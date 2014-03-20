Hairstyles

Hairstyles are an important part of looking fashionable. Learn about different hairstyles and get hairstyle tips.

From Ancient Greece to 'Tiger King': The Hilarious History of the Mullet
Ah, the mullet. From ancient Greek spearmen to Joe Exotic, America's most notorious big cat owner, the mullet seems destined to stick around and around and around, forever.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Awesome Hair Takes Over Atlanta at Bronner Bros. Hair Show
The biggest and brightest in the world of hair and beauty got their stab at the spotlight as the Bronner Brothers hosted their bi-annual hair and beauty show in Atlanta.

By Khiry Clements

Barbers Across the Globe Are Using Fire to Style Hair
From Pakistan to Palestine and from Ipanema to Illinois, what's up with barbers applying open flames to their clients' coiffures?

By Chris Opfer

The Creator of the Beehive Hairdo Has Died
Margaret Vinci Heldt, who inspired Amy Winehouse, Marge Simpson, the B-52's, the Ronettes and more, was 98.

By Christopher Hassiotis

'Man Bun' Alert! Hair Club for Men Could Be Next
Your 'man bun' may be cool now, but what could it do to your hairline long-term?

By Alia Hoyt

Goodbye Beard, Hello Beardstache: Who Spots the End of Trends?
Cupcakes. LOL. All dead. Trends flatline all the time. The trick lies in when and why you call them done.

By Julia Layton

10 Hairstyles That Make You Look Thinner
It's a legitimate request: "Make me look thinner." How can your hair stylist turn your face from round to long and slender, just like all the movie stars?

By Debra Ronca

10 Accessories for Short Hair
If you have short hair, you might think you need to bid adieu to hair accessories. After all, you can't sweep your hair up into kicky ponytails anymore. But don't fret -- there are plenty of ways to have fun with short hair.

By Julia Layton & Alison Cooper

10 Things Your Hair Stylist Doesn't Want You to Know
You may love your hair stylist. He makes you look like a star and gives you the best scalp massage in town. But he's also getting paid. What are 10 things your stylist could be keeping close to the chest?

By Julia Layton

How to Make Your Hair Look Thicker
Thin, lifeless and flat is no way for your hair to look. But what to do? Tease it, cut it, spray it? Never fear -- we'll guide you to a fuller, more luxurious mane.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Straight Talk for Straight Hair: Top 5 Tips for Straight Hair
It's only natural: Women with straight hair would often kill for a curly hair day. Sleek can be stunning, but straight hair isn't always sleek and maintenance-free. How can you keep your tresses looking shiny and full of volume?

By Julia Layton

How to Get the Haircut You Want
It's time for a new do. You're finally ready to go short -- well, not too short and absolutely no spiky bits. Whether you're going to your regular stylist or a standby, getting the haircut you want can be easy if you follow these essential tips.

By Alison Cooper

What if I never cut my hair?
If you never cut your hair, would you end up looking like Cousin It from the Adams Family? It's possible, but unlikely. So what would happen if you never visited the barber or beauty shop again?

By Katherine Neer

21 Unforgettable Hairstyles
Some hairstyles never go out of style, while others are better left behind. From the finger wave to the mohawk, check out these 21 unforgettable hairstyles.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Pepper Pastor's Hair Tips
See these hair tips to learn all about choosing a stylist, using extensions and styling your hair for a night out. Improve your beauty with these hair tips.