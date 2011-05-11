10 Fashion Icons for Real Women

" " Whether she's playing Carrie Bradshaw or simply being herself, Sarah Jessica Parker always looks great. Rob Kim/ Getty Images

The costume designers behind Carrie Bradshaw of "Sex and the City" fame surely must get some of their inspiration from Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress-turned-fashionista who plays the fashion-forward character. From glamorous to funky, classic to outrageous, she has become modern style icon with a chameleon-like quality.

One of our favorite looks (but who can choose, really?) is Sarah Jessica's ability to pair a darling lingerie dress with a boyfriend blazer and skyscraper heels. Of course, it's hard to argue that she doesn't also pull off a jeans-and-UGGs look with great aplomb, too. Whatever her style of the day, we'll be watching as she reinvents herself again and again -- whether it's as perfume purveyor or fashion designer.