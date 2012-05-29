5 Ways to Express Your Indie Style

" " Unique clothes are a great way to indulge your own tastes and express your own creativity. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Are you stuck in a fashion rut? Tired of looking like everyone else? Have you spent 95 percent of your clothing budget at the same old stores at the mall? Do you have a lot of khaki in your wardrobe? Is there a repressed design diva lurking inside of you that's just screaming to come out?

If you can answer in the affirmative to any of these questions, it's probably time to start breaking the mold a little bit. You've been an obedient sheep for too long. It's time to go indie.

What does "indie" mean, you ask? Well, it's short for "independent," which basically means independent, alternative non-corporate design. It means indulging your own tastes and expressing your own creativity instead of following trends. Going indie means supporting local artists, incorporating vintage and second-hand products into your home and wardrobe, and thinking outside the box a little in terms of where you spend your money.

It might take a little time and effort to cultivate your indie style. You're not going to find many indie products at the mall or any big-box store. Keeping it small and local is a big part of the whole deal, so you have to do some digging, either online or in local stores. Of course, there's no shortage of expensive ways to go indie -- it'd be pretty easy to empty your wallet on handmade clothes and accessories. But part of the fun of buying independent goods is scoring great deals, finding buried treasure and discovering new designers.

If you need some help getting started, here are five easy jumping-off points into the world of indie style. Enjoy!