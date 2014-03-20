Lifestyle
Style

Style

HowStuffWorks has everything you need to look great through every phase of your life. We know that your style changes as your life changes and we've got tips on hair, makeup, accessories and fashion that will help you look your best and always look like you.

The Hope Diamond Probably Isn't Cursed, After All

The Hope Diamond Probably Isn't Cursed, After All

5 Essential Summer Accessories Women Should Have

5 Essential Summer Accessories Women Should Have

5 Essential Summer Accessories Men Should Have

5 Essential Summer Accessories Men Should Have

Ridiculous History: Nike's Very First Shoes Were Made With a Waffle Iron

Ridiculous History: Nike's Very First Shoes Were Made With a Waffle Iron

Guide to Finding the Best Shoes for Skinny Jeans

Guide to Finding the Best Shoes for Skinny Jeans

Mix and Match or Matchy-Match: Purse and Shoes

Mix and Match or Matchy-Match: Purse and Shoes

What's the difference between old and vintage?

What's the difference between old and vintage?

How much is too much when it comes to cologne?

How much is too much when it comes to cologne?

How much is too much when it comes to perfume?

How much is too much when it comes to perfume?

The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That

The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That

Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback

Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback

Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!

Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!

From Ancient Greece to 'Tiger King': The Hilarious History of the Mullet

From Ancient Greece to 'Tiger King': The Hilarious History of the Mullet

Awesome Hair Takes Over Atlanta at Bronner Bros. Hair Show

Awesome Hair Takes Over Atlanta at Bronner Bros. Hair Show

Barbers Across the Globe Are Using Fire to Style Hair

Barbers Across the Globe Are Using Fire to Style Hair

Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!

Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!

Concealers are a Girl's Best Friend

Concealers are a Girl's Best Friend

What is high-definition makeup?

What is high-definition makeup?

How Shapewear Works

How Shapewear Works

How Long Should You Really Go Without Washing Your Jeans?

How Long Should You Really Go Without Washing Your Jeans?

Should You Always Bet On Black?

Should You Always Bet On Black?

What's the difference between all-natural and chemical-based fragrances?

FIND OUT MORE

Denim Fit and Find Guide for Inverted Triangle

FIND OUT MORE

Powder vs. Liquid Makeup

FIND OUT MORE

Concealers are a Girl's Best Friend

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That
The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That

The apparel industry is one of the most profound polluters in the world, but there are some companies trying to make up for it and create a sustainable fashion future. Here are 10 of the good guys.

By Jeremy Glass

From Ancient Greece to 'Tiger King': The Hilarious History of the Mullet
From Ancient Greece to 'Tiger King': The Hilarious History of the Mullet

Ah, the mullet. From ancient Greek spearmen to Joe Exotic, America's most notorious big cat owner, the mullet seems destined to stick around and around and around, forever.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback
Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback

It's had a bumpy history over the past 100 years, going in and out fashion. But some folks never tire of its warmth.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Advertisement

Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!
Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!

It's time to rethink everything you know about wearing wool. It's not just for warm clothes anymore. It's also ideal for swimwear.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

10 Iconic Fashion Pieces Named for People or Places
10 Iconic Fashion Pieces Named for People or Places

From the itty-bitty bikini to that must-have Hermès Birkin bag, these fashion favorites have names that are as iconic as the people and places that inspired them.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Underwear You Can Wear 'for Weeks' Without Washing
Underwear You Can Wear 'for Weeks' Without Washing

It probably won't surprise you to learn this product was developed by four guys in their 20s.

By Nathan Chandler

Great-great-Grandma's Swimsuit Was a Hot Mess
Great-great-Grandma's Swimsuit Was a Hot Mess

Fashion's most controversial garment has undergone a most fortunate evolution.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!
Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!

When was the last time you refreshed your cosmetics bag? If it wasn't in the last few months, chances are some of that stuff has gone bad.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?
Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?

Men's garments are made with deep, plentiful pockets, while women are forced to stash their keys in their bra. What's wrong with this picture?

By Jesslyn Shields

Awesome Hair Takes Over Atlanta at Bronner Bros. Hair Show
Awesome Hair Takes Over Atlanta at Bronner Bros. Hair Show

The biggest and brightest in the world of hair and beauty got their stab at the spotlight as the Bronner Brothers hosted their bi-annual hair and beauty show in Atlanta.

By Khiry Clements

Pantone Says the Future Is Purple
Pantone Says the Future Is Purple

Pantone has been influencing our color choices for decades — and its color of the year is just part of that philosophy.

By Cherise Threewitt

Advertisement

The Ridiculous Reason Most Women's Clothes Don't Have Real Pockets
The Ridiculous Reason Most Women's Clothes Don't Have Real Pockets

As Alanis Morissette might have said, we've got one hand in our pocket — and the other is digging into our purse. Why does women's clothing often lack pockets that can hold anything?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

The Hope Diamond Probably Isn't Cursed, After All
The Hope Diamond Probably Isn't Cursed, After All

The enormous blue diamond is famed for its size and its tendency to bring bad luck. But its tragic history has been overblown, thanks to a few embellished stories.

By Kate Kershner

Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up
Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up

You buy the right size but your shirt still bunches up. What gives?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Things You Didn't Know About Blue Jeans
5 Things You Didn't Know About Blue Jeans

Denim pants have gone from mining camps and ranches to the White House. How did they get so popular and why are sales shrinking now?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Advertisement

What Happens to Red Carpet Dresses After Celebrities Wear Them?
What Happens to Red Carpet Dresses After Celebrities Wear Them?

After the celebrity struts down the red carpet in her borrowed designer gown, must she return it? And what does the designer do with it?

By Dave Roos

What's a Tall Fashionista to Do?
What's a Tall Fashionista to Do?

Finding clothes that fit when you're a tall woman is a hassle — but it's better than it used to be.

By Alia Hoyt

Barbers Across the Globe Are Using Fire to Style Hair
Barbers Across the Globe Are Using Fire to Style Hair

From Pakistan to Palestine and from Ipanema to Illinois, what's up with barbers applying open flames to their clients' coiffures?

By Chris Opfer

How Shapewear Works
How Shapewear Works

Squeezing into a tight pair of Spanx can make you look better, if not feel better. But where did all your extra disappear to temporarily?

By Meisa Salaita

Advertisement

Clothing Industry's Narrow Focus Sidelines People With Disabilities
Clothing Industry's Narrow Focus Sidelines People With Disabilities

A new survey says many disabled people don't attend events because they can't find appropriate clothing. But some companies are working to change that.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Is the Speedo Disappearing From European Beaches?
Why Is the Speedo Disappearing From European Beaches?

The brief-style swimsuit has never caught on in puritanical America like around the world. But as baggy shorts become more popular, is this body image, or just fashion?

By Chris Opfer

Alexander McQueen's Skin to Live Again — in Synthetic Leather
Alexander McQueen's Skin to Live Again — in Synthetic Leather

Which kind of makes you wonder: What's stopping someone from taking your cells, growing your flesh and doing anything they please with it?

By Robert Lamb

Ridiculous History: Nike's Very First Shoes Were Made With a Waffle Iron
Ridiculous History: Nike's Very First Shoes Were Made With a Waffle Iron

The running shoe that put Nike on the map was designed over the breakfast table, and a relic of its genesis was unearthed after years in a trash pit.

By Chris Opfer

Advertisement

The Creator of the Beehive Hairdo Has Died
The Creator of the Beehive Hairdo Has Died

Margaret Vinci Heldt, who inspired Amy Winehouse, Marge Simpson, the B-52's, the Ronettes and more, was 98.

By Christopher Hassiotis

How Long Should You Really Go Without Washing Your Jeans?
How Long Should You Really Go Without Washing Your Jeans?

Is it that important? What about just putting them in the freezer? That's a thing, right? This BrainStuff video looks into the science and dispels some myths.

By Laurie L. Dove