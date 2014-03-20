Body Scents & Fragrances
Scents and fragrances are a subtle part of your fashion style. Learn about wearing and choosing scents and fragrances.
Can you pass off that old skirt in the back of your closet as vintage? The answer is....it depends.
Have you loved a fragrance at the department store and wondered what on earth made it smell so different once you got home?
There's a difference between smelling sexy and smelling skunky. Know how much cologne you should wear before people start calling you Pepe Le Pew!
By Jill Jaracz
Scent can be a powerful way to make a lasting impression, but when it comes to perfume, you don't want to wear so much that it's all people can remember about you. Where do you draw the line with your fragrance?
By Jill Jaracz
Iridescent makeup is a popular choice of makeup among women everywhere. Find out what ingredients make iridescent makeup a more natural and effective product.
Thanks to the practice of greenwashing, many buyers are convinced that natural fragrance is must be better than the chemical one. Hah! Don't forget that arsenic, radon, or mercury are natural substances too.
By Bambi Turner
With so many fragrances to choose from, a trip to the perfume counter can be overwhelming for even the most fashion-savvy woman. How come the same fragrance may come as perfume and as eau de toilette?
By Bambi Turner
Some women think ladies' fragrances are a little too fruity and sweet. Is it OK to try out a men's fragrance to avoid that syrupy scent?
Just because a fragrance is marketed to women, doesn't mean it can't be worn by men. You might be surprised how much women's and men's fragrances have in common.
Most men's colognes smell very different from women's perfumes. Why have we come to expect the two genders to smell certain ways?
Spritzing on some perfume every morning certainly makes you smell nice. But can it actually improve your health, too?
Is reducing anxiety as easy as inhaling a soothing scent? And if so, which scents are most likely to calm your nerves?
By Debra Ronca
Many people try to buy only cruelty-free cosmetics. But what about perfumes? How can you be sure those are animal-friendly too?
By Alia Hoyt
Some fragrances linger for the entire day, and the others disappear within the hour. What's the deal?
By Debra Ronca
Is there a rule that says you can't wear the same cologne all the time?
Does my perfume go with my dress? This might be a question you'd never ask yourself but maybe you should.
With fashion designers, pop stars and big-time perfume houses all turning out fragrances, it can be hard to know which ones will work with your body chemistry and personal preferences.
Should you change your fragrance like you change your clothes? Or more like you change your coat? There's plenty of ammunition for both sides of the debate.
There's a huge difference between what you spritz on your wrist at Sephora and what you smell when you sniff it hours later. Why? Blame it on your scent's top and bottom notes.
When it comes to women's body products, scent is probably the overriding factor in whether or not a purchase is made. So it better be good!
Back in the old days, a cold menthol aftershave and some richly scented, woodsy cologne might be the only thing found in the old man's medicine cabinet. Not so anymore.
Have you been wearing the same perfume since your early 20s? Which scents are right for what ages, and why?
Your daughter wants her own perfume, what do you do? If you decide she's old enough, it's time to go shopping. Here are some tips for how to pick out an age-appropriate first perfume.
A perfume profile can save you time, confusion and money at the perfume counter. Your profile isn't set in stone, though -- at some point it's going to need an update.
For many women, the 40s are often a time of change. So why not consider a new fragrance to complement your constantly morphing life? Real-life 40somethings tell us their favorite scents.
By Alia Hoyt