How to look 10 pounds thinner.

We've all been there -- a 10-year reunion, a wedding, a gala, or just a date on the calendar that we circled to mark our desire to finally lose those 10 pounds that have dogged us since the holidays. We meant to go to the gym. We meant to not eat that extra slice of pizza. But, oops -- it just didn't happen. So what's a guy or girl to do?
Luckily, there are a few tried-and-true tricks that'll have you looking lean, mean and fabulous in no time. The key is to finesse your dress by picking clothes, shoes, makeup, and accessories that will lengthen your lines, camouflage your problem areas and play up your assets.
Advertisement
Looking your best isn't about wearing the sexiest rags or the skinniest jeans. It's about finding clothes that flatter your particular figure. So, take a look in the mirror. Are you heavier up top or pair shaped?
The first step is to determine your body type. Beauty is all about proportion. By figuring our where your body is out of whack, you can choose clothes that will camouflage your figure's quirks and make you look 10 pounds thinner. Read on to find out what it means to Fibonacci your fit.
Advertisement