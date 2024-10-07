20 Group Costume Ideas for Halloween

By: Mack Hayden  |  Oct 7, 2024
Whether you're coordinating with family, friends or coworkers, collaborating on a group aesthetic can add an extra pinch of flair to your spooky season. Eugenio Marongiu / Getty Images/Image Source

Halloween is around the corner, and it’s time to brainstorm the best group costume ideas for you and your friends. Whether you’re going to a Halloween party, trick-or-treating or entering a costume contest, the key to success is creativity, coordination and a dash of humor.

We’ve got you covered with ideas ranging from spooky to sweet and everything in between. And the best part? Many of these ideas can be pulled together with items from your closet — talk about a win!

Keep reading to hear how you and your friends can get into group costumes as your favorite characters or real-life people.

Contents
  1. Spice Girls
  2. Ghostbusters
  3. The Barbie Crew
  4. Rock Legends
  5. Wizard of Oz
  6. Avengers
  7. Ash, Misty and Brock
  8. Scooby-Doo and the Gang
  9. Harry Potter and Friends
  10. The Addams Family
  11. Minions
  12. 'Stranger Things' Friends
  13. Super Mario Characters
  14. The Flintstones Family
  15. The Plastics From 'Mean Girls'
  16. The 'Toy Story' Gang
  17. The Golden Girls
  18. 'Jurassic Park' Dinosaurs and Doctors
  19. 'Alice in Wonderland' Characters
  20. The Sanderson Sisters From 'Hocus Pocus'

1. Spice Girls

Calling all '90s kids! The Spice Girls are a classic group costume that’s fun and fashionable. With five distinct personalities — Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh — this is a great way to show off your style.

Plus, if you’re doing a girls' night Halloween celebration, this look is the perfect fit. Dust off your platform heels, dig out your sparkly boots and embrace some girl power.

2. Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call? Whether you’re working with a group of four or looping in even more people, this group Halloween costume is sure to impress. You can always cast someone as Slimer or the Stay Puft marshmallow man for bonus points.

Armed with proton packs and the iconic beige jumpsuits, you and your crew will be ready to handle any spooky situation that arises. Just don’t forget to practice your ghost-busting poses — you’ll need them for the costume contest photos!

3. The Barbie Crew

Thanks to the latest "Barbie" movie, there’s never been a better time to go all-in on a Barbie-inspired group costume. Whether you recreate classic Barbie looks from various eras or mix in a few Ken dolls for fun, these Halloween costume ideas are a great way to go glam.

Think pink, sparkle and a lot of glitter to complete the look.

4. Rock Legends

Why not channel your favorite music icons for Halloween? Go as The Rolling Stones, The Beatles or even the glam-rock group KISS. Each member of your group can pick a legendary musician to dress up as, complete with wigs, makeup and wild outfits. You’ll be the most rocking crew at any Halloween party.

5. Wizard of Oz

Get ready to skip down the yellow brick road with one of the most classic group Halloween costume ideas. With Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow, this iconic look will transport everyone to the magical world of Oz. And if you’re feeling extra creative, bring along Toto, the beloved dog.

6. Avengers

When in doubt, go superhero. Marvel’s Avengers make for the ultimate group Halloween costumes. With characters like Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and Black Widow, each member of your group can dress up as their favorite superhero. The best part?

You’ll not only look awesome, but you’ll also feel like you can save the world — or at least the Halloween party.

7. Ash, Misty and Brock

Calling all Pokémon fans! Dress up as Ash, Misty, and Brock, the iconic trio of Pokémon trainers. Whether you're rocking Ash's signature cap, Misty's high ponytail or Brock's trusty vest, this group costume idea is perfect for Halloween parties and Pokémon battles alike. Carry around a plush Pikachu to complete the look.

8. Scooby-Doo and the Gang

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. team have been solving spooky mysteries for decades, making them a fantastic group look for Halloween. Dressing up as Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred make this group costume idea a fan favorite. And of course, if you have a dog, you already have your Scooby!

9. Harry Potter and Friends

Calling all Harry Potter fans! Grab your wands and robes and go as the golden trio: Harry, Ron and Hermione. Add in some Death Eaters or professors if your group is larger, and you’ve got yourself a magical Halloween costume that will leave everyone spellbound.

Don’t forget your house scarves and wands for that extra touch of authenticity!

10. The Addams Family

If you’re looking for a costume that's spooky, kooky and altogether ooky, the Addams Family is the way to go. From Gomez and Morticia to Wednesday and Uncle Fester, each character has a distinct look that’s sure to turn heads. This classic Halloween costume is perfect for a family group look or for friends who want to channel their inner goths.

11. Minions

If you’re trying to be the cutest group around, why not go as the Minions from the "Despicable Me" movies? Throw on some overalls, yellow shirts and goggles, and you're ready to go!

It's a fun and easy look that’s perfect for both adults and kids. Plus, you’ll be super comfortable dressing like these lovable characters.

12. 'Stranger Things' Friends

Transport your group to the Upside Down by dressing up as the characters from "Stranger Things." Whether you’re rocking Eleven’s signature pink dress or Dustin’s baseball cap, the characters from this hit show make for a retro, spooky group Halloween costume.

13. Super Mario Characters

Ready to win the Halloween costume contest? Level up by dressing as the Super Mario crew. From Mario and Luigi to Princess Peach and Bowser, there are endless characters from this classic video game to choose from.

The best part is that these costumes are instantly recognizable, making them a hit at any Halloween party.

14. The Flintstones Family

Go back in time with a group look inspired by "The Flintstones." Dress up as Fred, Wilma, and Pebbles to make the iconic prehistoric family, or mix in Barney, Betty and Bamm-Bamm to incorporate all the key cast members. It’s also a great costume for families or groups of friends who want something easy and low-maintenance.

15. The Plastics From 'Mean Girls'

On Wednesdays we wear pink. Obviously. Grab your squad and go as the Plastics from "Mean Girls" — Regina George, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners. This costume is perfect for a girls' night out, and the looks are super easy to recreate from your closet. Add some attitude, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate group Halloween look.

16. The 'Toy Story' Gang

Round up your friends and dress as characters from "Toy Story." With options like Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Bo Peep to choose from, this group costume idea is great for kids and adults alike. Plus, it’s the perfect chance to relive one of your favorite animated movies.

17. The Golden Girls

Looking for a group Halloween costume that’s hilarious and nostalgic? The ladies from "The Golden Girls" are an unexpected but fantastic choice! Dress up as Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia, and you’ll be the sassiest crew at the party. Bonus points if you pull out some witty one-liners.

18. 'Jurassic Park' Dinosaurs and Doctors

Whether you’re a giant fan of dinosaurs or just love the "Jurassic Park" franchise, this is a roar-worthy group costume idea.

Some of you can head out as Dr. Grant, Dr. Sadler or Dr. Malcolm, while others can go as dinosaurs like the mighty T-Rex or a set of velociraptors. It’s a fun and dynamic look that’s perfect for Halloween.

19. 'Alice in Wonderland' Characters

Fall down the rabbit hole with an "Alice in Wonderland"-themed group look. Dress up as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, the White Rabbit and more.

There are so many whimsical and colorful characters from this classic story that you could have a great group costume for 10 or even 20 people — a great flex if you're coordinating with a larger team or department at work.

20. The Sanderson Sisters From 'Hocus Pocus'

Looking for a witchy vibe? The Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus" are the ultimate spooky yet fun group costume. Grab your broomsticks and don the distinctive looks of Winifred, Sarah and Mary.

This costume idea is great for a trio, and you can even have someone dress as Binx, the talking black cat, to really round out the crew. Bonus: sing "I Put a Spell on You" for an extra Halloween treat.

