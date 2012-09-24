Women's Guide to Shopping for Clothes

You know that "Born to Shop" bumper sticker? You don't have one on your car because you can't relate to that in the least. You're more of a "Save the Whales" kind of girl and your idea of shopping generally consists of a quick trip to Target to replace your white T-shirt that you spilled red wine on. While the vision of leaving a shopping center with armloads of bags (reusable of course) overflowing with cute clothes really appeals to you, the act of acquiring them? Not so much. But since you'll also acknowledge that clothes shopping isn't quite as bad as shopping for ye old bathing suit, there's hope for you yet.
Even if you're not an avid clotheshorse, shopping for clothes with the right companions can be a highly pleasant experience. If shopping isn't really your thing, then you need to carefully edit your list of who you'll go with. You'll want to spend it with your girlfriends who are fun, low-maintenance, and supportive in the dressing room. This may mean leaving your best frenemy -- the one who gushes about your cheekbones but takes jabs at your cankles -- behind. You might also want to warm up with a half-day trip before you go all in. Regardless, the all-day shopping trip is practically a rite of passage for women, so if you haven't had yours yet, the time is now.
