5 Alternatives to Flip-flops for Men

" " Flip-flops are fine when you're lounging around the pool all day, but for other activities, these casual shoes won't cut it. Terry Vine/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Even in the heat of summer, you can't wear flip-flops all the time. They may be your go-to footwear during warmer months, but donning a pair while mowing the lawn or riding your bicycle could lead to a trip to the emergency room with a nasty stress fracture, a broken bone or even (in the case of the lawn mower) a few missing digits. Plus, they're not exactly formal friendly. There's a right time and place for these ultra-casual shoes, but what do you wear on your feet when they're in need of a little more class or support?

No matter what kind of shoe best suits your lifestyle, you have plenty of options besides flip-flops. To help narrow your search, we've collected a short list of styles that's sure to satisfy the outdoorsman, the athlete, the preppy office worker -- and everyone else in between. So without further ado, here are five alternatives to flip-flops for men.

Advertisement

Read the next page to learn about a shoe that's origins are older than the Declaration of Independence.