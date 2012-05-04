5 Gothic Style Trends

If you're not afraid of the dark, the mainstream fashion scene is becoming downright interesting -- in a moody sort of way. Gothic influences are everywhere, and if you're a fan of the somber, Victorian look, you don't necessarily have to sport black lipstick and multiple piercings to make it work.

Hollywood is fueling some of the gothmania with popular film noir entries like "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and the "Twilight" series. If you've been into the lush materials, spiky silver accents and lacy peek-a-boo allure of gothic fashion for a while, this may be your season to shine in the spotlight. Let's take a look at five gothic style trends that are appearing on the fashion runway and making it chic to be bleak.