10 Back to School Fashion Tips for 2012

5 Back-to-school Fashion Tips for Middle Schoolers

5 New Back-to-School Trends for 2011

What Happens to Red Carpet Dresses After Celebrities Wear Them?

Emmy Nominees Pictures

10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Beyonce

Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?

Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up

What's a Tall Fashionista to Do?

The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That

Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback

Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!

Underwear You Can Wear 'for Weeks' Without Washing

Denim Fit and Find Guide for Petites

What fashions work for women with curves?

Clothing Industry's Narrow Focus Sidelines People With Disabilities

10 Affordable Fall Fashion Finds

The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That
The apparel industry is one of the most profound polluters in the world, but there are some companies trying to make up for it and create a sustainable fashion future. Here are 10 of the good guys.

By Jeremy Glass

Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback
It's had a bumpy history over the past 100 years, going in and out fashion. But some folks never tire of its warmth.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!
It's time to rethink everything you know about wearing wool. It's not just for warm clothes anymore. It's also ideal for swimwear.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

10 Iconic Fashion Pieces Named for People or Places
From the itty-bitty bikini to that must-have Hermès Birkin bag, these fashion favorites have names that are as iconic as the people and places that inspired them.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Underwear You Can Wear 'for Weeks' Without Washing
It probably won't surprise you to learn this product was developed by four guys in their 20s.

By Nathan Chandler

Great-great-Grandma's Swimsuit Was a Hot Mess
Fashion's most controversial garment has undergone a most fortunate evolution.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?
Men's garments are made with deep, plentiful pockets, while women are forced to stash their keys in their bra. What's wrong with this picture?

By Jesslyn Shields

Pantone Says the Future Is Purple
Pantone has been influencing our color choices for decades — and its color of the year is just part of that philosophy.

By Cherise Threewitt

The Ridiculous Reason Most Women's Clothes Don't Have Real Pockets
As Alanis Morissette might have said, we've got one hand in our pocket — and the other is digging into our purse. Why does women's clothing often lack pockets that can hold anything?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up
You buy the right size but your shirt still bunches up. What gives?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Things You Didn't Know About Blue Jeans
Denim pants have gone from mining camps and ranches to the White House. How did they get so popular and why are sales shrinking now?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

What Happens to Red Carpet Dresses After Celebrities Wear Them?
After the celebrity struts down the red carpet in her borrowed designer gown, must she return it? And what does the designer do with it?

By Dave Roos

What's a Tall Fashionista to Do?
Finding clothes that fit when you're a tall woman is a hassle — but it's better than it used to be.

By Alia Hoyt

Clothing Industry's Narrow Focus Sidelines People With Disabilities
A new survey says many disabled people don't attend events because they can't find appropriate clothing. But some companies are working to change that.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Is the Speedo Disappearing From European Beaches?
The brief-style swimsuit has never caught on in puritanical America like around the world. But as baggy shorts become more popular, is this body image, or just fashion?

By Chris Opfer

Alexander McQueen's Skin to Live Again — in Synthetic Leather
Which kind of makes you wonder: What's stopping someone from taking your cells, growing your flesh and doing anything they please with it?

By Robert Lamb

'I Would Never Say That I Model as a Man': Androgynous Models Clear the Air
Gender-bending clothing seems like a challenge to gender norms. Gender-bending models seem like a challenge to gender. Ready to meet a few?

By Julia Layton

Emmy Nominees Pictures
Flip through photos of some 2013 Emmy Award Nominees to see which familiar TV faces have been nominated for the best of the best in television dramas and comedies!

By TLC

How to Coordinate a Sequin Dress and Shoes
Sequined dresses really stand out. So what kind of shoes best complement them?

By Sara Elliott

Colored Jean Trends and Faux Pas
Colored jeans can brighten up a fall, winter, spring or summer wardrobe. What are the dos and don'ts of donning hued jeans?

By Debra Ronca

5 Tips for Creating a Unique Style
It's hard to establish a unique style when you're wearing the same thing as the person next to you. How can you set yourself apart and become your own style icon?

By Debra Ronca

10 Modern Takes on Old Fashion Classics
Fashion is typically cyclical, but these 10 classics have never gone out of style.

By Terri Briseno

10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn from Kanye West
Kanye West is always turning heads -- from his high-energy stage performances to his foray into the fashion biz. But what can we learn from how this multi-talented icon dresses?

By Beth Brindle

10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Beyonce
Beyonce Knowles has been a fashion icon ever since she made her debut with Destiny's Child in the 1990s, but how can everyday folks copy her bold style choices? Here are 10 fashion lessons we can all learn from Beyonce.

By Marie Willsey

What's been the biggest change in fashion trends in the last decade?
What's the look of the '00s? It's an interesting question, with an even more interesting answer: Turns out 21st-century fashion isn't as high-tech as we might have expected.

By Julia Layton