5 Modern Shabby Yet Chic Styles

" " The romantic look of "shabby chic" can be a fashion statement as well as a decorating one. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

During the early 20th century, two world wars ravaged Britain, leading to severe shortages and great sacrifices by the people on the home front. The aging estates with their well-worn furnishings and faded fabrics helped to inspire a shabby yet chic decorating style that emphasizes the beauty and character found in imperfection. This type of décor combines elements of the cozy cottage style with influences from the Victorian and French country styles to create a look that's timeless, elegant and rooted in nostalgia.

The shabby elegant style has even found its way into the world of fashion, where fans of the look blend modern couture with vintage or vintage-inspired pieces for a shabby yet chic style. These devotees strive for a style that's classic and pulled together rather than one that's trendy. Mastering this look is all about eschewing what's fashionable today in favor of clothes that look as beautiful now as they will in a decade. Ready to add shabby couture to your wardrobe? Check out these five modern takes on the shabby yet chic look.