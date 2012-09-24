Women's Guide to Shopping for Clothes

The kids are at Grandma's, your wallet is uber-organized and you're wearing a cute outfit, so you're ready for your big day out. Or so you think. After a full day of elbowing through crowds and smelling overly sweet cologne pumped out of doorways, even the most enthusiastic of shoppers can start to get a little mall-weary. So how you're dressed will make a big impact on your trip.

First off, what are you shopping for? You want to look cute, but comfort is the name of this game. If you're looking for tops, then think of wearing a blouse you can button and unbutton without pulling it over your head and having to recomb your hair each time. If you're looking for a variety of outfits, a sundress or maxi that you can slip easily on or off might be the ticket. Shoes? You definitely don't want to be wearing sneakers as those are a pain to put on and take off repeatedly. On the other hand, if you're buying a fancy cocktail dress, take the sky-high heels along in a tote bag so you can see how they'll work with the outfit. Just wear some flats for walking.

Next make a schedule if you have a lot of stores you want to hit. You can save time by going to a mall or a shopping center where all the stores are in one place, even if it's not your usual shopping spot. If your plan is to hit a couple of different shopping districts, map out where they are. But be realistic: Shopping takes a lot more time than you think, particularly with a group, so it's better to have less stops with more time at each than the other way around.

A break for lunch is a must. Everyone needs a chance to recharge and rest their legs. Not to mention have some grub. You also may want to pack a few snacks and a bottle of water as well. Believe it or not, shopping counts as exercise and you'll need to keep that blood sugar up during the day.