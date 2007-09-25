How to Make Beaded Purses

" " This beaded purse is perfect for your strawberry flavored lip gloss!

Your smile will be picture-perfect all day long thanks to this lip-smacking sweet beaded purse. This handy-dandy pouch is so bejeweling, you'll want to take it with you wherever you go! Continue reading to learn how to make this beaded purse.

What You'll Need:

Comb

Jewel glue

Scissors

Tacky glue

Toothpick

6-1/2x1-1/2 - inch piece of tapestry ribbon

1 blue heart faux jewel, 10mm

1 red navette faux jewel, 17x15mm

1 gold round faux jewel, 7mm

1 blue round faux jewel, 7mm

2 faux round pearls, 3mm each

2 faux rice pearls, 3x6mm each

Embroidery floss in red, green, and blue (7 feet each)

Step 1: Fold over 1/4 inch at each end of the ribbon, and press firmly to crease. Unfold, and use the paintbrush to cover each of the 1/4 -inch folds with tacky glue. Fold and pinch the ends with your fingers to form a rolled finished edge. (You may want to set each edge under a soup can or other weighted object until the glue dries.)

Step 2: When the rolled edges are dry, fold the length of ribbon in half, and crease it with your fingers. Unfold, and, using a toothpick, spread a thin line of tacky glue on the inside of the ribbon half along each long edge. Fold the ribbon again at the crease, and press the dry half into the glue to form a pouch.

Step 3: Place the faux jewels and pearls along the center of the ribbon. Once you're happy with how they look, secure each jewel and pearl with small drops of jewel glue. Let dry for at least 2 hours.

Step 4: To make the pouch's cord necklace, take each 7-foot length of embroidery floss and cut them in half. Align the ends of the 6 cuts, and tie a firm knot, leaving about 1-1/2 inches at the end. Divide the pieces into the 3 colors, and braid snugly until there is only 3 inches of unbraided floss. (Use your soup can again to hold the floss while you braid.)

Step 5: Tie a final knot, and trim each end of the braided cord to a 1-inch length. Comb to separate the ends into slender tassels.

Step 6: Using a toothpick, spread a thin line of tacky glue along the front side edges of the ribbon to attach each end of the braided cord to the pouch, setting a knotted end below each lower corner. Before you set the second end into the glue, be sure to smooth out the braid so it isn't twisted. Let dry completely.

Step 7: Slip your favorite lip gloss into the pouch, and wear with a sweet

smile!

" " Your lip gloss will fit perfectly inside your new beaded pouch.

You can also Try this!

For an even more bead-dazzling look, add beaded fringe and a beaded chain to your pouch. You'll need seed beads in a variety of colors, a needle, and gold embroidery floss.

Step 1: Cut an 8-inch piece of gold floss, and separate it into individual threads. Thread 1 piece through a needle, and tie a knot at the end.

Step 2: String on 10 seed beads, and sew the beaded thread onto the center fold of the ribbon; cut and tie securely. Repeat with 7 or 8 more strings of beads to make the pouch's fringe.

Step 3: To make the beaded chain, cut a 25-inch piece of gold floss, and sew it to the top corner of the pouch. String on beads until the chain is long enough to fit over your head and hang around your neck. Sew the end securely to the other corner of the pouch.

It's time to get funky! In the next and final section of this article, learn how to make a super fun funky foam purse.

