord. Thread on the bumblebee by running the cord through the bee's body and head. Add more green and clear seed beads until the ring will fit around your finger.

Step 5: When the ring is the right size, pull both ends of the cord through the crimp bead. Use your needle-nose pliers to close the crimp bead around the cord, and trim the ends. Make the ring with or without antennae to suit your mood.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out:

