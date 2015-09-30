How To Fold A Shirt

The fine art of shirt-folding is always appreciated but often misunderstood. Learn how to fold a shirt like the pros in 7 easy steps.

More Videos

Recent Videos

HowStuffWorks Illustrated: Forgot to Defrost Your Turkey?

FIND OUT MORE

Take a Bite Out of Cheese Curds

FIND OUT MORE

We're Car-hopping at the Varsity, the World's Largest Drive-in!

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration’s Tattoo Pavilion

FIND OUT MORE

HowStuffWorks: How To Fold A Shirt

FIND OUT MORE

Foodstuff: The Sexiest Vegetable

FIND OUT MORE