How Star Wars Works

Star Wars Celebration’s Tattoo Pavilion

Did you know that you could get a tattoo at Star Wars Celebration? The artists of Ink-Fusion Empire travel to cons to give attendees unforgettable souvenirs. Check out the great tattoo work of Brandi Smart as she shares tips for first timers.

More Videos
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > How Tattoos Work
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > How Tattoo Removal Works
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Tattoos: Fast Facts
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Are there medical reasons to get a tattoo?
Health > Treating Skin Problems > Can sandpaper remove tattoos?
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Are tattoos bad for my skin?
Health > Pregnancy Issues > Can you get a tattoo if you're pregnant?
Health > Postpartum Care > Can you get a tattoo if you're breast-feeding?
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Tattoos: Telling a Story of Self-esteem?
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Disappearing Tattoos for the Commitment Phobes
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Can you get a staph infection from a tattoo?
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Tattoos May Be Good for Your Health
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > At a Glance: Tattoos and Skin Health
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > I Got Tattooed With a Protostar â¦ For Science!
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Blackout Tattoos: Now That's Some Serious Ink
Health > Death & Dying > Telling Doctors Not to Resuscitate, by Tattoo
Health > Skin & Your Lifestyle > Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos
Health > Musculoskeletal Conditions > Being a Tattoo Artist Is a Pain in the Neck â Literally
People > Fads > How Animated Tattoos Work
People > Subcultures > How Scleral Tattoos Work
People > Body Art > DNA Tattoos: Iâve Got You Into My Skin
People > Body Art > History of Tattooing
People > Body Art > Top Tattoo Mistakes: LA Ink
People > Body Art > Celebrity Tattoo Pictures
People > Body Art > Do tattoos have a smell?
People > Body Art > 5 Tattoo Removal Tips
People > Body Art > 10 Tattoo Virgin Tips
People > Body Art > Do tongue tattoos affect your sense of taste?
People > Body Art > 5 Most Embarrassing Celebrity Tattoos
People > Body Art > Can you get a glow-in-the-dark tattoo?
People > Body Art > 10 Celebrity Tattoos We Just Don't Get
Lifestyle > Body Makeup > Tattoo Concealer: Now You See It; Now You Don't
Lifestyle > > How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebrationâs Tattoo Pavilion
Electronics > Other Gadgets > How Electronic Tattoos Work
Entertainment > Circus Arts > How did tattoos become a sideshow feature?
Science > Soldiers > Does the U.S. military have rules about tattoos?

Recent Videos

HowStuffWorks Illustrated: Forgot to Defrost Your Turkey?

FIND OUT MORE

Take a Bite Out of Cheese Curds

FIND OUT MORE

We're Car-hopping at the Varsity, the World's Largest Drive-in!

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration’s Tattoo Pavilion

FIND OUT MORE

HowStuffWorks: How To Fold A Shirt

FIND OUT MORE

Foodstuff: The Sexiest Vegetable

FIND OUT MORE