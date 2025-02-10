How to Clean Makeup Brushes (and Why It's Important)

1. Gather Your Supplies

Start by collecting your supplies. To remove residual makeup and clean you brushes, you'll need:

Dish soap or gentle shampoo

A clean towel

A bowl of warm water

Dry paper towel

2. Wet the Brush Head

Hold the brush head under lukewarm water to wet the bristles. Make sure to keep the handle and ferrule (the metal part) dry to prevent loosening the glue that holds the brush hairs in place. For synthetic brushes or beauty sponges, this step helps prepare them for deeper cleaning.

Advertisement

3. Create a Cleaning Solution

" " Soak your brushes in a cleaning solution without getting the handles wet. New Africa / Shutterstock

Mix a small amount of dish soap or gentle shampoo with warm water in a bowl. Swirl the dirty brushes in the solution, focusing on the brush head to remove excess makeup. For foundation brushes or heavily soiled brushes, you may need to repeat this step to fully break down the buildup.

4. Gently Scrub the Brush Head

Use your fingers to gently massage the brush hairs, working the cleaning solution through the bristles. Be careful not to tug or pull on the bristles, especially for delicate brushes like concealer brushes or lip brushes. This step ensures a thorough clean without damaging the brush head.

5. Rinse Thoroughly

Rinse the brush head under lukewarm water until there's no soap or makeup residue. Squeeze the bristles gently to remove excess water. For synthetic brushes, this step is particularly important to ensure no product is left behind.

6. Remove Excess Water

After rinsing, use a clean towel or a dry paper towel to blot the brush head. Gently press the bristles to absorb as much moisture as possible. Avoid twisting or wringing the brush hairs, as this can cause them to lose their shape.

7. Lay Brushes Flat to Dry

" " Let your brushes dry fully on a paper towel. New Africa / Shutterstock

Lay the clean brushes flat on a clean towel with the brush heads hanging slightly over the edge of a counter. This allows air to circulate and prevents water from seeping into the handle. Avoid drying brushes upright, as this can loosen the glue and damage the brush over time.

8. Store Brushes Properly

Once the brushes are completely dry, store them upright in a holder or case to maintain their shape. For beauty sponges, ensure they are completely dry before placing them in a container to prevent mold or mildew. Clean brushes not only perform better but also help ensure a more hygienic makeup routine.