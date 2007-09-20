How to Make Beaded Jewelry

" " Beaded jewelry is an easy way to put a unique twist on your outfit.

Beaded jewelry is a great way to put a twist on an old outfit or add panache to a new one. And beads are affordable, proving that beautiful jewelry doesn't have to be expensive.

No matter what look you are going for, there is sure to be a perfect piece of beaded jewelry that will help you achieve it.

Advertisement

Springtime Jewelry

This beaded jewelry is perfect for your spring outfits, but you can customize it for any season.

Puttin' on the Glitz Jewelry

Feel like a glamorous night out on the town? This beaded jewelry is the perfect accoutrement.

Simply Ear-resistible Ear Cuff

Your friends will all want to know where you got this awesome piece of beaded jewelry.

Hardware Store Jewelry

Sometimes common household items can be turned into cool beaded jewelry -- find out how.

Awesome Earring Keeper

These are the perfect places to keep all the beaded jewelry you'll be making.

The first jewelry you'll learn how to make is a great way to celebrate the changing of the seasons. Click next to learn more.

For more fun activities and bead crafts, check out: