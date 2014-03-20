HowStuffWorks has everything you need to look great through every phase of your life. We know that your style changes as your life changes and we've got tips on hair, makeup, accessories and fashion that will help you look your best and always look like you.
The apparel industry is one of the most profound polluters in the world, but there are some companies trying to make up for it and create a sustainable fashion future. Here are 10 of the good guys.
By Jeremy Glass
Ah, the mullet. From ancient Greek spearmen to Joe Exotic, America's most notorious big cat owner, the mullet seems destined to stick around and around and around, forever.
It's had a bumpy history over the past 100 years, going in and out fashion. But some folks never tire of its warmth.
It's time to rethink everything you know about wearing wool. It's not just for warm clothes anymore. It's also ideal for swimwear.
From the itty-bitty bikini to that must-have Hermès Birkin bag, these fashion favorites have names that are as iconic as the people and places that inspired them.
It probably won't surprise you to learn this product was developed by four guys in their 20s.
Fashion's most controversial garment has undergone a most fortunate evolution.
By Alia Hoyt
When was the last time you refreshed your cosmetics bag? If it wasn't in the last few months, chances are some of that stuff has gone bad.
Men's garments are made with deep, plentiful pockets, while women are forced to stash their keys in their bra. What's wrong with this picture?
The biggest and brightest in the world of hair and beauty got their stab at the spotlight as the Bronner Brothers hosted their bi-annual hair and beauty show in Atlanta.
Pantone has been influencing our color choices for decades — and its color of the year is just part of that philosophy.
As Alanis Morissette might have said, we've got one hand in our pocket — and the other is digging into our purse. Why does women's clothing often lack pockets that can hold anything?
The enormous blue diamond is famed for its size and its tendency to bring bad luck. But its tragic history has been overblown, thanks to a few embellished stories.
You buy the right size but your shirt still bunches up. What gives?
By Alia Hoyt
Denim pants have gone from mining camps and ranches to the White House. How did they get so popular and why are sales shrinking now?
After the celebrity struts down the red carpet in her borrowed designer gown, must she return it? And what does the designer do with it?
By Dave Roos
Finding clothes that fit when you're a tall woman is a hassle — but it's better than it used to be.
By Alia Hoyt
From Pakistan to Palestine and from Ipanema to Illinois, what's up with barbers applying open flames to their clients' coiffures?
By Chris Opfer
Squeezing into a tight pair of Spanx can make you look better, if not feel better. But where did all your extra disappear to temporarily?
A new survey says many disabled people don't attend events because they can't find appropriate clothing. But some companies are working to change that.
By Alia Hoyt
The brief-style swimsuit has never caught on in puritanical America like around the world. But as baggy shorts become more popular, is this body image, or just fashion?
By Chris Opfer
Which kind of makes you wonder: What's stopping someone from taking your cells, growing your flesh and doing anything they please with it?
By Robert Lamb
The running shoe that put Nike on the map was designed over the breakfast table, and a relic of its genesis was unearthed after years in a trash pit.
By Chris Opfer
Margaret Vinci Heldt, who inspired Amy Winehouse, Marge Simpson, the B-52's, the Ronettes and more, was 98.
Is it that important? What about just putting them in the freezer? That's a thing, right? This BrainStuff video looks into the science and dispels some myths.