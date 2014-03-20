Body Scents & Fragrances

Scents and fragrances are a subtle part of your fashion style. Learn about wearing and choosing scents and fragrances.

What's the difference between old and vintage?
Can you pass off that old skirt in the back of your closet as vintage? The answer is....it depends.

By Caitlin Uttley

Why can one perfume produce different scents on the same person?
Have you loved a fragrance at the department store and wondered what on earth made it smell so different once you got home?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

How much is too much when it comes to cologne?
There's a difference between smelling sexy and smelling skunky. Know how much cologne you should wear before people start calling you Pepe Le Pew!

By Jill Jaracz

How much is too much when it comes to perfume?
Scent can be a powerful way to make a lasting impression, but when it comes to perfume, you don't want to wear so much that it's all people can remember about you. Where do you draw the line with your fragrance?

By Jill Jaracz

What are the ingredients in iridescent makeup?
Iridescent makeup is a popular choice of makeup among women everywhere. Find out what ingredients make iridescent makeup a more natural and effective product.

By Stefani Newman

What's the difference between all-natural and chemical-based fragrances?
Thanks to the practice of greenwashing, many buyers are convinced that natural fragrance is must be better than the chemical one. Hah! Don't forget that arsenic, radon, or mercury are natural substances too.

By Bambi Turner

What's the difference between perfume and eau de toilette?
With so many fragrances to choose from, a trip to the perfume counter can be overwhelming for even the most fashion-savvy woman. How come the same fragrance may come as perfume and as eau de toilette?

By Bambi Turner

Is it OK for women to wear men's fragrances?
Some women think ladies' fragrances are a little too fruity and sweet. Is it OK to try out a men's fragrance to avoid that syrupy scent?

By Denise Harrison

Is it OK for men to wear women's fragrances?
Just because a fragrance is marketed to women, doesn't mean it can't be worn by men. You might be surprised how much women's and men's fragrances have in common.

By Denise Harrison

Why are scents attributed to a specific gender?
Most men's colognes smell very different from women's perfumes. Why have we come to expect the two genders to smell certain ways?

By Christine Venzon

Can perfume improve my health?
Spritzing on some perfume every morning certainly makes you smell nice. But can it actually improve your health, too?

By Danielle Fisher

Can perfume help me conquer my fears?
Is reducing anxiety as easy as inhaling a soothing scent? And if so, which scents are most likely to calm your nerves?

By Debra Ronca

How can you be sure your fragrance is animal-friendly?
Many people try to buy only cruelty-free cosmetics. But what about perfumes? How can you be sure those are animal-friendly too?

By Alia Hoyt

Why do some fragrances last longer than others?
Some fragrances linger for the entire day, and the others disappear within the hour. What's the deal?

By Debra Ronca

How often should you switch colognes?
Is there a rule that says you can't wear the same cologne all the time?

By Caitlin Uttley

How often should you switch perfumes?
Does my perfume go with my dress? This might be a question you'd never ask yourself but maybe you should.

By Caitlin Uttley

How do you know when a fragrance is right for you?
With fashion designers, pop stars and big-time perfume houses all turning out fragrances, it can be hard to know which ones will work with your body chemistry and personal preferences.

By Kim Williamson

Should you wear the same fragrance every day?
Should you change your fragrance like you change your clothes? Or more like you change your coat? There's plenty of ammunition for both sides of the debate.

By Kim Williamson

What's the difference between a top note and a bottom note?
There's a huge difference between what you spritz on your wrist at Sephora and what you smell when you sniff it hours later. Why? Blame it on your scent's top and bottom notes.

By Marie Willsey

Top 10 Scents Used in Women's Body Products
When it comes to women's body products, scent is probably the overriding factor in whether or not a purchase is made. So it better be good!

By Emilie Sennebogen

Top 10 Scents Used in Men's Body Products
Back in the old days, a cold menthol aftershave and some richly scented, woodsy cologne might be the only thing found in the old man's medicine cabinet. Not so anymore.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Am I too old for my fragrance?
Have you been wearing the same perfume since your early 20s? Which scents are right for what ages, and why?

By Denise Harrison

How to Pick Your Daughter's First Perfume
Your daughter wants her own perfume, what do you do? If you decide she's old enough, it's time to go shopping. Here are some tips for how to pick out an age-appropriate first perfume.

By Alison Cooper

How to Update Your Perfume Profile
A perfume profile can save you time, confusion and money at the perfume counter. Your profile isn't set in stone, though -- at some point it's going to need an update.

By Alison Cooper

5 Fragrances for 40somethings
For many women, the 40s are often a time of change. So why not consider a new fragrance to complement your constantly morphing life? Real-life 40somethings tell us their favorite scents.

By Alia Hoyt