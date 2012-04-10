5 Essential Summer Accessories Women Should Have

" " Every girl needs certain accessories to make it through the summer. Goodshot/ Thinkstock

As the weather heats up, women everywhere throw off their wool coats and heavy sweaters in favor of cool and breezy summer styles. Of course, not everyone has the cash to invest in a whole new summer wardrobe every year. Instead, focus on fashionable add-ons to freshen up your look without breaking the bank. Bags, shoes and other accessories allow you to try new trends without spending a fortune or taking a major fashion risk.

So what makes the perfect summer accessory, anyway? When temperatures are at their peak, look for items that combine form and function, shielding you from hazardous UV-rays while adding a touch of style. Choose clothes that not only make you look good, but also feel good as you throw off the dark, drab days of winter for the fun-packed, sun-soaked days of summer.

Advertisement

Read the next page to learn about a fashionable summer accessory that can be worn around your neck, shoulders or waist.