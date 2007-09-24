How to Make Beaded Hair Accessories

" " Set yourself free by adding these tiny worry dolls to your bow.

How's this for a beaded hair accessory? Loops, loops, loops, and more loops! Learn how to make a multiloop bow with pullthrough by using one basic technique to create this styled tangle of ribbon. You can also give yourself a classic look by making fewer, neatly formed loops. Add extra loops to make it even more outlandish!

What You'll Need:

1-2/3 yards ribbon

1-1/2" wide craft wire

Seven pieces of ribbon, 1/8" wide and 5" long

Seven heart beads

2-3/4" barrette

Legend has it that worry dolls like the ones on this bow (below) can help to free you from your cares. This design uses a wide, wired ribbon and fewer loops for a more subtle effect.

This bow (below) was made with a thinner, longer ribbon. The loops are floppy and numerous, the colors are bright, and the clown makes the whole thing even more whimsical.

" " There's something funny about the clown hanging out in the middle of this elaborate bow creation.

Multiloop Bow with Pullthrough

Step 1: Hold the 1-1/2" ribbon between your thumb and forefinger approximately 3" from the end to leave a tail. Make a 3" loop by bringing the ribbon to the left and then back under. Hold the loop securely between the thumb and forefinger. Bring the ribbon to the right and begin forming another 3" loop.

" "

Step 2: Bring the ribbon to the left and then back under to form a third loop next to the first one.

" "

Step 3: Continue looping the ribbon right and left, over and under, until you have four 3" loops on either side of your thumb and forefinger, for a total of eight loops. You should be left with a second tail about 8" long. As you are looping, maintain tension on the center area and arrange the loops so they spread out neatly.

" "

Step 4: Wrap craft wire around the center of the bow to secure the loops; position the wire so there are four loops and a tail on either side. Twist the wire securely and trim any excess.

" "

Step 5: Using the long tail, make a small loop at the center as shown. Feed craft wire through the loop and wrap it around the center of the bow to secure the loop in place. Twist the wire securely and trim any excess. Trim the ends of the tails on an angle so that they are even.

" "

Step 6: Make a knot at the end of each piece of 1/8" ribbon. Put a heart bead on each ribbon and glue it in place just above the knot.

" "

Step 7: Glue the 1/8" ribbons together at the top ends. Put the top ends inside the center loop on the bow and glue them securely.

Step 8: Glue the barrette to the back of the bow.

" "

Pullthrough

Step 1: Comb a section of hair from each side of the head to right behind the ear and bring together at the crown in a ponytail. Secure with a coated band. Insert the ponytail styler behind the band, loop end up.

" "

Step 2: Pull the ponytail up through the loop.

Step 3: Gently holding the ponytail, pull the ponytail styler down so that the ponytail is pulled through behind the covered band. Hair flips over and drops down in front of free-falling hair.

" "

Your pretty bow is complete! Continue to the next section to learn how to make a daring dragonfly dance hair accessory.

