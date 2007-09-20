How to Make Beaded Bracelets

" " Make a Ring Around The Rosy bracelet.

Handmade beaded bracelets for kids are a fun and simple way to spruce up any outfit. These bracelets are very popular to wear as an everyday accessory -- just for the fun of it -- as well as on special occasions like a school dance, a party, or the holidays.

The great thing about beaded bracelets is that they look much more complex than they really are. Even if you have never created beaded jewelry before, you will find that beaded bracelets are quite simple to do.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own beaded bracelets:

Forever Friends Friendship Bracelet

Start a trend at your school with this bright and colorful beaded friendship bracelet.

A Jewel of a Bracelet

You'll brighten any room you walk into with this jeweled bracelet.

Pin Pal Charm Bracelet

Charm your friends and family with this fun and easy-to-make beaded bracelet.

Ring Around the Rosy Bracelet

Wear this beaded bracelet and flowers will bloom all year long.

A Little Fishy Bracelet

You'll be hooked on this cool beaded bracelet swimming with fish.

Butterfly Stitches Bracelet

Step out of your cocoon and soar to new heights with this awesome butterfly beaded bracelet.

Crystal Ball Bracelet

Your future will be stylish as long as you wear this crystal ball beaded bracelet.

Lilac Lady Bracelet

This beautiful adornment will make you feel like an elegant lady.

Pastel Party Bracelet

Ready to party? You will be after you put on this chic pastel bracelet.

Keep reading to learn how you can put your own unique twist on a friendship bracelet.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out: