" " This beaded headband will sparkle from every angle.

Headbands aren't just for keeping hair out of your face. In this article we will teach you how to make beaded headbands that are fit for a queen! With just a few easy steps, you'll create a collection of beaded headbands that you'll want to wear rain or shine.

Check out the pages below to learn how to create a variety of beaded headbands that will certainly turn heads!

Advertisement

Zigzag Delight Headband

Is this beaded creation a tiara? No, but it sure looks like one! Read this page to learn how to make this unique band of jewels.

Ribbon Headband

Use beads, polka dots, and even flowers to create the perfect ribbon headband. Go to this page to find out how!

Mystic Halo Headband

Kids' imaginations will run wild as they create this mystic beaded hair accessory using every color of the rainbow. If you're ready to get started, go directly to this page.

Fit for a Queen Headband

In just a few easy steps, you can create this colorful, crown-like work of art that will make you look (and feel) like a queen. Continue to this page to learn more.

Rainbow Headbands

Colorful glass beads and some wire is all you'll need to weave a rainbow of color throughout these bright bands. If you want to brighten your day, go to this page to begin making your rainbow headbands!

Continue to the next page to begin working on your zigzag delight headband, or pick your favorite and start there. It's up to you.

For more fun crafts and activities for kids, see: