How to Clean Makeup Brushes (and Why It's Important)

If you want flawless application and healthier skin, it's important to know how to clean makeup brushes. Dirty brushes can harbor bacteria, oil and leftover makeup, which can lead to breakouts or uneven makeup application. Regularly cleaning your makeup brushes not only helps maintain their performance but also extends their lifespan.
Whether you're dealing with foundation brushes, concealer brushes or lip brushes, using the right techniques can make the process quick and effective. From dish soap to gentle shampoo, here's the best way to keep your makeup brushes clean.
Step-by-step Instructions for Cleaning Makeup Brushes
1. Gather Your Supplies
Start by collecting your supplies. To remove residual makeup and clean you brushes, you'll need:
Dish soap or gentle shampoo
A clean towel
A bowl of warm water
Dry paper towel
2. Wet the Brush Head
Hold the brush head under lukewarm water to wet the bristles. Make sure to keep the handle and ferrule (the metal part) dry to prevent loosening the glue that holds the brush hairs in place. For synthetic brushes or beauty sponges, this step helps prepare them for deeper cleaning.
3. Create a Cleaning Solution
Mix a small amount of dish soap or gentle shampoo with warm water in a bowl. Swirl the dirty brushes in the solution, focusing on the brush head to remove excess makeup. For foundation brushes or heavily soiled brushes, you may need to repeat this step to fully break down the buildup.
4. Gently Scrub the Brush Head
Use your fingers to gently massage the brush hairs, working the cleaning solution through the bristles. Be careful not to tug or pull on the bristles, especially for delicate brushes like concealer brushes or lip brushes. This step ensures a thorough clean without damaging the brush head.
5. Rinse Thoroughly
Rinse the brush head under lukewarm water until there's no soap or makeup residue. Squeeze the bristles gently to remove excess water. For synthetic brushes, this step is particularly important to ensure no product is left behind.
6. Remove Excess Water
After rinsing, use a clean towel or a dry paper towel to blot the brush head. Gently press the bristles to absorb as much moisture as possible. Avoid twisting or wringing the brush hairs, as this can cause them to lose their shape.
7. Lay Brushes Flat to Dry
Lay the clean brushes flat on a clean towel with the brush heads hanging slightly over the edge of a counter. This allows air to circulate and prevents water from seeping into the handle. Avoid drying brushes upright, as this can loosen the glue and damage the brush over time.
8. Store Brushes Properly
Once the brushes are completely dry, store them upright in a holder or case to maintain their shape. For beauty sponges, ensure they are completely dry before placing them in a container to prevent mold or mildew. Clean brushes not only perform better but also help ensure a more hygienic makeup routine.
Why Do You Need to Clean Makeup Brushes?
Cleaning your makeup brushes isn't just about keeping them looking nice; it's a skincare essential. Over time, brushes collect oil, bacteria and leftover product, which can lead to breakouts, irritation and even infections.
Dirty brushes also don't work as well, making your makeup look patchy instead of smooth. Plus, product buildup can shorten their lifespan, meaning you'll have to replace them more often.
How Often Should You Clean Makeup Brushes?
If you wear the same beauty look on a daily basis, aim to clean your brushes once a week. If you try different looks, you'll want to clean it more often. If you share your makeup or makeup brushes, you'll want to clean both the products and the tools after each use.
