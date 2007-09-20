How to Make Beaded Necklaces

" " Complete your Halloween costume with

Get into the Halloween spirit with this witch's necklace. Wear it to your next costume party.

What You'll Need:

8-1/4x10-3/4 inches opaque shrink plastic

Medium-point opaque paint markers: black, orange, purple, green

Tape (optional)

Scissors

Hole punch

Baking sheet

Spatula

30-inch length black rattail cord

Beads: 20 orange pony beads, 639mm each; 6 black melon pony beads, 10mm each

Step 1: Using the patterns you can download here, trace the ghost, bat, and witch outlines onto the shrink plastic with the black paint marker. You may want to tape the shrink plastic on top of the patterns to hold the plastic in place.

Step 2: Trace the faces and other details from the patterns onto the shapes with the paint markers, using the colors shown. Use a smooth back-and-forth motion when you color so you cover the shrink plastic evenly. Let each color dry completely before adding the next color. Opaque plastic will appear white when it shrinks, so you don't have to color any areas that should be white.

Step 3: When the paint is dry, cut out each shape along its outline.

Use the hole punch to make two holes in each shape as indicated on the patterns.

Step 4: Ask an adult to help you bake the shapes in the oven according to the manufacturer's directions. (Note: Do not remove the shapes from the oven until they have completely flattened. Use a spatula to separate them if the parts stick to each other while baking and to press them after you take them out of the oven.) When the shapes are done baking, remove them from the oven and let them cool.

Step 5: Insert one end of the rattail cord through the holes on the witch's hat and slide the witch to the middle of the cord. Hold the two ends of the cord together in one hand and pull on the witch with the other hand to make sure it is in the middle, and keep it in the middle as you work.

Step 6: Slide two orange beads, one black bead, and two more orange beads onto the cord on the right side of the witch. Slide the ghost onto the cord on the right side of the beads, then add two orange beads, one black bead, two orange beads, one black bead, and two orange beads onto the cord on the right side of the ghost. Tie a knot in the cord to the right of the last bead.

Step 7: Slide two orange beads, one black bead, and two orange beads onto the cord on the left side of the witch. Slide the bat onto the cord on the left side of the beads, then slide two orange beads, one black bead, two orange beads, one black bead, and two orange beads onto the cord on the left side of the bat.

Step 8: Tie a knot in the cord to the left of the last bead. Tie the ends of the cord together to finish the necklace.

