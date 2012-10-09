A Guide to Finding Pants That Fit

" " Finding that perfect pair of pants is much easier said than done. ML Harris/ Getty Images

Unless you've found the perfect pants style that works for your body type, pants shopping can almost be as aggravating as bathing suit shopping. (Note: We said "almost.") We all know from experience in the dressing room that one pants silhouette does not fit all body types. This can be particularly trying when certain styles of pants are in fashion and you want to stay trendy. But ultimately, we always feel physically and emotionally better when our pants both fit well and flatter our shape. Knowing your body shape is half the battle when looking for the perfect pants. Whether you're pear-shaped or straight, hourglass or petite, rest assured there is a pant style out there that will make you look and feel fabulous.

There are a couple of factors that go into finding the right pants for your body shape. The cut of the leg has a huge influence on the final outcome, and so does rise, which is the measurement between the crotch and the top of the waistband. The combination of these two things can make or break your ensemble because what flatters one body style may look all wrong on another. And then, of course, there's a matter of finding the right size -- one that doesn't gap in the waist or fit too snugly in the hips. The problem lies in the fact that sizes often vary among different brands. So while you may be a comfortable size 10 in one label, a size 12 may strain at the thighs in another. The lesson we can learn from this? Try not to get obsessed with the number in the waistband. The goal is to find a pair of pants that fit well -- and that's what will make you feel the best.