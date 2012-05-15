5 Features Women Want in Clothing

" " Finding a stylish, well-fitting outfit can be a challenge for any woman. Derek E. Rothchild/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

Is the bedroom closet your favorite room? Do you cultivate your wardrobe carefully, spending time and hard-earned money piecing together outfits? Clothing is a perfect way to express your unique personality and style, and the right look can help you shine inside and out. However, finding the most fashionable, well-fitting attire often makes shopping a chore. Whether wrap dresses make you feel your best, fine-knit sweaters keep you cozy or jeans and a tee is your daily uniform, finding the right duds for a reasonable price can feel more like a scavenger hunt than a pleasant shopping experience.

How does your closet set the tone for your look? Let's take a look at five features women want in their clothing.