Why Can't You Wear White After Labor Day? Here's the Scoop

" " Bright colors and white clothes are common during summer months, but Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the lighter shades as fashionable folks shift to earth tones and darker hues. Why is that? Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

In the John Waters movie "Serial Mom," a murderous mom (Kathleen Turner) attacks a woman for wearing white at the wrong time of year.

"You can't wear white shoes after Labor Day," Beverly, aka Serial Mom, says.

"That's not true anymore," the woman responds.

"Yes, it is. Didn't your mother ever tell you?" Mom says before striking the woman. "Now you know."

"No, please," the woman pleads, as blood trickles down her forehead. "Fashion has changed."

But it's no use. Mom claims her next victim.

So why can't you wear white after Labor Day? Where did the rule originate? Read on to learn how it became a fashion faux pas to wear white year-round and whether the rule is still relevant today.