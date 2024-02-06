Balayage vs. Highlights: Picking Hair Coloring Techniques

" " There are different ways to achieve colored hair, including the blonde highlights this person is sporting. Carmen MartÃ­nez TorrÃ³n / Getty Images

You're ready for a hair change. You want to brighten your locks, so you think adding in some highlights will do the trick. But do you opt for balayage or highlights of the traditional variety?

Read on to learn more about the differences between balayage vs. highlights.