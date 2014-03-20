The Fashion Channel explores fashion trends, personal style and wardrobe ideas. See how you can improve your style.
Topics to Explore:
The apparel industry is one of the most profound polluters in the world, but there are some companies trying to make up for it and create a sustainable fashion future. Here are 10 of the good guys.
By Jeremy Glass
It's had a bumpy history over the past 100 years, going in and out fashion. But some folks never tire of its warmth.
It's time to rethink everything you know about wearing wool. It's not just for warm clothes anymore. It's also ideal for swimwear.
Advertisement
From the itty-bitty bikini to that must-have Hermès Birkin bag, these fashion favorites have names that are as iconic as the people and places that inspired them.
It probably won't surprise you to learn this product was developed by four guys in their 20s.
Fashion's most controversial garment has undergone a most fortunate evolution.
By Alia Hoyt
Men's garments are made with deep, plentiful pockets, while women are forced to stash their keys in their bra. What's wrong with this picture?
Advertisement
Pantone has been influencing our color choices for decades — and its color of the year is just part of that philosophy.
As Alanis Morissette might have said, we've got one hand in our pocket — and the other is digging into our purse. Why does women's clothing often lack pockets that can hold anything?
You buy the right size but your shirt still bunches up. What gives?
By Alia Hoyt
Denim pants have gone from mining camps and ranches to the White House. How did they get so popular and why are sales shrinking now?
Advertisement
After the celebrity struts down the red carpet in her borrowed designer gown, must she return it? And what does the designer do with it?
By Dave Roos
Finding clothes that fit when you're a tall woman is a hassle — but it's better than it used to be.
By Alia Hoyt
A new survey says many disabled people don't attend events because they can't find appropriate clothing. But some companies are working to change that.
By Alia Hoyt
The brief-style swimsuit has never caught on in puritanical America like around the world. But as baggy shorts become more popular, is this body image, or just fashion?
By Chris Opfer
Advertisement
Which kind of makes you wonder: What's stopping someone from taking your cells, growing your flesh and doing anything they please with it?
By Robert Lamb
Gender-bending clothing seems like a challenge to gender norms. Gender-bending models seem like a challenge to gender. Ready to meet a few?
By Julia Layton
Flip through photos of some 2013 Emmy Award Nominees to see which familiar TV faces have been nominated for the best of the best in television dramas and comedies!
By TLC
Sequined dresses really stand out. So what kind of shoes best complement them?
By Sara Elliott
Advertisement
Colored jeans can brighten up a fall, winter, spring or summer wardrobe. What are the dos and don'ts of donning hued jeans?
By Debra Ronca
It's hard to establish a unique style when you're wearing the same thing as the person next to you. How can you set yourself apart and become your own style icon?
By Debra Ronca
Fashion is typically cyclical, but these 10 classics have never gone out of style.
Kanye West is always turning heads -- from his high-energy stage performances to his foray into the fashion biz. But what can we learn from how this multi-talented icon dresses?
By Beth Brindle
Advertisement
Beyonce Knowles has been a fashion icon ever since she made her debut with Destiny's Child in the 1990s, but how can everyday folks copy her bold style choices? Here are 10 fashion lessons we can all learn from Beyonce.
What's the look of the '00s? It's an interesting question, with an even more interesting answer: Turns out 21st-century fashion isn't as high-tech as we might have expected.
By Julia Layton