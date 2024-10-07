20 Group Costume Ideas for Halloween

" " Whether you're coordinating with family, friends or coworkers, collaborating on a group aesthetic can add an extra pinch of flair to your spooky season. Eugenio Marongiu / Getty Images/Image Source

Halloween is around the corner, and it’s time to brainstorm the best group costume ideas for you and your friends. Whether you’re going to a Halloween party, trick-or-treating or entering a costume contest, the key to success is creativity, coordination and a dash of humor.

We’ve got you covered with ideas ranging from spooky to sweet and everything in between. And the best part? Many of these ideas can be pulled together with items from your closet — talk about a win!

Keep reading to hear how you and your friends can get into group costumes as your favorite characters or real-life people.