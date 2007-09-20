How to Make Beaded Bracelets

Handmade beaded bracelets for kids are a fun and simple way to spruce up any outfit. These bracelets are very popular to wear as an everyday accessory -- just for the fun of it -- as well as on special occasions like a school dance, a party, or the holidays.
The great thing about beaded bracelets is that they look much more complex than they really are. Even if you have never created beaded jewelry before, you will find that beaded bracelets are quite simple to do.
Advertisement
Follow the links below to learn how to make your own beaded bracelets:
Forever Friends Friendship Bracelet
Start a trend at your school with this bright and colorful beaded friendship bracelet.
You'll brighten any room you walk into with this jeweled bracelet.
Charm your friends and family with this fun and easy-to-make beaded bracelet.
Wear this beaded bracelet and flowers will bloom all year long.
You'll be hooked on this cool beaded bracelet swimming with fish.
Step out of your cocoon and soar to new heights with this awesome butterfly beaded bracelet.
Your future will be stylish as long as you wear this crystal ball beaded bracelet.
This beautiful adornment will make you feel like an elegant lady.
Ready to party? You will be after you put on this chic pastel bracelet.
Keep reading to learn how you can put your own unique twist on a friendship bracelet.
For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out:
Advertisement