Style Tips & Advice

How Shapewear Works
Squeezing into a tight pair of Spanx can make you look better, if not feel better. But where did all your extra disappear to temporarily?

By Meisa Salaita

How Long Should You Really Go Without Washing Your Jeans?
Is it that important? What about just putting them in the freezer? That's a thing, right?

By Laurie L. Dove

Should You Always Bet On Black?
Survey finds black is the color of choice for important occasions but not everyone agrees.

By Alia Hoyt

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration’s Tattoo Pavilion
Did you know that you could get a tattoo at Star Wars Celebration? The artists of Ink-Fusion Empire travel to cons to give attendees unforgettable souvenirs. Check out the great tattoo work of Brandi Smart as she shares tips for first timers.

HowStuffWorks: How To Fold A Shirt
The fine art of shirt-folding is always appreciated but often misunderstood. Learn how to fold a shirt like the pros in 7 easy steps.

5 Modern Shabby Yet Chic Styles
Love to scour thrift stores and flea markets for stylishly shabby pieces for your home? Why not bring this look to your wardrobe with vintage-inspired pieces, floral fabrics and plenty of frilly extras?

By Bambi Turner

What to Pack for a Stylish Weekend Away
You might only be going out of town for a couple of days, but it feels like you need enough clothes for an entire week. How do you pack clothing for day and night and still have room in your overnight bag for a souvenir?

By Jill Jaracz

Bell Bottoms: Are They Coming Back?
The classic look of the 1970s is trying to make another comeback. Will the aughts love the look of flared pants?

By Jill Jaracz

A Guide to Finding Pants That Fit
No matter your body type, you can find a pair of pants that fit you perfectly. The key is knowing Ã¢â‚¬â€œ and accepting Ã¢â‚¬â€œ that every pair of pants doesn't fit every body.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Style Tips: Color Blocking Do's and Don'ts
Color blocking is all the rage these days, but there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. Here's how.

By Brion O'Connor

What to Wear With Large Prints
Whether you love or hate large prints, our guide will help you decide which is best for you.

By Kim Williamson

Women's Guide to Shopping for Clothes
Whether you live to shop or hate to set foot in the mall, you've got to do it at some point! We've got some great tips for you, whether you're doing a quick solo trip or an all-day fiesta with the girls.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Flattering Ideas for High-waisted Pants
High-waisted pants are making a comeback. If you're brave enough to give them a try, here are five tips for avoiding a fashion disaster.

By Alison Cooper

Guide to Finding an Evening Dress
You may have a pretty good idea of what styles look good on you for work, casual Friday and weekend fun. But dressing up may be a little bit trickier.

By Sara Elliott

How to Mix Fashion Styles: Preppy and Professional
The preppy look can be both casual and dressy, so you can fly your prep flag in many different ways, including at the office.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Find a Flattering Swimsuit
The beach is a place where you bare it all--or most of it all. The right swimsuit can help you turn heads for all the right reasons. Learn which style is right for your body.

By Jill Jaracz

5 Tips for Sporting the Soho Chic Look
The streets of Soho are filled with fashionistas who are always getting it right. How can you dress like one of them?

By Debra Ronca

5 Ways to Express Your Indie Style
If you've been shopping at the mall for a couple of decades now, it might be time to shake things up a little. It might be time to go indie.

By Alison Cooper

Creating Eclectic Style With Clothes You Own
Want to stand out in a crowd? Creating an eclectic fashion style will help you get noticed, but you don't need to break the bank to do it.

By Jill Jaracz

5 Essential Vintage Items for Your Closet
Everyone loves trends, but you depend on the classics -- those timeless go-to pieces that you can throw on to complete your look. Here are five vintage essentials for every fashionista's closet.

By Marie Willsey

5 Features Women Want in Clothing
Shopping for the perfect wardrobe can be both thrilling and daunting, often simultaneously. What do women really look for when filling their closets with the perfect clothing choices?

By Stefani Newman

5 Gothic Style Trends
Going goth no longer means all black clothes and multiple piercings. It's becoming mainstream and even ruled the runways during the spring fashion shows.

By Sara Elliott

5 Ways to Wear Seersucker
Seersucker's a fashion classic -- if you don't overdo it. We'll show you how to wear this summer style essential and look fab at it.

By Terri Briseno

5 Must-have Shorts for Men
In the summer, women can wear tank tops, tube tops, dresses, skirts, shorts, capris -- basically, whatever they want. Men have shorts, and that's about it. Here are the five kinds of shorts that every man should have.

By Alison Cooper

5 Swimsuits for the Everyday Man
When it comes to men's swimsuits, they all look pretty similar. But there are some definite differences that will come out when you suit up.

By Sara Elliott