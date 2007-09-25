How to Make Beaded Headbands

This beaded headband will sparkle from every angle.

Headbands aren't just for keeping hair out of your face. In this article we will teach you how to make beaded headbands that are fit for a queen! With just a few easy steps, you'll create a collection of beaded headbands that you'll want to wear rain or shine.

Check out the pages below to learn how to create a variety of beaded headbands that will certainly turn heads!

Zigzag Delight Headband

Is this beaded creation a tiara? No, but it sure looks like one! Read this page to learn how to make this unique band of jewels.

Ribbon Headband

Use beads, polka dots, and even flowers to create the perfect ribbon headband. Go to this page to find out how!

Mystic Halo Headband

Kids' imaginations will run wild as they create this mystic beaded hair accessory using every color of the rainbow. If you're ready to get started, go directly to this page.

Fit for a Queen Headband

In just a few easy steps, you can create this colorful, crown-like work of art that will make you look (and feel) like a queen. Continue to this page to learn more.

Rainbow Headbands

Colorful glass beads and some wire is all you'll need to weave a rainbow of color throughout these bright bands. If you want to brighten your day, go to this page to begin making your rainbow headbands!

Continue to the next page to begin working on your zigzag delight headband, or pick your favorite and start there. It's up to you.

Zigzag Delight Headband

This beaded headband will make you feel like you're wearing a crown.

You can learn how to make this zigzag delight beaded headband with just a few materials and a lot of creativity. Just follow the steps below to transform a plain headband into a glamorous band of jewels!

What You'll Need:

1 black fabric headband

75 to 100 faux round jewels 4 mm each, in various colors

Newspaper

2-liter soda bottle or large can

Jewel glue

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper or an old tablecloth.

Step 2: Lay the soda bottle or large can on a flat surface in front of you. Place the headband around the bottle or can.

Step 3:Using the jewel glue, draw a zigzag design down the length of the headband. Push the faux jewels, one at a time, into the glue. You may want to lay out your jewel pattern next to you on a flat surface before you put the jewels on the headband.

Step 4: Let the glue dry thoroughly before wearing.

On the next page, learn how to make a delicate ribbon headband in just a few easy steps!

Ribbon Headband

Ribbon headbands are pretty and playful.

Bright polka dots and a touch of shiny purple make will this ribbon headband POP! Learn how to make this headband to add a nice touch any day you're looking to have some fun.

These headbands work well with any kind of hair -- short, long, thick, or thin.

What You'll Need:

Plastic headband

Lightweight quilt batting

2x17 2-1/2 yards ribbon, 7/8" wide

1/2 yard scroll braid, 1/2" wide

1 yard ribbon, 1-1/2 wide

6" plated beads

Step 1: Glue the quilt batting to the outside of the headband. Trim batting even with edge of headband.

Glue the batting to the outside of the headband.

Step 2: Cut a 2" length of 7/8" ribbon. Wrap and glue 1" of ribbon around one end of the headband. Glue and fold remaining 1" of ribbon to the inside of the headband. Repeat on the other end.

Wrap the fabric.

Step 3: Cut one end of the remaining 7/8" ribbon on an angle and glue it to the inside of one end of the headband. Wrap the ribbon diagonally around the headband, overlapping 1/4" each time.

Step 4: Continue wrapping the ribbon around the headband in this way. When you reach the other end, cut the ribbon on an angle and glue it on the inside of the headband.

Step 5: Glue the 1/2" scroll braid to the inside of the headband. Set headband aside.

Step 6: With right sides facing up, place the remaining 7/8" ribbon on the 1-1/2" ribbon. Hold the ribbons together between your thumb and finger about 5" from one end to make a tail.

Form the next 6" of ribbon into a loop and hold between your thumb and finger. Continue looping the ribbons as shown until you have two loops and one tail on each side.

Continue looping the ribbon.

Step 7: Pinch the center of the bow together and sew it security.

Sew the bow together.

Step 8: Wrap and glue the plated beads around the center of the bow. Glue bow to top of headband.

Secure the bow to the headband.

Ready for more fun with a little fantasy sprinkled on top? Continue to the next section to learn how to make a mystic halo headband.

Mystic Halo Headband

Use iridescent beads to make this headband pop.

Surround your hair with a halo of color as you learn how to make this beaded headband. This mystic halo headband will mystify all your friends with a colorful rainbow design!

What You'll Need:

13 inches nylon line

16 crimp beads

7 iridescent faceted beads in assorted colors, 5mm

2 jump rings

2 fold-over crimpers

8-3/4-inches flat elastic, 1/4-inch wide

Needle-nose pliers

Scissors

Step 1: String a crimp bead onto one end of the nylon line, and crimp down 1 inch from the end of the line.

Step 2: String on the first faceted bead and a crimp bead, and slide them up against the first crimp bead. Crimp snugly in place.

Step 3: String on another crimp bead and crimp down 1 inch from the previous crimp bead, then add the next faceted bead and another crimp bead and crimp snugly in place.

Step 4: Repeat step 3 until all the faceted beads have been crimped in place.

Step 5: Set this piece aside until step 8.

Step 6: Put a jump ring through the hole of each fold-over crimper.

Step 7: Insert one end of the elastic in the flat area of a fold-over crimper. Using needle-nose pliers, fold in each side of the crimper. Repeat with the other crimper and the other end of the elastic.

Step 8: Attach the jump rings to the beaded line at both ends. Make sure you leave a 1-inch space between the jump rings and the faceted beads.

Continue to the next page to create a colorful crown of jewels fit for a queen.

Fit for a Queen Headband

This hairdo will help create a more dramatic effect.

This fit for a queen headband is one of our favorite "how to make beaded headbands" projects. Nestle a crown of pastel beads and shooting stars in this fun hairstyle, and you'll feel like royalty!

What You'll Need:

Metal headband

3 yards 28-gauge wire

50 to 60 pastel beads

15 to 20 pastel star beads

Scissors

Step 1: Cut a 36-inch piece of wire.

Step 2: Beginning 1/4 of the way up and at one end of the headband, secure the wire to the headband by laying 1 inch of wire along the band and wrapping the wire back over itself to secure.

Step 3: Slip a bead onto the wire. Hold the bead in place on top of the headband with your finger, and wrap the wire twice around the headband -- once around the band on the left side of the bead and again around the band on the right side of the bead. Continue doing this for each bead until 4 to 5 beads are attached.

Step 4: Add a single shooting star by slipping a star bead onto the wire. Extend the wire approximately 1/2-inch above the band. Pull the star up on the wire, then fold and twist the wrapping end of the wire around the extended wire down to the head band. Continue to add beads as in step 3.

Step 5: To add double shooting stars, extend wire up 3/4 to 1 inch above the band. Slip on the first star, and twist the wire halfway down the extended wire. Slip the second star onto the wrapping wire, extending this side wire about 1/4 inch.

Step 6: Fold and twist the wire around this second "branch." Finish by twist wrapping the wire down the original extended wire.

Step 7: Continue adding beads, stars, and double stars following steps 3 through 6. When the first wire is almost used, wrap the last 1 inch back around the last 2 to 3 beads. Follow step 2 to secure the end of a new piece of wire. Continue in this way until the headband is finished.

Now it's time to create the perfect hairstyle for your grand headband. The steps below will show you how.

Step 1: Work a defining cream through your damp hair by massaging it into your hair with your fingers. Use your dryer on high to give your hair movement and body.

Step 2: Place the headband in your hair.

Step 3: Around the front hairline, pinch sections of hair and lightly spray them to define the ridges or "pleats."

Step 4: Use a diffuser on your blow dryer to "set" the ridges in place. If you don't have a diffuser, you can place a hairpin at the front of the ridge, spray it, and let it set for a moment. Then remove the hair pin.

Step 5: With your fingers, lift and spread the hair behind the headband and spray it to hold it in place.

In the final section of this article, find out how you can use every color of the rainbow to create intricate headbands. Continue reading to learn how to make rainbow headbands.

Rainbow Headbands

Add as many rainbow headbands as you like.

Catch a rainbow, and put it in your hair -- learning how to make these beaded rainbow headbands is as easy as stringing beads. These headbands will give this imaginatively messy hairstyle a shimmering glow. The natural look is in!

What You'll Need:

12 to 15 inches of necklace memory wire (depends upon head size)

1 package multicolored glass bugle beads

1 package E beads

Wire cutters

Needle-nosed pliers

Step 1: Measure wire over your head from ear to ear. Cut off extra wire if necessary.

Step 2: Use the needle-nosed pliers to make a loop at one end of the wire. You may need an adult to help you with this step.

Step 3: Slide 3 to 4 bugle beads onto the wire, then an E bead. Continue stringing the beads in this manner until there is only 1 inch of unbeaded wire.

Step 4: Finish by making another loop at the end of the wire with the needle-nosed pliers. Make a few headbands -- we used 3 -- to decorate your hairstyle!

To create the "perfect" hairstyle, follow these steps:

Step 1: Start with damp, towel-dried hair. Use a molding cream (sometimes called molding mud) to make your hair look slightly messy with separated strands. It will also give your hair a matte look.

Step 2: Work the molding cream through your hair.

Step 3: With your hair dryer on high, power dry your hair. Use your fingers to move the hair around.

Step 4: Now gather the hair up at the crown area. Don't worry if it doesn't look perfect; remember, you don't want to make this style look perfect.

Step 5: Place the first headband over the gathered hair at the crown.

Step 6: If you need to, secure small sections of hair at the crown with bobby pins to hold the hair and give it height. Spray with hair spray for hold.

Step 7: Place the other headbands in front of the first. You can crisscross them, making them uneven if you'd like. They make this style look even more awesome!

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Ribbon Headband by Janis Bullis and Mary Beth Janssen-Fleischman

