Bags & Shoes

The running shoe that put Nike on the map was designed over the breakfast table, and a relic of its genesis was unearthed after years in a trash pit.
By Chris Opfer
Skinny jeans bounce in and out of style regularly, but they don't look good on everyone. How can the right shoes improve your look in skinny jeans?
By Sara Elliott
Is matching your bag to your shoes stylish or stale? What are the pros and cons?
There's no need to go barefoot! Check out our list of flip-flop alternatives for men that will suit every style.
Come spring and summer, those comfy, breathable, utterly casual flip flops can be a godsend. But they're not your only warm-weather option. What are five of the coolest styles for summer from cute ballets to killer wedges?
By Julia Layton
Shoelaces have to take a lot of wear and tear. Every time we set foot in our shoes, our shoelaces have to lash the footwear to our feet.
Remember those weird shoes called Crocs? They were a fad a few years back. They are still around. People still wear them.
Every girl knows that fall brings boots. Fabulous, to-die-for boots that are worth saving up all summer for. What styles are big this season, and are your high-heeled investments from last year still on-trend?
By Julia Layton
Victoria Beckham is known for handbags with shockingly high prices -- her collection of Hermes Birkins is rumored to be worth $2 million. What other handbags can match the fame of the Birkin?
By Julia Layton
Sticker shock doesn't just apply to cars, it relates to shoes. But why? We'll take a look at some of the reasons.
By Sara Elliott
If the shoe fits, you want to wear it as long as possible. We can help.
By Sara Elliott
There are some looks you just can't pull off, no matter who you are. Don't let your feet commit these fashion faux pas.
By Sara Elliott
Iconic shoe designer Stuart Weitzman is well-known for his sumptuous style and sophisticated designs. So it should come as no surprise that he's also known for designing the world's most expensive shoes.
Summer calls for sandals! But how do you choose the right ones to flatter your feet and figure? And, are they always appropriate for every occasion?
By Debra Ronca